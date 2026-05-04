ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Stunt Silva Reveals Challenges Behind Mohanlal's One-Legged Action In Patriot

Hyderabad: Actor Mohanlal has impressed audiences with a striking new avatar in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, which released in theatres on May 1. The film features him as a one-legged character in a performance-driven action narrative. Following the release, stunt choreographer Stunt Silva, in an interaction with ETV Bharat, opened up about designing the film’s grounded and emotionally layered action sequences, calling it one of the most challenging projects of his career.

Q. You have been part of many Mohanlal films in recent years. How did you come on board for Patriot?

- Working with Lal sir is always a blessing. He recommended me for this film. But getting an opportunity in such a big project is not just about a recommendation. Director Mahesh Narayanan also had to be convinced. His films are very sensible, and I believe I got this opportunity because I could align with his vision and the script.

Q. What is the magic you bring to Mohanlal’s action scenes?

- Mahesh sir wanted the action to have an emotional layer. When I work with Lal sir, that chemistry reflects on the screen. Like his earlier collaborations with Thiagarajan, he is once again ready to amaze audiences with his action.

Q. What makes the action in Patriot different?

- This is a realistic action film. The fights appear only where the story demands them. The combination of Lal sir’s physicality and the character’s limitation creates suspense that works best in theatres.

Stunt Silva (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q. Mohanlal’s character has one leg. How did you handle that in action scenes?

- That was the biggest challenge. We had to present the fights exactly as a one-legged person would perform them, without exaggeration. The director insisted on realism. Even though VFX supports later, Lal sir had to perform that way during shooting. He can transform into any character within seconds, so technically, it was manageable.

Q. How is this different from mass commercial action?

- You will not see over-the-top action here because the story does not demand it. Mahesh Narayanan insisted on credibility. We combined practicality and technical precision in the choreography. It was one of the most challenging experiences in my career.