ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Srikrishna Dayal On Playing Antagonist In DC, 'Collateral Damage' Scene & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut

Romantic action thriller film DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut, has been praised for its making, performances, action sequences and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score. While Lokesh’s character Devadas has won the audience’s support, Srikrishna Dayal’s Bhojaraj has made viewers hate and fear his character.

For Srikrishna Dayal, DC is an important milestone in his acting career. He spent around 20 years working in theatre and never considered cinema a major dream. His journey into films began through OTT, and he later appeared in projects such as The Family Man and the Malayalam film Dheeran. He is now receiving attention for his role as the police officer Bhojaraj in DC.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Srikrishna Dayal spoke about the film’s success, creating Bhojaraj, the ‘collateral damage’ scene, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance, the lodge fight, Anirudh’s music, Wamiqa Gabbi and his journey from theatre to cinema.

Srikrishna Dayal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q. DC has become a major wave in theatres. What was going through your mind before the first show?

- The film was already being discussed a lot before its release. Anirudh had released 15 tracks before the film was released, and they were all huge hits. ‘Revenge of Raaga’ even trended across the world. But we did not know how the audience would react to the story and characters. We were worried that people might love the music but not connect with the film.

However, everything changed once the first show began. The applause started from the opening credits and continued until the end. The response was much bigger than we expected. The audience has given the film so much love, and I am very thankful to them.

Q. Bhojaraj has received both hatred and applause. How did you get the role?

- Every character in DC has been designed with great care. Director Arun Matheswaran has given depth to even the smaller characters. Bhojaraj is completely the director’s creation. He explained every small detail of the character to me. My job was to understand his vision and shape myself according to it.

He told me how Bhojaraj thinks, how he should look and how he should appear like a police officer even when he is not wearing a uniform. He also explained that Bhojaraj has a past that is not shown in the film.

Q. What kind of homework did you do for Bhojaraj?

- I used the director’s ideas and developed my own understanding of Bhojaraj. He is over 40 and unmarried. He does not believe in family relationships. I felt that something painful must have happened in his past. That pain may have taken away his emotions and made him stop valuing human life.

Srikrishna Dayal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

For Bhojaraj, every mission is like a war. He does not care who is standing in front of him. Once I understood this mindset, the character became much clearer to me. I also had never played a character without a moustache and beard. But the director wanted Bhojaraj to have no moustache.

He also does not wear a police uniform in the film. We had to make the audience understand that we were police officers through our clothes, body language and mannerisms.

Q. One of the key scenes is where Bhojaraj says ‘collateral damage’. Can you talk about it?

- That dialogue was clearly marked as important in the script. The scene shows how the police can divert a case after a death. Bhojaraj says the dialogue after Sanjana’s character is killed. It is a very important scene because it takes the story to another level. The director has shown a serious subject in a very simple but powerful way.

Q. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance in that scene was widely noticed. What did you think of it?

- Definitely. Lokesh’s performance was one of the biggest highlights of that scene. During the police shootout at the lodge, Lokesh’s character gets caught by the police and Sanjana’s character is killed. His character then has an emotional breakdown while saying, ‘Uyir Irukka?’ (Is there any life left?)

Lokesh performed that emotional scene in a single shot. Everyone on the set was surprised after watching him. As soon as the shot ended, everyone applauded. That scene showed that Lokesh is not only a great director but also a very good actor.

Sanjana also deserves praise. Her screen presence was very important to that scene. If her character had not made such an impact, the hero’s actions later would not have had the same emotional value.