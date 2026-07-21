ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Shreyas Talpade Says The India Story Changed The Way He Looks At Food Adulteration

Hyderabad: Actor Shreyas Talpade has built a successful career across Marathi and Hindi cinema with his effortless performances in films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, the Golmaal franchise, Housefull 2, Poster Boys and Welcome to the Jungle. While audiences have loved his impeccable comic timing over the years, the actor has also earned praise for portraying emotionally layered characters. Besides acting, he has ventured into production, backing content-driven films that carry a social message.

Shreyas is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The India Story, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal. The film explores the serious issue of food adulteration and its impact on society. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor spoke about choosing meaningful stories, how the film changed his own eating habits, OTT, filmmaking, family entertainers, fitness and his future plans as a director.

ETV Bharat: Content-driven films are receiving a great response these days. You have also consistently chosen different kinds of roles. What made you say yes to The India Story?

Shreyas Talpade: Honestly, I have always believed that content is the real king. Audiences naturally connect with stories that are different, thought-provoking and relevant to society. Entertainment is important, but when a film also highlights an issue that affects people's everyday lives, it creates a much deeper impact.

The India Story deals with the very serious issue of food adulteration, something that concerns every one of us. Today, many people question the quality of the food they consume daily. It is reassuring to see officials like Tukaram Mundhe taking strict action against food adulteration in Maharashtra. When action is taken against those selling adulterated milk, paneer and substandard food products, it restores people's confidence. This film is not just another acting assignment for me. It is a project that carries an important social message.

Shreyas Talpade speaks about The India Story (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: Has working on the film changed the way you look at food in your personal life?

Shreyas Talpade: Absolutely. We conducted extensive research while preparing for the film, and many of the findings were quite shocking. It affected me personally as well. Today, whenever I sit down to eat, I subconsciously wonder whether my food is really pure. Is the milk natural? Where have the vegetables come from? How were the eggs or chicken produced?

Because of these questions, I have almost stopped consuming milk and significantly reduced my intake of paneer. When you understand the huge gap between demand and supply, you realise how common adulteration can become. We cannot stop eating, of course, but I now try to buy food only from trusted and certified sources. For me, eating safe and pure food has become more important than simply eating more.

ETV Bharat: Today almost every product claims to be 'organic'. What is your opinion on this trend?

Shreyas Talpade: The word "organic" is used very casually these days. Almost every brand claims to sell organic products. But the bigger question is whether consumers actually verify those claims. Most of us simply trust the label without checking if the product has genuine government certification or recognised approvals.

The effects of consuming such products may not be visible immediately, but over time they can affect our health. We need to become more aware and responsible consumers. I hope this film also encourages people to ask these important questions.

ETV Bharat: Audiences love you in comedy roles, but you've also delivered memorable performances in serious films. Which do you enjoy more?

Shreyas Talpade: Comedy brings a wonderful atmosphere to the set. Making people laugh is one of the most difficult things an actor can do, and it gives immense satisfaction. At the same time, constantly doing similar roles can become repetitive.

Whenever I get the opportunity to play a serious, emotional or challenging character, it gives me a different kind of satisfaction. Every role is a fresh challenge. I entered this profession to experience different lives through different characters. Whether it is comedy or drama, I enjoy both equally because each role teaches me something new.

Shreyas Talpade speaks about The India Story (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: Do you think actors have a greater influence on society than politicians?

Shreyas Talpade: I don't think so. As actors, we certainly have a powerful medium to express ideas and discuss important issues, but whether people accept those ideas is entirely their choice. If audiences followed everything actors said, then every film would become a blockbuster, but that isn't how it works.

Our responsibility is to honestly present what we believe through our work. After that, it is for the audience to decide how they interpret those messages.

ETV Bharat: Has OTT created more opportunities for actors and filmmakers?