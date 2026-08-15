INTERVIEW | Srikrishna Dayal On Playing Antagonist In DC, 'Collateral Damage' Scene & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Acting Debut
In conversation with Akhil Vinayak for ETV Bharat, Srikrishna Dayal discusses DC, his villainous role as Bhojaraj, Lokesh Kanagaraj's performance, Anirudh's music, and his journey from theatre to cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 15, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Romantic action thriller film DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut, has been praised for its making, performances, action sequences and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score. While Lokesh’s character Devadas has won the audience’s support, Srikrishna Dayal’s Bhojaraj has made viewers hate and fear his character.
For Srikrishna Dayal, DC is an important milestone in his acting career. He spent around 20 years working in theatre and never considered cinema a major dream. His journey into films began through OTT, and he later appeared in projects such as The Family Man and the Malayalam film Dheeran. He is now receiving attention for his role as the police officer Bhojaraj in DC.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Srikrishna Dayal spoke about the film’s success, creating Bhojaraj, the ‘collateral damage’ scene, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance, the lodge fight, Anirudh’s music, Wamiqa Gabbi and his journey from theatre to cinema.
Q. DC has become a major wave in theatres. What was going through your mind before the first show?
- The film was already being discussed a lot before its release. Anirudh had released 15 tracks before the film was released, and they were all huge hits. ‘Revenge of Raaga’ even trended across the world. But we did not know how the audience would react to the story and characters. We were worried that people might love the music but not connect with the film.
However, everything changed once the first show began. The applause started from the opening credits and continued until the end. The response was much bigger than we expected. The audience has given the film so much love, and I am very thankful to them.
Q. Bhojaraj has received both hatred and applause. How did you get the role?
- Every character in DC has been designed with great care. Director Arun Matheswaran has given depth to even the smaller characters. Bhojaraj is completely the director’s creation. He explained every small detail of the character to me. My job was to understand his vision and shape myself according to it.
He told me how Bhojaraj thinks, how he should look and how he should appear like a police officer even when he is not wearing a uniform. He also explained that Bhojaraj has a past that is not shown in the film.
Q. What kind of homework did you do for Bhojaraj?
- I used the director’s ideas and developed my own understanding of Bhojaraj. He is over 40 and unmarried. He does not believe in family relationships. I felt that something painful must have happened in his past. That pain may have taken away his emotions and made him stop valuing human life.
For Bhojaraj, every mission is like a war. He does not care who is standing in front of him. Once I understood this mindset, the character became much clearer to me. I also had never played a character without a moustache and beard. But the director wanted Bhojaraj to have no moustache.
He also does not wear a police uniform in the film. We had to make the audience understand that we were police officers through our clothes, body language and mannerisms.
Q. One of the key scenes is where Bhojaraj says ‘collateral damage’. Can you talk about it?
- That dialogue was clearly marked as important in the script. The scene shows how the police can divert a case after a death. Bhojaraj says the dialogue after Sanjana’s character is killed. It is a very important scene because it takes the story to another level. The director has shown a serious subject in a very simple but powerful way.
Q. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance in that scene was widely noticed. What did you think of it?
- Definitely. Lokesh’s performance was one of the biggest highlights of that scene. During the police shootout at the lodge, Lokesh’s character gets caught by the police and Sanjana’s character is killed. His character then has an emotional breakdown while saying, ‘Uyir Irukka?’ (Is there any life left?)
Lokesh performed that emotional scene in a single shot. Everyone on the set was surprised after watching him. As soon as the shot ended, everyone applauded. That scene showed that Lokesh is not only a great director but also a very good actor.
Sanjana also deserves praise. Her screen presence was very important to that scene. If her character had not made such an impact, the hero’s actions later would not have had the same emotional value.
Q. Did you ever find it difficult to agree with Bhojaraj’s actions?
- As an actor, I cannot step outside the character while doing a scene. Bhojaraj does things that a normal person may not even think about. If I start thinking as Srikrishna Dayal while playing Bhojaraj, I will lose the character. But once the director says ‘cut’, I come back to myself. At times, I have wondered, “What is this character doing? Am I really playing such a bad person?”
