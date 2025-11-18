ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview| Raj & DK Decode Challenges Behind The Family Man Season 3, Handling Expectations And Pressure

Mumbai: Raj & DK have built a reputation as one of the most inventive filmmaking duos in India. Their signature mix of sharp writing, dark humour and unpredictable storytelling has earned them a distinct space in both cinema and streaming. From 99 and Shor in the City to India's first zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone, the duo has consistently broken rules. But it was the award-winning OTT espionage thriller The Family Man that made them a household name across India and far beyond.

After the success of Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs, the duo is now ready with The Family Man Season 3. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat Correspondent Keertikumar Kadam, Raj & DK spoke about pressure, expectations, the struggle of keeping surprises alive, and how storytelling remains their biggest fuel.

Excerpts of the interview are shared below.

ETV Bharat: Is shooting for each new season easier than the previous one, or does it bring new challenges?

Raj: Some things do become easier when you move to the next season. In Season 1, you build the entire world, you fix the tone, the visual language, the emotional space of the characters. Once the audience accepts this world, it becomes a strong foundation. Actors understand their characters better. The relationships are already established. So work on set becomes more natural.

But beyond all this, the real challenge is different. The magic of the first season is its unpredictability. The audience doesn't know what is coming next. Even a small twist feels thrilling. But from the next season onward, they are familiar with the world. They recognise patterns. They expect certain behaviours. They form a mental frame like "This character will act like this" or "Something like this may happen." Breaking that expectation while staying true to the story world is the toughest task.

ETV Bharat: How hard is it to maintain the surprise element in a successful franchise?

DK: The charm of the first part is always unique. Everything feels new. Characters reveal their secrets. The audience gets absorbed in the freshness. But from the second season onward, familiarity enters the picture. Viewers know the characters, their moods, their emotional triggers. They also predict the direction of the plot.

This creates another invisible pressure that every season must feel bigger, bolder and more exciting. If we don't deliver that freshness, people instantly say, "Season 1 was better." That comparison is impossible to escape. So the challenge becomes: How do we keep the plot new? How do we maintain the surprise? And how do we protect the charm of the first season? This constant search makes the process demanding, but it also makes it fun.