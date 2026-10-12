ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Vidyut Jammwal on Hollywood Debut Street Fighter, Martial Arts And Real Stunts: 'Never Imagined This Opportunity'

Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal, actor and martial artist known for his expertise in Kalaripayattu, has established himself as an action star with films such as Force and Commando series. The actor is now preparing for his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, a film based on the popular video game franchise. He will play Dhalsim, a character known for his distinctive fighting techniques and supernatural abilities.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Keertikumar Kadam, Jammwal discusses his experience working with international stars, meeting WWE legends, his approach to performing stunts, the need to encourage young athletes in India and the life lessons he has learned from the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali.

Actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: You are making your Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, where Dhalsim is known for his special moves. Which of his moves is your favourite?

Vidyut Jammwal: Dhalsim's signature move is the 'Yogic Fire', but I personally like his 'Leg Extension' move the most, where he stretches his legs completely.

ETV Bharat: How was your experience working with international actors and wrestlers? How did they respond to your martial arts skills?

Vidyut Jammwal: I wouldn't say they were surprised by my skills, but they appreciated my work. It was one of the best experiences of my life. I got to spend time with 11 legends, including WWE stars and global personalities like 50 Cent. It was a privilege to be around them. I didn't try to be someone else; I simply behaved naturally. (Laughs) Sometimes, when I watch my own interviews, I wonder if people will start thinking that every Indian man is like me!

ETV Bharat: You began practising physical exercises and martial arts at the age of three. Do you remember anything from that time?

Vidyut Jammwal: I don't remember much from when I was three, but I have a funny childhood memory. Whenever guests visited our house, my mother would ask me to do the splits or perform a backflip. I loved showing off my skills. This is quite common in Indian households, where children are encouraged to perform something in front of guests. I grew up doing the same.

ETV Bharat: Was getting a role in Street Fighter a dream come true? Did you play the video game as a child?

Vidyut Jammwal: It was definitely a dream come true, although I had never imagined this particular opportunity. While shooting in America, I realised that almost everyone I met had played the game. It was fascinating to see how popular it was. I spent more time playing real sports than video games because of my sporting background. Perhaps that background helped me get this role. Looking back, I feel I have been preparing for this opportunity throughout my life without even realising it. I believe we should keep working honestly. Whatever is meant for us will reach us at the right time.

ETV Bharat: You have worked across different film industries and are now entering Hollywood. How did these experiences help you?

Vidyut Jammwal: My journey isn't just about working in different languages. The environment I grew up in, my friends, the people I played with and my experiences in various sports have all shaped me. Every sportsperson has a different approach. I have learned something from cricketers, wrestlers and adventure sports enthusiasts.

Working with the actors playing popular characters like Ken and Ryu was exciting. I spent around 45 days with them and also had the opportunity to spend time with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, and WWE star Roman Reigns. I was drawn to Roman from the beginning. After getting to know him, I respected him even more. Despite his powerful presence, he is calm, honest and easygoing. I learned a lot from everyone I worked with.

ETV Bharat: Did you prepare specifically for your role in Street Fighter? Did you expect this opportunity?

Vidyut Jammwal: Interestingly, I had neither imagined this role nor prepared specifically for it. However, my fans had been hoping to see me in a project like this, so I give them credit too. It is a beautiful feeling when people pray for something good to happen to you, even when you aren't expecting it yourself.

The director had watched my previous films and was familiar with my abilities. My only concern was whether I would have to shave my head completely to play Dhalsim. I was ready to do it, but the team used excellent prosthetics and makeup techniques, so it wasn't necessary.

Actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: You met WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and attended WrestleMania. How was that experience?

Vidyut Jammwal: What impressed me most was their discipline. They practise not just before appearing on camera but also on set. Their fitness, mental preparation and dedication are extraordinary. WrestleMania was unforgettable. Two wrestlers participating in the main event had personally invited me. Watching a match after buying a ticket is one thing, but receiving a personal invitation from the wrestlers themselves made it special. The energy of 75,000 people cheering for Cody Rhodes was incredible. Watching Roman Reigns was equally memorable.