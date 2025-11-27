INTERVIEW | Ram Gopal Varma Admits Creative Trap: 'I Kept Recreating Myself'
Published : November 27, 2025
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma changed the grammar of Hindi cinema with films like Satya, Shool, Sarkar, Company, Rakta Charitra, and more. The true-blue disruptor shook Indian cinema with his unconventional and fearless storytelling. But after reaching the pinnacle, he set the stage for his own downfall when he began moving within his own patterns.
The filmmaker recently announced his return to direction with the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer horror film, Police Station Mein Bhoot. But for now, he is gearing up for the re-release of his iconic film, Rangeela, starring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. In conversation with ETV Bharat's correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, RGV opens up about why he is not allured by the idea of remakes, the need to reinvent himself, blurring regional boundaries in Indian cinema, and more. Excerpts:
ETV Bharat: What inspired the re-release of Rangeela?
RGV: Every film has a destiny of its own. What it achieves at the time of release is one thing, but over the years some films manage to settle more deeply into people’s hearts. Rangeela is one such film with a fragrance that hasn’t faded even after decades of its release. Its characters, its laughter, the emotional ups and downs that mirror real life, the music that changed the tone of cinema back then, and the visuals that stayed with audiences... all of it must have created a strong desire in the makers to bring it to a new generation. I think that’s why Rangeela is returning to theaters.
ETV Bharat: Do you still feel as connected to your earlier films?
RGV: To be honest, not every film touches the heart. But Rangeela, Satya, Company are not just projects or achievements for me; they are very important milestones in my directorial journey. The connection with these three films still beats in the very tender corners of my heart. Time has passed, circumstances have changed, but the warmth of these films has not diminished even today.
ETV Bharat: If Rangeela were remade for today’s generation, who would you cast?
RGV: See, the idea of a remake doesn’t appeal to me. The dialogues, the songs, and the chemistry of the three leads created a magic that’s impossible to recreate. No matter how much time passes, its original form remains untouched in people's hearts. Bringing in new faces would break that delicate magic, and I don’t think audiences would accept it. Some works of art lose their charm when altered. Rangeela is one of them. So, I strongly feel that it should not be touched.
ETV Bharat: Do you ever feel like remaking any of your old films?
RGV: Never. I’m completely against remakes. Every film has its own life; picking it up and placing it in a different frame doesn’t feel right to me. I would always prefer to create something new.
ETV Bharat: Actor Rajesh Joshi played an important role in Rangeela. Any memories you’d like to share?
RGV: What happened to him was very tragic. Fate took him away halfway through Satya. To explain how important he was to Rangeela, there’s an interesting incident. In the pre-climax scene where Urmila and Jackie come to him to ask about Munna, that scene wasn’t in the script. During rehearsal he suddenly added an unexpected dramatic twist. I found it illogical at first, but the entire unit was stunned by his performance. That moment added such emotional weight to the last ten minutes of the film that, along with Rahman’s music, it took Rangeela to a notch higher. It wasn’t a fluke... it was Rajesh’s gift.
ETV Bharat: You haven’t been making many films recently. Why is that?
RGV: After a point, I felt the need to look inward. I realised that I was walking around my own frame, recreating myself. Creativity needs some peace and introspection to breathe new life into it. So I stepped back to reinvent myself and look for new inspiration.
ETV Bharat: You brought a new style to Hindi cinema, especially the gangster genre. What was the thought behind it?
RGV: There was no plan. It all happened instinctively. I simply wanted to break the limitations of that time. While reshaping stories drawn from reality, the gangster genre naturally evolved into something new. Whatever glamour or new form it got was a result of that instinctive flow.
ETV Bharat: What can you tell us about your upcoming film Police Station Mein Bhoot?
RGV: The film follows a fearless encounter specialist who kills a notorious criminal. But the story doesn’t end there. The same criminal returns as a ghost and casts a shadow over the officer’s life. The narrative moves through several layers: crime, investigation, thrills, and the supernatural. At its core, it’s like a ‘master detective thriller,’ only with a ghost following the detective (laughs).
ETV Bharat: The gap between Bollywood and the southern film industries is narrowing. Your thoughts?
RGV: This is a golden phase for Indian cinema. A folk tale from Karnataka like Kantara or a massive homegrown saga like KGF 2... the entire country embraced them. Regional boundaries are blurring. New perspectives, new talent, and new aesthetics are emerging from different languages and cultures. Indian cinema today is more diverse, more inclusive, and more exciting than ever.
