Interview | Shreyas Talpade Says The India Story Changed The Way He Looks At Food Adulteration
Shreyas Talpade speaks about The India Story, food adulteration, comedy versus serious roles, and his plans to return to direction to ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Shreyas Talpade has built a successful career across Marathi and Hindi cinema with his effortless performances in films like Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, the Golmaal franchise, Housefull 2, Poster Boys and Welcome to the Jungle. While audiences have loved his impeccable comic timing over the years, the actor has also earned praise for portraying emotionally layered characters. Besides acting, he has ventured into production, backing content-driven films that carry a social message.
Shreyas is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The India Story, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal. The film explores the serious issue of food adulteration and its impact on society. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor spoke about choosing meaningful stories, how the film changed his own eating habits, OTT, filmmaking, family entertainers, fitness and his future plans as a director.
ETV Bharat: Content-driven films are receiving a great response these days. You have also consistently chosen different kinds of roles. What made you say yes to The India Story?
Shreyas Talpade: Honestly, I have always believed that content is the real king. Audiences naturally connect with stories that are different, thought-provoking and relevant to society. Entertainment is important, but when a film also highlights an issue that affects people's everyday lives, it creates a much deeper impact.
The India Story deals with the very serious issue of food adulteration, something that concerns every one of us. Today, many people question the quality of the food they consume daily. It is reassuring to see officials like Tukaram Mundhe taking strict action against food adulteration in Maharashtra. When action is taken against those selling adulterated milk, paneer and substandard food products, it restores people's confidence. This film is not just another acting assignment for me. It is a project that carries an important social message.
ETV Bharat: Has working on the film changed the way you look at food in your personal life?
Shreyas Talpade: Absolutely. We conducted extensive research while preparing for the film, and many of the findings were quite shocking. It affected me personally as well. Today, whenever I sit down to eat, I subconsciously wonder whether my food is really pure. Is the milk natural? Where have the vegetables come from? How were the eggs or chicken produced?
Because of these questions, I have almost stopped consuming milk and significantly reduced my intake of paneer. When you understand the huge gap between demand and supply, you realise how common adulteration can become. We cannot stop eating, of course, but I now try to buy food only from trusted and certified sources. For me, eating safe and pure food has become more important than simply eating more.
ETV Bharat: Today almost every product claims to be 'organic'. What is your opinion on this trend?
Shreyas Talpade: The word "organic" is used very casually these days. Almost every brand claims to sell organic products. But the bigger question is whether consumers actually verify those claims. Most of us simply trust the label without checking if the product has genuine government certification or recognised approvals.
The effects of consuming such products may not be visible immediately, but over time they can affect our health. We need to become more aware and responsible consumers. I hope this film also encourages people to ask these important questions.
ETV Bharat: Audiences love you in comedy roles, but you've also delivered memorable performances in serious films. Which do you enjoy more?
Shreyas Talpade: Comedy brings a wonderful atmosphere to the set. Making people laugh is one of the most difficult things an actor can do, and it gives immense satisfaction. At the same time, constantly doing similar roles can become repetitive.
Whenever I get the opportunity to play a serious, emotional or challenging character, it gives me a different kind of satisfaction. Every role is a fresh challenge. I entered this profession to experience different lives through different characters. Whether it is comedy or drama, I enjoy both equally because each role teaches me something new.
ETV Bharat: Do you think actors have a greater influence on society than politicians?
Shreyas Talpade: I don't think so. As actors, we certainly have a powerful medium to express ideas and discuss important issues, but whether people accept those ideas is entirely their choice. If audiences followed everything actors said, then every film would become a blockbuster, but that isn't how it works.
Our responsibility is to honestly present what we believe through our work. After that, it is for the audience to decide how they interpret those messages.
ETV Bharat: Has OTT created more opportunities for actors and filmmakers?
Shreyas Talpade: Without a doubt. OTT has opened up a completely new platform for storytelling. Earlier, films and television were the primary mediums. Today, OTT has expanded those possibilities significantly.
Cinema, television and OTT all have their own place. Many viewers now watch quality stories on their mobile phones and tablets. Ultimately, what matters most is how well the story is told, not where it is watched. OTT has encouraged experimentation and given creators the freedom to tell different kinds of stories, which is wonderful for writers, directors, producers and actors alike.
ETV Bharat: Do you think OTT has affected theatrical releases?
Shreyas Talpade: Not really. Watching a film in a theatre remains a completely different experience. The joy of watching a movie with family and friends on the big screen cannot be replaced.
Yes, some viewers wait for films to arrive on OTT platforms, but when a movie generates strong word-of-mouth and promises a theatrical experience, audiences still choose cinemas. I don't see theatres and OTT as competitors. Both have their own audience and purpose.
ETV Bharat: What has producing films taught you?
Shreyas Talpade: Becoming a producer completely changes your perspective. As an actor, your focus is mainly your own performance. But as a producer, you're involved in every stage from selecting the story and casting to production, post-production, music, marketing and distribution.
It allows you to understand the filmmaking process much more deeply. Of course, there is financial risk involved, and there is always uncertainty about recovering your investment. But with careful planning and the right decisions, producing films becomes a very rewarding experience.
ETV Bharat: Do you plan to produce more films based on social issues?
Shreyas Talpade: Nothing has been finalised yet. India has no shortage of important social issues. However, an issue alone is never enough to make a film. You also need a compelling story that emotionally engages audiences.
A film cannot simply become a documentary. It must strike the right balance between entertainment, emotion and storytelling. If I find the right script, I would certainly like to explore more socially relevant subjects.
ETV Bharat: Do you think OTT offers greater creative freedom?
Shreyas Talpade: Yes, comparatively it does, because it currently doesn't have the same censorship framework as theatres or television. But with freedom comes responsibility.
Sometimes excessive abusive language or unnecessary explicit scenes can be avoided. I personally enjoy films that families can watch together. Growing up, we watched films with our parents and relatives, and I still value that experience. I want my family to watch my work comfortably, and that remains important to me.
ETV Bharat: Did being a father help you connect emotionally with your role in The India Story?
Shreyas Talpade: Definitely. Since I am a father myself, I naturally formed an emotional connection with the character. I usually try to keep my personal and professional lives separate, but some roles stay with you long after shooting ends.
While filming several emotional scenes, I often found myself thinking about my daughter and my family. That made the experience much more personal and emotionally fulfilling.
ETV Bharat: What's the secret behind your fitness?
Shreyas Talpade: (Laughs) A good surgeon and good surgery! But jokes apart, genetics also play an important role. My parents were always disciplined about their eating habits, and I inherited that lifestyle.
I avoid fried food, consume very little sugar and salt, eat on time, control my portions and make sure I get seven to eight hours of sleep. There are no shortcuts. Consistency and discipline are the real secrets to staying fit.
ETV Bharat: When can fans expect you to direct another film?
Shreyas Talpade: I still have the desire to direct, and some early discussions are already underway. If everything goes according to plan, I hope to return as a director next year. It's still too early to say whether it will be a Hindi or Marathi film. That decision will depend entirely on finding the right story.