Interview | Vidyut Jammwal on Hollywood Debut Street Fighter, Martial Arts And Real Stunts: 'Never Imagined This Opportunity'
Vidyut Jammwal discusses his Hollywood debut - Street Fighter, WWE legends, martial arts, India's sporting potential in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Keertikumar Kadam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal, actor and martial artist known for his expertise in Kalaripayattu, has established himself as an action star with films such as Force and Commando series. The actor is now preparing for his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, a film based on the popular video game franchise. He will play Dhalsim, a character known for his distinctive fighting techniques and supernatural abilities.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Keertikumar Kadam, Jammwal discusses his experience working with international stars, meeting WWE legends, his approach to performing stunts, the need to encourage young athletes in India and the life lessons he has learned from the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali.
ETV Bharat: You are making your Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, where Dhalsim is known for his special moves. Which of his moves is your favourite?
Vidyut Jammwal: Dhalsim's signature move is the 'Yogic Fire', but I personally like his 'Leg Extension' move the most, where he stretches his legs completely.
ETV Bharat: How was your experience working with international actors and wrestlers? How did they respond to your martial arts skills?
Vidyut Jammwal: I wouldn't say they were surprised by my skills, but they appreciated my work. It was one of the best experiences of my life. I got to spend time with 11 legends, including WWE stars and global personalities like 50 Cent. It was a privilege to be around them. I didn't try to be someone else; I simply behaved naturally. (Laughs) Sometimes, when I watch my own interviews, I wonder if people will start thinking that every Indian man is like me!
ETV Bharat: You began practising physical exercises and martial arts at the age of three. Do you remember anything from that time?
Vidyut Jammwal: I don't remember much from when I was three, but I have a funny childhood memory. Whenever guests visited our house, my mother would ask me to do the splits or perform a backflip. I loved showing off my skills. This is quite common in Indian households, where children are encouraged to perform something in front of guests. I grew up doing the same.
ETV Bharat: Was getting a role in Street Fighter a dream come true? Did you play the video game as a child?
Vidyut Jammwal: It was definitely a dream come true, although I had never imagined this particular opportunity. While shooting in America, I realised that almost everyone I met had played the game. It was fascinating to see how popular it was. I spent more time playing real sports than video games because of my sporting background. Perhaps that background helped me get this role. Looking back, I feel I have been preparing for this opportunity throughout my life without even realising it. I believe we should keep working honestly. Whatever is meant for us will reach us at the right time.
ETV Bharat: You have worked across different film industries and are now entering Hollywood. How did these experiences help you?
Vidyut Jammwal: My journey isn't just about working in different languages. The environment I grew up in, my friends, the people I played with and my experiences in various sports have all shaped me. Every sportsperson has a different approach. I have learned something from cricketers, wrestlers and adventure sports enthusiasts.
Working with the actors playing popular characters like Ken and Ryu was exciting. I spent around 45 days with them and also had the opportunity to spend time with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, and WWE star Roman Reigns. I was drawn to Roman from the beginning. After getting to know him, I respected him even more. Despite his powerful presence, he is calm, honest and easygoing. I learned a lot from everyone I worked with.
ETV Bharat: Did you prepare specifically for your role in Street Fighter? Did you expect this opportunity?
Vidyut Jammwal: Interestingly, I had neither imagined this role nor prepared specifically for it. However, my fans had been hoping to see me in a project like this, so I give them credit too. It is a beautiful feeling when people pray for something good to happen to you, even when you aren't expecting it yourself.
The director had watched my previous films and was familiar with my abilities. My only concern was whether I would have to shave my head completely to play Dhalsim. I was ready to do it, but the team used excellent prosthetics and makeup techniques, so it wasn't necessary.
ETV Bharat: You met WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and attended WrestleMania. How was that experience?
Vidyut Jammwal: What impressed me most was their discipline. They practise not just before appearing on camera but also on set. Their fitness, mental preparation and dedication are extraordinary. WrestleMania was unforgettable. Two wrestlers participating in the main event had personally invited me. Watching a match after buying a ticket is one thing, but receiving a personal invitation from the wrestlers themselves made it special. The energy of 75,000 people cheering for Cody Rhodes was incredible. Watching Roman Reigns was equally memorable.
Professional wrestling requires immense physical ability, discipline and the ability to anticipate an opponent's moves. Unlike a film stunt, there is no opportunity to reshoot a moment during a live match. Everything is carefully planned, but injuries can still happen. Seeing Cody continue despite an eye injury showed me the mindset of a true warrior.
