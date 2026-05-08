ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Satheesh Kurup On His Rare Bond With Jeethu Joseph And What Makes Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Unique

Cinematographer Satheesh Kurup is regarded as one of the technicians who transformed the visual language of Malayalam cinema. Making his independent debut with Amal Neerad’s Anwar in 2010, Satheesh has now reached one of Malayalam cinema’s most-awaited projects, Drishyam 3. Along the way, he became part of several beloved films. In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Satheesh opens up about his eight-year-long successful collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph, his experiences with Mohanlal, and much more.

Q. From debuting with an Amal Neerad film to now working on Drishyam 3, how do you look at this cinematic journey?

- I became an independent cinematographer in 2010 through Anwar. From there, the journey has now reached the third instalment of Drishyam. It definitely gives me immense happiness. I consider myself fortunate to have been part of many films that audiences embraced wholeheartedly.

Q. You’ve now done 12 films consecutively with director Jeethu Joseph. Such chemistry is rare in Malayalam cinema. How did this professional bonding happen?

- Cinema is teamwork. From the very first project I did with Jeethu Joseph, we had a great understanding between us. That later evolved into a strong friendship and professional bond. Sometimes, even a single look from him is enough for me to understand what he wants. Our wavelengths match perfectly, and that’s why we’ve been able to do so many films together.

The foundation of any successful film is good teamwork. The comfort zone we shared while working together was excellent. More importantly, the output was a series of quality films. Perhaps these are the reasons why Jeethu Joseph continues to collaborate with me on his films.

Satheesh Kurup (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q. How do Jeethu Joseph’s views on cinematography and screenplay align with your style?

- Jeethu Joseph is a director who remains completely faithful to the screenplay he writes. He doesn’t want cinematography to overpower the script, and my approach is the same. Our aim is to visually present exactly what the screenplay demands. That alignment is the reason behind the quality of our films together.

If there’s anything more specific about his preference toward me, that’s something you’d have to ask him directly.

Q. Sujith Vaassudev handled the cinematography for the first Drishyam. Did you feel any pressure when you came on board for the sequel?

- When moving from Drishyam 1 to Drishyam 2, the minimum requirement for me was to maintain the essence established in the first part. Drishyam is a benchmark film in Malayalam cinema, a masterclass work in Jeethu Joseph’s career. The cinematography of the first film was also handled by one of Malayalam cinema’s leading cameramen.

Malayalam cinema can almost be described as ‘before Drishyam and after Drishyam’. That was the real challenge before me. It wasn’t a technical challenge, but a personal one. Someone else did the first part, and I got the opportunity for the second. But I never saw it competitively. My only goal was to preserve the benchmark created by the first film.

Satheesh Kurup with Drishyam team (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q. How did you maintain continuity in terms of story, characters, and locations within the Drishyam franchise?

- Because of my previous experience working with the director, his ideas get imprinted in my mind more deeply and easily. By the time we were shooting Drishyam 2, I had become more than just a member of the technical crew; I had become part of George Kutty’s family myself.

The rest involves adapting to changes in age and nature. Jeethu carefully maintains continuity according to the screenplay through sheer intelligence. Technically speaking, the art director and costume designer are the biggest supports for a cinematographer. When George Kutty’s family moves from 2021 to 2026, their physical appearance, financial growth, and aesthetic sense all need to be reflected visually. That depends greatly on the craftsmanship of the art director.

Q. Some critics say the Drishyam films don’t focus much on visual quality. What’s your response?

- Jeethu Joseph is the same filmmaker who created a visually appealing film like Memories. The visual style of Drishyam is exactly what he intended. Perhaps this particular style of storytelling was what he wanted.

The making of any film depends on its story and screenplay. Maybe the cult status of Drishyam itself is why these criticisms arise on such a large scale. In my opinion, films like Drishyam are designed to tell the story in a 'matter-to-matter' manner. The narrative progresses directly through characters and dialogues without much breathing space.

Satheesh Kurup (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q. What’s the difference between this ‘matter-to-matter’ style and a cinematographer’s performance area?

- If you observe films like Anwar or Pranayam, which I shot, you’ll notice there’s breathing space within the storytelling. That’s where my performance area lies.

Two characters talking is the matter of a scene. But the moments leading to that conversation, the anticipation, the feeling that something is about to happen, that is what I call breathing space. That’s where a cameraman can truly perform.

Films like Memories have more such space. But in Drishyam, the story needs to move quickly from point to point through the lives of the characters.

I’ll reveal one more thing aesthetically: Drishyam 3 will stand above the first two parts. The changing times and technological advancements are major reasons for that.

Q. Working with Mohanlal is a dream for any cinema lover. What was your experience like while working with him in films like Pranayam?

- People like us entered this field inspired by legendary actors like Lal sir. The support he gives as a co-worker is beyond words. What makes Mohanlal extraordinary is the perfection with which he performs while also considering the timing requirements of technicians.