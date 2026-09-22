Interview | Sooraj Barjatya On Yeh Prem Mol Liya And Changing Times: 'This Is One Of My Most Progressive Films'
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Keertikumar Kadam, Sooraj Barjatya discusses Yeh Prem Mol Liya, changing cinema and family values.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. The film brings back one of the most familiar elements of his cinema, the character of Prem, while exploring love, marriage and family relationships through a contemporary lens.
The film marks Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won him the National Award for Best Director. It also reunites him with composer Himesh Reshammiya, following their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Ahead of the film's release, Barjatya spoke to ETV Bharat about his long journey in cinema, his memories of Rajshri Productions, the changing nature of filmmaking and the importance of music in his films. Here are the excerpts from the conversation.
ETV Bharat: Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a strong connection with family and relationships. You chose the Royal Opera House for the music launch. What made the place special for you?
Sooraj Barjatya: I have many childhood memories associated with the Royal Opera House. I used to see the building while travelling to school by bus. At that time, it was a grand cinema hall with huge posters and hoardings. It was also a theatre where people went to watch family films. We sometimes had to wait for six months to get tickets for a film. I still remember watching Amar Akbar Anthony there three times, sitting in different seats each time. So, when we thought about launching the music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I felt there could not be a more appropriate place than the Royal Opera House.
ETV Bharat: Rajshri Productions was founded on August 15, 1947, with a dream that began with Tarachand Barjatya. What do you think he would have told you about the journey of the production house?
Sooraj Barjatya: I would like to share a childhood memory. I was around 10 or 11 years old when I was sitting in my grandfather's room. A writer came to narrate several stories to him. One of the stories was Bhai Ho Toh Aisa. After listening to every story, my grandfather would say, "This story will be a blockbuster, but it is not for me." After the writer left, I asked him, "If the story is so good, why don't we make it?" He smiled and took me outside the room. There was a symbol of Goddess Saraswati on our banner. He pointed towards it and told me that only those films should be produced under the banner which carry the fragrance of Saraswati. That thought stayed with me. I believe my grandfather's blessings are still with me.
ETV Bharat: Music has always been an important part of Rajshri films. What is the musical identity of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?
Sooraj Barjatya: The musical identity of this film is connected to one person. Behind every tune, every instrument and the entire musical world of the film is composer Himesh Reshammiya.
ETV Bharat: Rajshri films have always spoken about the dignity of relationships. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has lines like "Bride is not a responsibility, but a privilege" and "Groom is not a privilege, but a responsibility". What is the thought behind this approach?
Sooraj Barjatya: I feel I have reached a different stage in my life. Even after so many years, people still come to watch my films with the same love. That itself is a big thing for me. Today, my daughter, son-in-law, children, their in-laws and many other members of my family are part of my life. I also have relatives living with me. So I feel it is time to give something back to society and the audience that has given me so much. I consider this one of the most progressive films of my career.
At the same time, I have tried to retain the core values associated with Rajshri. Every director wants to say something through a film. Through Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I want to explore how different generations can live together. To be honest, I find every film difficult to make because I have a habit of adding more good things to good things. But this is one of my favourite and most important films.
ETV Bharat: Music is almost another character in your films. How many songs did Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..! have?
Sooraj Barjatya: It had 14 songs. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had 10 songs. But I never thought about numbers when it came to songs. I put all my energy into them. I did not make many action sequences, so I spent a lot of time working on songs. I have filmed 72 songs in my career so far. At that time, I never did the maths.
ETV Bharat: Rajshri has audiences across generations. You have viewers who are teenagers and others who are in their 70s. Is bringing both generations to theatres together a challenge today?
Sooraj Barjatya: At the stage of life I am in today, it is more important to me that people come with love. Who comes and how they come is secondary. Young audiences often do not come to watch my films alone. Even if they come, they may bring their grandmother, aunt or mother along. For me, that is enough.
ETV Bharat: There was a time when songs were created in a very different way. The choreography was sometimes decided before the music. What was that process like?
Sooraj Barjatya: Earlier, music production was very different, both in India and around the world. Sometimes the choreography and the complete visuals were created first, and then the music was composed around them. Take Joote De Do from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..!. The entire choreography was worked out first and the music was then composed around those dance movements. The same thing happened with the slingshot sequence in Didi Tera Dewar Deewana. The choreography came first and the music was created around it.
Earlier, an entire song with three intervals could be filmed. That was a different challenge for the director. You had to think about how the song would begin and what the first shot should be. I remember reading an anecdote in a book on Guru Dutt. It said that he sat at the NSAI club for two days thinking about the first shot of Thandi Hawa Kali Ghata. That was the joy of filmmaking at that time. Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and I are probably among the last generations of directors who experienced that process firsthand.
There was a time when 100 to 150 musicians would sit together at Bombay Lab. They would rehearse the entire music before the singers came in for the recording. I have even seen Lata Didi (Lata Mangeshkar) touch the feet of the musicians before going into the recording. There was a different kind of joy and intimacy in music-making during that period. Today, I am trying to bring back a little of that experience.
ETV Bharat: The composers describe Yeh Prem Mol Liya as a love story. But how do you see it as a director? Is it a love story or a family story?
Sooraj Barjatya: Honestly, it is a love story. But I believe every love story needs the approval and blessings of the family. That is where the family becomes important. I feel both a 17-year-old and a 70-year-old should be able to come to the cinema hall to watch this film together.
More about Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. The film marks their first pairing and also sees Khurrana take on the iconic character of Prem, a name that has been closely associated with Rajshri's cinema for decades. The makers have described the film as the return of Rajshri's beloved Prem to the big screen after 12 years.
Barjatya, known for films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivah, returns to his familiar world of love, relationships and family while looking at it through a newer generation. With music once again playing an important role, Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings together several elements that have long been associated with Barjatya's cinema, which is romance, family celebrations, relationships and, at the centre of it all, Prem.