But there are different kinds of people in the real world too. Characters like Bhojaraj may have real-life examples behind them. Playing him made me realise that there are people who can think in extremely cruel ways.
Q. Who is actually the villain and who is the hero?
- Both Devadas and Bhojaraj commit murders. So viewers can look at the story from different points of view. But Devadas is the hero. The brothel sequence is one of the biggest mass moments in the film. A group of people have kept women there for 18 years and treated them cruelly. Devadas reaches the place for another reason but becomes their saviour.
He attacks the people responsible and saves the women. Killing people is wrong, but if you were in Devadas’ place, would you support the women or the people who were hurting them? If you think like Devadas, then he is the hero.
Bhojaraj, on the other hand, does many things that cannot be accepted. He shoots Sanjana’s character without thinking twice. It suggests that such violence is not new to him. So it is difficult to see him as a hero.
Q. The lodge fight is one of the biggest highlights. How was the shooting experience?
- It was the result of careful planning and execution. The action was very complicated, and many characters were part of the sequence. I was very excited to shoot it. Following the action choreography while acting was a new experience for me. It may look difficult on screen, but everyone on the set enjoyed working on it.
Q. Anirudh’s background score has received huge applause in theatres. What do you think of his music?
- Anirudh had released all 15 tracks before the film’s release, and almost every track became a hit. So when audiences came to theatres, they were also waiting for their favourite songs and background themes. People were enjoying both the film and its music. It is very rare for audiences to give this much importance to the music while watching a film.
Q. Can you share details about shooting the climax?
- The climax was the most physically difficult part of the film. It had gunfire, explosions and many one-on-one fights. We had proper safety arrangements, but the location was still difficult. There was a lot of dust, and the heat was very strong. We also had to perform action sequences on a concrete floor. The final result was worth all the hard work.
Lokesh also helped me during many of the action sequences. His timing is excellent, and he is a very good action performer. His support helped us complete the action scenes safely.
Q. Which action scene was the most difficult for you?
- Interestingly, it was not an action scene. A simple conversation scene with a senior police officer was the most difficult for me. That is the scene where Bhojaraj is given an important case. It was only a dialogue scene, but I found it very difficult that day. Everyone has a bad day, and that happened to be mine. Still, a character like Bhojaraj is rare. Actors do not often get such strong roles.
Q. What do you think of Wamiqa Gabbi’s performance as Chandra?
- Wamiqa Gabbi is a wonderful actress. She is very friendly and fun on set. But once the camera starts, she completely changes. Her eyes as Chandra can make you feel scared. I was often surprised by how quickly she could transform into the character. She also has a lot of energy on set. I have often wondered how she stays so energetic.
She is also a very caring person. Our co-actor Jawahar Sakthi was using an old phone. When Wamiqa noticed it, she bought him a new phone herself. That shows how much she cares about people around her.
Q. How has your journey from theatre to cinema been?
- I worked in theatre for around 20 years. Cinema was never a big dream for me. I simply loved acting, and theatre gave me the chance to play many different characters. My film journey actually started because of OTT. When digital platforms became popular, more films and web series started being made, creating opportunities for actors.
I first acted in the web series Nila Nila Odi Vaa, directed by Nandhini JS, in 2018. Later, I got an opportunity to work in The Family Man. After that, I started getting offers from mainstream cinema. That journey has now brought me to DC.
Q. How would you rate Bhojaraj as a character as an actor?
- An actor can never be completely satisfied with his own performance. We will always think that we could have done something differently. But once a character is completed, I believe we should move on. The audience has accepted Bhojaraj and given me a lot of appreciation. There is no use in over-criticising or over-praising myself. My focus should be on making my future characters better.
Q. What are your upcoming projects?
- I have already completed three projects. Lala Town will be released soon, while the work on Murder in Town has also been completed. I have also finished a web series titled Inspector Rishi.