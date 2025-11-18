Interview| Raj & DK Decode Challenges Behind The Family Man Season 3, Handling Expectations And Pressure
Raj & DK discuss expectations, pressure and creativity behind The Family Man 3, explaining how they balance surprises and character consistency.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Raj & DK have built a reputation as one of the most inventive filmmaking duos in India. Their signature mix of sharp writing, dark humour and unpredictable storytelling has earned them a distinct space in both cinema and streaming. From 99 and Shor in the City to India's first zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone, the duo has consistently broken rules. But it was the award-winning OTT espionage thriller The Family Man that made them a household name across India and far beyond.
After the success of Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs, the duo is now ready with The Family Man Season 3. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat Correspondent Keertikumar Kadam, Raj & DK spoke about pressure, expectations, the struggle of keeping surprises alive, and how storytelling remains their biggest fuel.
Excerpts of the interview are shared below.
ETV Bharat: Is shooting for each new season easier than the previous one, or does it bring new challenges?
Raj: Some things do become easier when you move to the next season. In Season 1, you build the entire world, you fix the tone, the visual language, the emotional space of the characters. Once the audience accepts this world, it becomes a strong foundation. Actors understand their characters better. The relationships are already established. So work on set becomes more natural.
But beyond all this, the real challenge is different. The magic of the first season is its unpredictability. The audience doesn't know what is coming next. Even a small twist feels thrilling. But from the next season onward, they are familiar with the world. They recognise patterns. They expect certain behaviours. They form a mental frame like "This character will act like this" or "Something like this may happen." Breaking that expectation while staying true to the story world is the toughest task.
ETV Bharat: How hard is it to maintain the surprise element in a successful franchise?
DK: The charm of the first part is always unique. Everything feels new. Characters reveal their secrets. The audience gets absorbed in the freshness. But from the second season onward, familiarity enters the picture. Viewers know the characters, their moods, their emotional triggers. They also predict the direction of the plot.
This creates another invisible pressure that every season must feel bigger, bolder and more exciting. If we don't deliver that freshness, people instantly say, "Season 1 was better." That comparison is impossible to escape. So the challenge becomes: How do we keep the plot new? How do we maintain the surprise? And how do we protect the charm of the first season? This constant search makes the process demanding, but it also makes it fun.
ETV Bharat: How much pressure did you feel while preparing the next season of a globally popular franchise like The Family Man?
Raj: A lot. Honestly, that pressure was one of the reasons for the delay. The Family Man was not just an Indian success. It was watched and loved across the world. Naturally, expectations grew. Closer to release, the tension becomes even stronger. You constantly wonder if people will get the same emotional high as the previous seasons. You ask yourself, "Is this season better? Is it more powerful?" Comparisons are inevitable.
That is why mental preparation is crucial. Whatever verdict the audience gives, we have to be ready to accept it. It is not easy to create while carrying the weight of expectations, but it is part of the job. We remind ourselves that we just have to tell the story honestly and give our best till the final frame.
ETV Bharat: Did you specifically write the character 'Rukma' with Jaideep Ahlawat in mind?
Raj: It was a mix of both. The character came first, but Jaideep gave him a soul. Initially, building Rukma was a tedious task. We explored his psychology, his secrets, his strengths and weaknesses. We debated how much mystery he should carry. We considered how he would behave in different situations.
Once the character became fully formed, we asked ourselves who could portray him. Jaideep's name came up. His work always carries quiet intensity and strength, which we needed for Rukma. When we met him and shared our vision, he understood it instantly. His interpretation added new shades to the character - darker, softer, more unexpected. As we progressed, Rukma started feeling complete.
ETV Bharat: What is the most important thing to maintain when developing a character for the next season?
DK: When the audience connects with a character in the first season, they lock that image in their minds. So even a small inconsistency in behaviour can break their belief. That is why it is important to preserve the core of the character - their identity, their emotional rhythm, their personality.
With a complex character like Rukma, we had to be extremely careful. We constantly questioned: What else lies in his past? What new layers can be revealed? How will we show growth without breaking the character's essence that the audience already loves? It's a balance. You must keep the character familiar yet exciting.
The audience should feel, "We knew this, but this is also new." That is when a new season becomes meaningful.
ETV Bharat: What inspires you to recreate the same world despite pressure and constant comparisons?
Raj: The stress is real. Expectations are high. But our passion for storytelling pulls us back every time. We ask ourselves - Do these characters still have more to say? Is there more emotion left to explore? If the answer is yes, the desire to return becomes stronger.
For us, popularity is secondary. What matters is whether the story feels honest. If the characters still have unexpressed layers, we know the world is alive. That is what drives us to build the next season.
