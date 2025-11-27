ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Ram Gopal Varma Admits Creative Trap: 'I Kept Recreating Myself'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma changed the grammar of Hindi cinema with films like Satya, Shool, Sarkar, Company, Rakta Charitra, and more. The true-blue disruptor shook Indian cinema with his unconventional and fearless storytelling. But after reaching the pinnacle, he set the stage for his own downfall when he began moving within his own patterns.

The filmmaker recently announced his return to direction with the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer horror film, Police Station Mein Bhoot. But for now, he is gearing up for the re-release of his iconic film, Rangeela, starring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. In conversation with ETV Bharat's correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, RGV opens up about why he is not allured by the idea of remakes, the need to reinvent himself, blurring regional boundaries in Indian cinema, and more. Excerpts:

ETV Bharat: What inspired the re-release of Rangeela?

RGV: Every film has a destiny of its own. What it achieves at the time of release is one thing, but over the years some films manage to settle more deeply into people’s hearts. Rangeela is one such film with a fragrance that hasn’t faded even after decades of its release. Its characters, its laughter, the emotional ups and downs that mirror real life, the music that changed the tone of cinema back then, and the visuals that stayed with audiences... all of it must have created a strong desire in the makers to bring it to a new generation. I think that’s why Rangeela is returning to theaters.

ETV Bharat: Do you still feel as connected to your earlier films?

RGV: To be honest, not every film touches the heart. But Rangeela, Satya, Company are not just projects or achievements for me; they are very important milestones in my directorial journey. The connection with these three films still beats in the very tender corners of my heart. Time has passed, circumstances have changed, but the warmth of these films has not diminished even today.

ETV Bharat: If Rangeela were remade for today’s generation, who would you cast?

RGV: See, the idea of a remake doesn’t appeal to me. The dialogues, the songs, and the chemistry of the three leads created a magic that’s impossible to recreate. No matter how much time passes, its original form remains untouched in people's hearts. Bringing in new faces would break that delicate magic, and I don’t think audiences would accept it. Some works of art lose their charm when altered. Rangeela is one of them. So, I strongly feel that it should not be touched.

ETV Bharat: Do you ever feel like remaking any of your old films?