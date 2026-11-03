INTERVIEW | Sumbul Touqeer: 'I Don't Want Audience To See Me Doing Same Kind Of Roles'
ETV Bharat correspondent Keertikumar Kadam speaks with Sumbul Touqeer about Jhaad Phoonk, her acting journey, avoiding typecasting and aspirations to work internationally.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sumbul Touqeer has grown from a child artiste into one of the familiar faces of Hindi television. Best known for playing the titular character in Imlie, she further strengthened her popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She has also been part of shows such as Jodha Akbar, Chandragupt Maurya, Isharon Isharon Mein and Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.
After making her film debut with Article 15, the actor is now exploring different opportunities on the big screen. Her latest release, the horror film Jhaad Phoonk, sees her take on a character quite different from her previous roles. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sumbul opens up about her journey from television to films, her approach to acting, her admiration for international performers and her ambition to explore different film industries.
ETV Bharat: You made your big-screen debut with Article 15 in 2019. Now, you have taken on one of the lead roles in Jhaad Phoonk. How do you look back at this journey, and what attracted you to the film?
Sumbul: When I worked on Article 15, I was around 14 or 15 years old. It was a small role, but it was my first film. Now, getting an opportunity to play a lead character in Jhaad Phoonk is a big milestone for me. The fact that it was a feature film attracted me initially. When I learned that it belonged to the horror genre, I was even more excited because I love watching horror films, although I had never worked in one before.
It gave me an opportunity to explore something new and challenge myself. I also connected with my character, Aastha. She is loving, innocent and gentle-natured. She sees the good in everyone and doesn't easily realise when someone is taking advantage of her. This character was quite different from the roles I had played earlier, which made me even more interested in taking it up.
ETV Bharat: Which aspects of Aastha's personality do you relate to the most?
Sumbul: Human beings have so many different emotions and personality traits. Whenever I play a character, I try to bring a part of myself into it. I have a gentle, tender and innocent side, which I brought into Aastha. I also observe how I express different emotions. We don't always laugh or cry in the same way. Even small things interest me. For instance, I sometimes notice the sound I make while sneezing or the way my body reacts just before it happens. These little observations stay with me and might come in handy while playing a character.
ETV Bharat: Is this habit of observing your own gestures something you consciously developed, or did you learn it from someone?
Sumbul: I developed it on my own. Over time, it has become a natural part of me. I pay attention to my physical movements, expressions and even the sounds my body makes. I store these observations in my mind because they might be useful for a character someday. As an artist, I find the process of observing myself quite fascinating.
ETV Bharat: You have established a strong identity on television. As you explore films, would you consider stepping away from television, or are you open to doing serials again?
Sumbul: I have always wanted to experiment with different kinds of characters. I don't want to stick to one particular type of role. I enjoy exploring diverse characters and stories, and I want the audience to see how easily I can adapt to different roles. For me, the character matters more than the medium. If I get an interesting television role that gives me enough scope to showcase my acting abilities, I would definitely consider it. However, I don't want to get typecast. I wouldn't want the audience to watch my performance and feel that I am doing the same kind of role again. I consciously try to ensure that every character I portray is different from the previous one.
ETV Bharat: Was there any particular scene in Jhaad Phoonk that pushed you beyond your previous acting experience?
Sumbul: Yes, there is a scene in which my character loses control over herself, almost as if she is under someone's spell. I had to remain in one position for a long time without blinking. The other actor also had a lengthy dialogue in that sequence. There was wind blowing, and tears were continuously streaming from my eyes, which made the scene quite difficult to perform. I have cried, looked frightened and fallen down in front of the camera before, but I had never experienced what it feels like to be under someone else's control. I had to figure out how to convey that feeling through my expressions. It was probably the most challenging scene for me in the film.
ETV Bharat: What are some things you strongly believe in, and what are the beliefs you don't subscribe to?
Sumbul: I strongly believe in karma. I feel that whatever we do eventually comes back to us. If we do good things, we receive good results, and if we do bad things, we have to face the consequences. However, I don't believe in the concepts of heaven and hell after death. I feel that we experience the consequences of our actions in this very life. Of course, everyone has their own beliefs, and I respect that.
ETV Bharat: Is there a horror film you watched as a child that genuinely scared you?
Sumbul: I remember watching Krishna Cottage when I was a child. It scared me quite a lot back then. I don't experience that kind of fear anymore. In fact, I sometimes find myself laughing while watching horror films. I genuinely enjoy the genre and have watched several horror films and series. I love the thrill and fear they create. There is something exciting about experiencing that fear while knowing that nothing on screen can actually harm you.
ETV Bharat: Singers and dancers have regular practice routines to improve their craft. What do you do to keep growing as an actor?
Sumbul: I haven't really found a definitive answer to that yet. I don't think an actor's skills deteriorate simply because they haven't acted for some time. I feel the craft remains with you. However, growing as an actor requires you to change certain things within yourself. You have to let go of some of what you have learned and be willing to learn again. Learning something new isn't necessarily difficult; unlearning what you already know and looking at things from a fresh perspective is the real challenge. I watch different films and series and closely observe the performances of actors I admire. I try to learn something new from the way they approach their characters.
ETV Bharat: Which actors inspire you the most? Whose performances do you particularly admire?
Sumbul: One of my favourite actors in the Indian film industry is Ayushmann Khurrana. He is particularly good at comedy. I worked with him in Article 15, and although it wasn't a comedy, I was really impressed by his performance. In Hollywood, I admire Johnny Depp. I especially love his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.
I also enjoy watching Korean actors. I have seen Kim Nam-gil in series like Trigger and The Fiery Priest. He has portrayed very different characters in these projects, moving from a serious psychological thriller to comedy. I really admire his versatility. Kim Yoo-jung is another favourite of mine. She started acting when she was just four and has explored so many different genres, including comedy, thrillers and psychological dramas. I hope I get opportunities to play such diverse characters in my career as well.
ETV Bharat: You also started acting at a very young age. Does Kim Yoo-jung's journey make her career particularly relatable to you?
Sumbul: Yes, I also started working at a young age. But what I admire most about her is the variety of roles she has taken up. She has explored everything from comedy and thrillers to psychological dramas. I would love to experiment with such different characters in the future.
ETV Bharat: Does that mean we might see you learning Korean someday?
Sumbul: (Laughs) Why would I have to go all the way to Korea for that? We can make such films and series right here in India. What's stopping us?
ETV Bharat: You have already made a name for yourself on television. Do you also dream of establishing an identity on the big screen and eventually making it to the international stage?
Sumbul: Absolutely! My dreams are very big, and I don't want to limit myself to just one entertainment industry. I want to explore film industries across different countries. Of course, Bollywood is on my list, but I also dream of working in Hollywood and the Korean film industry. My favourite artists are spread across the world, and I am inspired by their acting, techniques and body of work. Getting an opportunity to work with them someday would make me incredibly happy.
Of course, we cannot control everything that happens in life. Luck plays an important role, too. But what we can control is our hard work, determination and willingness to keep improving. Instead of worrying about what opportunities might come my way, I am focusing on becoming a better and more capable actor. I want to explore different characters, learn new things and present a fresh side of myself to the audience every time. My dreams are big, and I will keep working towards them.