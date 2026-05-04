INTERVIEW | Stunt Silva Reveals Challenges Behind Mohanlal's One-Legged Action In Patriot
Stunt Silva reveals how he designed realistic, emotional action for Mohanlal's one-legged role in Patriot, calling it his most challenging project yet.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mohanlal has impressed audiences with a striking new avatar in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, which released in theatres on May 1. The film features him as a one-legged character in a performance-driven action narrative. Following the release, stunt choreographer Stunt Silva, in an interaction with ETV Bharat, opened up about designing the film’s grounded and emotionally layered action sequences, calling it one of the most challenging projects of his career.
Q. You have been part of many Mohanlal films in recent years. How did you come on board for Patriot?
- Working with Lal sir is always a blessing. He recommended me for this film. But getting an opportunity in such a big project is not just about a recommendation. Director Mahesh Narayanan also had to be convinced. His films are very sensible, and I believe I got this opportunity because I could align with his vision and the script.
Q. What is the magic you bring to Mohanlal’s action scenes?
- Mahesh sir wanted the action to have an emotional layer. When I work with Lal sir, that chemistry reflects on the screen. Like his earlier collaborations with Thiagarajan, he is once again ready to amaze audiences with his action.
Q. What makes the action in Patriot different?
- This is a realistic action film. The fights appear only where the story demands them. The combination of Lal sir’s physicality and the character’s limitation creates suspense that works best in theatres.
Q. Mohanlal’s character has one leg. How did you handle that in action scenes?
- That was the biggest challenge. We had to present the fights exactly as a one-legged person would perform them, without exaggeration. The director insisted on realism. Even though VFX supports later, Lal sir had to perform that way during shooting. He can transform into any character within seconds, so technically, it was manageable.
Q. How is this different from mass commercial action?
- You will not see over-the-top action here because the story does not demand it. Mahesh Narayanan insisted on credibility. We combined practicality and technical precision in the choreography. It was one of the most challenging experiences in my career.
Q. Tell us about the fight sequences.
- There are two major fights. The first is casual but technically brilliant and shows how intelligently an actor approaches action. The second is a fully emotional fight. Maintaining balance while performing as a one-legged character was the biggest challenge. Audiences will connect with it emotionally.
Q. Did these scenes take more time to shoot?
- Not at all. Mohanlal sir is one of the fastest actors I have worked with. The real challenge is matching his speed. He never says no to anything. On set, he becomes very energetic, almost like a teenager. We did not take extra time beyond what was planned.
Q. How was it working with Mahesh Narayanan?
- He is a complete artist. Every aspect of the film is rooted in the script. He carries a diary with detailed notes and explains everything clearly. His focus was always on script-driven action. His clarity and speed in execution are impressive.
Q. What about cinematographer Manush Nandan?
- I often say he is a real patriot. He is extremely sharp with the camera. A lift fight sequence he shot is outstanding. His experience working under Ravi K Chandran is visible in his work.
Q. Why does Mohanlal keep recommending you?
- We share a good sync while working. Even if he recommends me, the directors must believe in my capability. With him, there are no limits. Whatever choreography you give, he delivers beautifully. That comfort level might be the reason.
Q. Did you receive feedback from others?
- I recently met Fahadh Faasil in Hyderabad. He said the action sequences in Patriot were excellent and that he enjoyed them. He even congratulated me.
Q. Will you be part of Athimanoharam?
- Let that remain a surprise.
Q. When did you become a Mohanlal fan?
- I have always been a fan. This is not something I say casually. There is an emotional connection.