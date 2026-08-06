ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW: Sunny Deol Says Batwara 'Not Tailored To Suit Current Political Climate'

Deol further maintains that he and Santoshi have been wanting to collaborate since the early 2000s, but producers thought they weren't saleable anymore, until the actor's Gadar 2 became a hit in 2023. The box-office success of this cross-border action-drama opened several doors, including one from Aamir Khan, who wanted to sign the actor for the lead role of a Muslim man who protects an elderly Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) in Lahore post Partition in Batwara 1947. “We have been sitting on this story since 2010, but we were fortunate that Aamir wanted to do this film since he had heard it much earlier,” says the actor.

In Batwara 1947, Deol’s character is already married to Preity Zinta’s character and has grown-up children, as the family is forced to flee India after Partition and relocate to Lahore. “Also, Tara Singh fights for his own right. Here, my character fights for someone else, and he goes to a great extent at the cost of his own family. This story is basically batwara of a family, what they go through… julm, through oppression, tyranny and how they fight it out and go ahead in life,” he adds.

“Tara Singh is a very fun-loving guy. He was a romantic Sardar who loved music. When he saw a girl who was way above his level, he never imagined he’d marry her. It was just a pure love story of the truck driver, the girl, and the family. I never even got a chance like that in this film,” says Deol, laughing.

If in Gadar, helmed by Anil Sharma, Deol portrayed Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver navigating love and rage during the 1947 Partition fighting Pakistan in order to protect his wife from the neighbouring country, in Batwara 1947, his character is seen fighting Pakistan yet again, but this time to protect a Hindu woman whom he considers his mother. In conversation with ETV Bharat, Deol dismisses any similarities between the two characters. Deol clarifies that Batwara 1947 is not similar to Gadar, explaining that Gadar was fundamentally a love story set against the backdrop of Partition, whereas, the makers of Batwara 1947 focused on the human tragedy of families uprooted by migration and the emotional consequences of the division.

Deol, who has indeed defined a major part of his legendary action-hero persona through intense cross-border, patriotic, and Partition-themed blockbusters, starting with his historic smash hit and box-office phenomenon Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 and its massive 2023 sequel Gadar 2, besides Border (iconic war film focusing on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, 1997) however, his filmography spans diverse action dramas, and he continues to explore the human cost of history in projects like his upcoming Batwara 1947.

Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi have created iconic box office hits together, defining 1990s action and drama. Their legendary partnership produced critical and commercial blockbusters like 1990 vigilante action film Ghayal, the 1993 courtroom drama Damini and the 1996 action film Ghatak. The actor-director duo has reunited nearly 30 years later for the historical Partition-era drama Batwara 1947 backed by Aamir Khan Productions, which is slated to release in cinemas on August 14.

“Aamir is a great producer. He always remembered this subject and when he came to me to discuss the film, it was such a nice feeling. Actors who are themselves producers and then collaborating with another actor… there is no insecurity which is the most beautiful thing. Producer has to be like that… Aamir is very hands-on; he was always concerned that the film gets made well. If a producer keeps pushing the team saying, ‘Common, wrap up, pack up, release the film…’ that has a negative impact,” says Deol.

Deol and Santoshi may have come back together but there seemed to be a major fallout and cold war between them in 2002. Apparently, rivalry stemmed from a project conflict. It was believed that while Santoshi wanted to cast Deol in his period drama, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, creative differences and scheduling conflicts prompted his exit, and eventually, Ajay Devgn played the titular character. Deol went on to produce another film on the revolutionary around the same time, titled 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, which starred his younger brother Bobby Deol as Bhagat Singh and was helmed by Guddu Dhanoa.

However, when broached on this matter, both Deol and Santoshi cleared the air and maintained that there was no bad blood between the two. “There’s nothing like that. We were trying to do a film for quite some time since the early 2000s. Raj had narrated films on Asoka and Prithviraj Chauhan to me, but nothing was materialising because the producers didn’t think we were saleable,” reveals Deol.

Based on playwright Asghar Wajahat’s celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai – the character of Sikandar Mirza—played by Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947 was adjusted to fit his strong action-hero persona and this has been acknowledged both by Wajahat and Santoshi who have said that the presentation of Sikandar Mirza was modified. While the core emotions, message of tolerance, and plot elements remain intact, Mirza's character on screen is more assertive and robust than the original theatrical portrayal to satisfy expectations from Sunny Deol's loyal fan base, said the director while Wajahat has said that his original literary character of Mirza was not as physically strong or assertive as Sunny Deol's depiction.

Despite the tweaks to give Sikander more leverage and grit, the core emotional message regarding humanity, survival, and protecting the elderly Hindu woman (Mai) remains faithful to the original narrative, they say. However, Deol isn’t aware of the same. “Well, I’m not aware that my character is tweaked. I haven’t watched the play. I liked the subject; I liked the story and the way it was. I have performed the way characters are written. I heard the story in 2010. We have been on it since then. As soon as we got the opportunity, humne chhalang maari,” says Deol.

When asked what kind of impact the film would have on the young generation, Deol says, “Cinema has always been the reflection of society and stories come from there and I am sure youngsters would want to know more and try to understand what happened then. All my films have been family oriented with strong emotions and Batwara remains the same. Also, whenever Raj and I unite ..this is our fourth film together, each film has some message."

Deol furthers, "As an actor, earlier I wasn’t aware of the impact films had on children and youth but certain incidents changed my belief and thinking. Post release of Border (1997) when I was in England, one little Sikh child came running towards me at a petrol pump and touched my feet. I wondered what the hell was happening and then I realised that we may be having a lot of fun while filming but there are people who are getting deeply impacted. That is when I started feeling conscious while also feeling proud about it. Many soldiers I met have seen Border. Then, recently while shooting Border 2 in Dehradun, a soldier stopped wanting to meet me and he said, ‘this vardi, this uniform is because of you’. It is so overwhelming. You start wondering what the hell have you done, I am just a normal person, just an actor. I feel we actors, filmmakers have a responsibility towards people that we give a message to youth to be a good human being, to be courageous, to have integrity… I am very lucky because of the kind of upbringing and family values instilled in us, I have been on that track.”

Deol further clarified that Batwara avoids political messaging, instead, he described it as an emotional story about ordinary people caught in one of history's darkest chapters. “People should watch it without any bias and connect with families and emotions. The film is not trying to make a political statement or preach a message. We never approached the film with the intention of taking sides or tailoring it to suit the current political climate. The characters are exactly as they were written. We were never trying to neutralise anything or shape it according to the current climate. It is simply the story as it is," says Deol.

When asked if ever gets nervous around his film’s release, Deol says signing off, “It is not about nervousness but I definitely hope that my film works. It is like an exam for me... the feeling we all have when the result is about to come out. But eventually I feel it doesn’t matter, let me just move on in life and career."