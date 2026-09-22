ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Sooraj Barjatya On Yeh Prem Mol Liya And Changing Times: 'This Is One Of My Most Progressive Films'

Mumbai: Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. The film brings back one of the most familiar elements of his cinema, the character of Prem, while exploring love, marriage and family relationships through a contemporary lens.

The film marks Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won him the National Award for Best Director. It also reunites him with composer Himesh Reshammiya, following their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Ahead of the film's release, Barjatya spoke to ETV Bharat about his long journey in cinema, his memories of Rajshri Productions, the changing nature of filmmaking and the importance of music in his films. Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

ETV Bharat: Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a strong connection with family and relationships. You chose the Royal Opera House for the music launch. What made the place special for you?

Sooraj Barjatya: I have many childhood memories associated with the Royal Opera House. I used to see the building while travelling to school by bus. At that time, it was a grand cinema hall with huge posters and hoardings. It was also a theatre where people went to watch family films. We sometimes had to wait for six months to get tickets for a film. I still remember watching Amar Akbar Anthony there three times, sitting in different seats each time. So, when we thought about launching the music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I felt there could not be a more appropriate place than the Royal Opera House.

ETV Bharat: Rajshri Productions was founded on August 15, 1947, with a dream that began with Tarachand Barjatya. What do you think he would have told you about the journey of the production house?

Sooraj Barjatya: I would like to share a childhood memory. I was around 10 or 11 years old when I was sitting in my grandfather's room. A writer came to narrate several stories to him. One of the stories was Bhai Ho Toh Aisa. After listening to every story, my grandfather would say, "This story will be a blockbuster, but it is not for me." After the writer left, I asked him, "If the story is so good, why don't we make it?" He smiled and took me outside the room. There was a symbol of Goddess Saraswati on our banner. He pointed towards it and told me that only those films should be produced under the banner which carry the fragrance of Saraswati. That thought stayed with me. I believe my grandfather's blessings are still with me.

Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: Music has always been an important part of Rajshri films. What is the musical identity of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

Sooraj Barjatya: The musical identity of this film is connected to one person. Behind every tune, every instrument and the entire musical world of the film is composer Himesh Reshammiya.

ETV Bharat: Rajshri films have always spoken about the dignity of relationships. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has lines like "Bride is not a responsibility, but a privilege" and "Groom is not a privilege, but a responsibility". What is the thought behind this approach?

Sooraj Barjatya: I feel I have reached a different stage in my life. Even after so many years, people still come to watch my films with the same love. That itself is a big thing for me. Today, my daughter, son-in-law, children, their in-laws and many other members of my family are part of my life. I also have relatives living with me. So I feel it is time to give something back to society and the audience that has given me so much. I consider this one of the most progressive films of my career.