ETV Bharat: Your films often feature real stunts. Why do you prefer performing them when VFX and AI can create spectacular action sequences?
Vidyut Jammwal: I genuinely enjoy challenging myself. The satisfaction of facing a fear and overcoming it is incomparable. Many things I have achieved seemed impossible or frightening at first, but they became possible when I tried. Some people advise me against performing certain stunts because others might copy them. However, I believe people can learn by watching others, just as I have learned from watching and practising. That said, safety must always come first.
VFX and AI are important in modern filmmaking. Audiences have already experienced spectacular visuals, so filmmakers must find new ways to surprise them. It is encouraging to see young Indians taking an interest in technologies such as AI. I believe this points towards a bright future for our country.
ETV Bharat: Sanchika Tariyal recently made history with an Asian Games medal through Ultimate Warrior. How do you view this achievement and the future of martial arts in India?
Vidyut Jammwal: It is a remarkable achievement, and I congratulated Sanchika personally on Instagram. However, the future of the sport depends on the changes we make to our sporting system. When I was a child, coaches would sometimes discourage us from attempting certain movements because we might get injured. Unfortunately, this attitude continues in many places.
Instead of focusing only on rules, politics and other challenges, we must create an environment where athletes can practise freely. Children should be allowed to experiment, push their limits and learn from their experiences. If they need to practise at night, facilities should be available. If athletes receive the right opportunities, freedom and encouragement, India can take a big leap in sports.
ETV Bharat: What differences did you notice between Indian filmmaking and Hollywood's production system?
Vidyut Jammwal: Street Fighter is not just a film for fans of the video game. The team has tried to recreate the characters, their fighting styles, personalities and dialogues as authentically as possible. Some of the characters' abilities, such as breathing fire or extending their limbs, seem impossible in real life. However, VFX, green screens and modern technology can make these elements look believable. When fantasy is presented convincingly, audiences become immersed in the story.
One major difference I noticed in Hollywood was the importance given to discipline and time. I saw around 300 people working on set in a highly organised manner. Actors such as Jason Momoa and Cody Rhodes also took punctuality seriously. Labour regulations are strictly followed, and technicians are compensated for working beyond their stipulated hours. Every person's time and effort are valued. We need to develop a similar culture of discipline in India. Making rules is important, but following them consistently matters just as much.
ETV Bharat: Your journey from Force and Commando to Hollywood is inspiring. What advice would you give young people facing struggles?
Vidyut Jammwal: I look at my life as a film made up of different episodes. Initially, I was looking for work in Mumbai. Then I got a film, followed by other opportunities. Every phase became a new episode. Even this conversation is another episode in my life's film. I try to give my best in every phase. If a day goes badly, I tell myself that it was a difficult episode and that tomorrow will bring a new one.
Life has its share of happiness, sadness, struggles and success, but the journey continues. We must decide who we want to be and how we want to respond, even when others treat us badly. Prepare yourself mentally, stay focused on your goals and keep moving forward. That is how you make your life's film a success.
ETV Bharat: You have been studying the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali for a year. What inspired you, and what is your approach to breath control?
Vidyut Jammwal: After working in several films and getting opportunities in Hollywood, I realised that there is more to life than degrees, fame and professional success. That inspired me to study the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali and understand their teachings. One important sutra is Tatra sthitau yatno 'bhyasah, which highlights the need for consistent effort and regular practice to achieve mental stability. Another is Sa tu dirghakala-nairantarya-satkara-asevito dridha-bhumih, which teaches that practice becomes firmly established when pursued over a long period, without interruption and with dedication.
The third is Drishta-anushravika-vishaya-vitrishnasya vashikara-samjna vairagyam. It speaks about developing detachment from external attractions and expectations. People will have opinions about us, and they may expect different things from us. However, we should not allow their reactions to disturb our inner peace. We must learn to pause, regain our composure and keep our minds steady. Once we learn to master our minds, we begin the real journey towards mastery. Consistency, patience and inner stability are essential for success in any field.
From mastering traditional Indian martial arts to entering Hollywood, Vidyut Jammwal's journey reflects his commitment to discipline, continuous learning and pushing personal limits. Through Street Fighter, he is taking his action skills to a global audience. Beyond cinema, his message to young people is equally clear: success requires consistent effort, mental strength and the courage to challenge oneself. He also believes that giving Indian athletes greater freedom, better facilities and the right encouragement can help the country realise its sporting potential.