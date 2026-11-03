ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Sumbul Touqeer: 'I Don't Want Audience To See Me Doing Same Kind Of Roles'

Hyderabad: Sumbul Touqeer has grown from a child artiste into one of the familiar faces of Hindi television. Best known for playing the titular character in Imlie, she further strengthened her popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She has also been part of shows such as Jodha Akbar, Chandragupt Maurya, Isharon Isharon Mein and Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

After making her film debut with Article 15, the actor is now exploring different opportunities on the big screen. Her latest release, the horror film Jhaad Phoonk, sees her take on a character quite different from her previous roles. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sumbul opens up about her journey from television to films, her approach to acting, her admiration for international performers and her ambition to explore different film industries.

Sumbul Touqeer in Jhaad Phoonk (Photo: Film Poster)

ETV Bharat: You made your big-screen debut with Article 15 in 2019. Now, you have taken on one of the lead roles in Jhaad Phoonk. How do you look back at this journey, and what attracted you to the film?

Sumbul: When I worked on Article 15, I was around 14 or 15 years old. It was a small role, but it was my first film. Now, getting an opportunity to play a lead character in Jhaad Phoonk is a big milestone for me. The fact that it was a feature film attracted me initially. When I learned that it belonged to the horror genre, I was even more excited because I love watching horror films, although I had never worked in one before.

It gave me an opportunity to explore something new and challenge myself. I also connected with my character, Aastha. She is loving, innocent and gentle-natured. She sees the good in everyone and doesn't easily realise when someone is taking advantage of her. This character was quite different from the roles I had played earlier, which made me even more interested in taking it up.

ETV Bharat: Which aspects of Aastha's personality do you relate to the most?

Sumbul: Human beings have so many different emotions and personality traits. Whenever I play a character, I try to bring a part of myself into it. I have a gentle, tender and innocent side, which I brought into Aastha. I also observe how I express different emotions. We don't always laugh or cry in the same way. Even small things interest me. For instance, I sometimes notice the sound I make while sneezing or the way my body reacts just before it happens. These little observations stay with me and might come in handy while playing a character.

ETV Bharat: Is this habit of observing your own gestures something you consciously developed, or did you learn it from someone?

Sumbul: I developed it on my own. Over time, it has become a natural part of me. I pay attention to my physical movements, expressions and even the sounds my body makes. I store these observations in my mind because they might be useful for a character someday. As an artist, I find the process of observing myself quite fascinating.

ETV Bharat: You have established a strong identity on television. As you explore films, would you consider stepping away from television, or are you open to doing serials again?

Sumbul: I have always wanted to experiment with different kinds of characters. I don't want to stick to one particular type of role. I enjoy exploring diverse characters and stories, and I want the audience to see how easily I can adapt to different roles. For me, the character matters more than the medium. If I get an interesting television role that gives me enough scope to showcase my acting abilities, I would definitely consider it. However, I don't want to get typecast. I wouldn't want the audience to watch my performance and feel that I am doing the same kind of role again. I consciously try to ensure that every character I portray is different from the previous one.

ETV Bharat: Was there any particular scene in Jhaad Phoonk that pushed you beyond your previous acting experience?

Sumbul: Yes, there is a scene in which my character loses control over herself, almost as if she is under someone's spell. I had to remain in one position for a long time without blinking. The other actor also had a lengthy dialogue in that sequence. There was wind blowing, and tears were continuously streaming from my eyes, which made the scene quite difficult to perform. I have cried, looked frightened and fallen down in front of the camera before, but I had never experienced what it feels like to be under someone else's control. I had to figure out how to convey that feeling through my expressions. It was probably the most challenging scene for me in the film.

ETV Bharat: What are some things you strongly believe in, and what are the beliefs you don't subscribe to?

Sumbul: I strongly believe in karma. I feel that whatever we do eventually comes back to us. If we do good things, we receive good results, and if we do bad things, we have to face the consequences. However, I don't believe in the concepts of heaven and hell after death. I feel that we experience the consequences of our actions in this very life. Of course, everyone has their own beliefs, and I respect that.