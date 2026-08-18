ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Priyadarshan On Bringing Akshay-Saif Together In Haiwaan, His 100th Starring Mohanlal And Remaking His Own Films

If the thriller is Priyadarshan’s eighth outing with Kumar, it also marks his maiden collaboration with Khan. “I wanted someone who is not today’s hero, a man who is mature, who is struggling to live his life, he is blind. I thought I have never worked with Saif, I never knew him before but I was a big fan of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. I always wanted to meet him but I never got the chance. I was his huge fan also because I used to play cricket those days. Then I met Saif and narrated the script, he said he was okay.”

While in Oppam, Mohanlal played a visually impaired elevator operator and apartment caretaker, in Haiwaan, Khan plays a blind martial artist and caretaker possessing heightened senses and expertise in Kalaripayattu (ancient Indian martial art from Kerala), who gets falsely trapped in a murder case. Kumar’s character steps into a dark, menacing role as a ruthless antagonist and cold-blooded killer. The supporting cast features Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

“And what is more interesting about Haiwaan...”, Priyadarshan adds, “While I shot to success in Bollywood with two serious and dramatic films, with Hera Pheri, I became a comedian overnight (laughs heartily). After Hera Pheri every producer wanted me to do a comedy. Thank God, there is one producer who told me to make a serious film again and I decided to make Haiwaan,” he adds.

Gardish (1993), starring Jackie Shroff is a gritty, intense action-crime drama adapted from the Malayalam film Kireedom. Then, Viraasat (1997) is an emotional family drama that earned critical acclaim for Priyadarshan. It was the 2000 comedy Hera Pheri (remake of Malayalam hit Ramji Rao Speaking) that redefined Priyadarshan’s career trajectory, transforming him into master of Hindi slapstick and situational comedy. Hera Pheri combined brilliant timing from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal with sharp, localized dialogue writing by Neeraj Vora. The film’s massive cult success crowned Priyadarshan as Bollywood's premier comedy director, leading to subsequent hits like Hungama and Bhagam Bhag.

“Haiwaan is not a remake,” Priyadarshan clarifies to ETV Bharat. “Every time when I remake or adapt my own film, I always change the film. If you see Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it is not Chandramukhi. I always adapt according to the culture, according to the city, for example, my film Gardish originally has a village backdrop but I shot in Mumbai’s underworld. I only use the soul of the story; I have done the same with Haiwaan,” he says.

His next is the much-awaited action-thriller Haiwaan that not just reunites iconic duo and 90’s Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan [after nearly two decades] but with this film the director returns to intense, dramatic territory after almost 16 years. Slated for release on September 11, 2026, Haiwaan is an official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan’s own acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam that starred legendary Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead.

Priyadarshan is perhaps the only director who achieved massive commercial and critical success by adapting successful South Indian films—including several of his own earlier Malayalam movies—for Hindi audiences. Hits like Hera Pheri (2000), Hungama (2003), and Bhagam Bhag (2006) blended situational comedy and stellar ensemble casts into enduring Bollywood classics.

Priyadarshan furthers, “Saif plays a villager in the film though I know he is a very sophisticated person. But I thought I could mould him in that role because he is a decent actor. Then, for the role of the antagonist psycho-killer I wanted to cast a not very known actor."

Further, talking about how Kumar stepped in, the director says, “One day during the shoot of Bhooth Bangla I was thinking about various options for the role of the antagonist and also mentioned to Akshay that I was planning to make a thriller. Immediately, Akshay asked me if he can play the negative part. I said, ‘Are you joking?’ But he said he was serious and that he would love to play the evil character (laughs). Akshay also told me he always wanted to play a psycho character but I never expected him to play the villain to Saif (laughs). Akshay plays a complete antagonist; there are no grey shades. Later, when I told Saif that Akshay has agreed to play the negative role, Saif couldn’t believe it and he said, ‘No, no you must be joking, Akshay will never do this role …’ And Saif was really thankful to Akshay that he accepted this film. That is where I found something good about relationships between actors. Here, both of them were not thinking about how big or small the person is. There was absolutely no insecurity.”

While working with Kumar came easy to Priyadarshan after seven movies, interestingly, Haiwaan shifts Priyadarshan and Kumar collaboration away from their usual comedies into a dark crime thriller for the first time. Priyadarshan elaborates, “Akshay and I trust each other so much that he never asked me any questions. He just did what I asked him to do. I also thought I was getting the opportunity of doing something new with Akshay which I have not experienced before.”

Priyadarshan further reveals that while he always had Khan in mind, he was earlier considering Bobby Deol for the role of the antagonist. “Bobby was the only choice I had in mind initially, there was nobody else. I did meet Bobby and he told me he would listen to the script but before I could approach him Akshay stepped in...,” says the director.

The Haiwaan trio captured sharing a lighter moment between shots (Photo: Special arrangement)

Priyadarshan did not need extensive new research on blindness for Haiwaan since the film is a remake of his own film which already featured a visually impaired protagonist. He noted that lead actor Khan naturally captured the physical demands of the role without any formal training. He says the actor slipped into the role with "no training, nothing." On the first day of the shoot, Priyadarshan gave Khan a very simple direction—to keep his eyes open without blinking and act as though he could not see. “Saif told me he never expected it to be so easy to play blind. After the first day shoot Saif told me this was the simplest advice he ever got from any director. It worked very well for him,” says the director.

He furthers, “I have seen blind children playing in a school, we can never believe that they can’t see because they know every step they have to walk or run, they know where is the bench, where is the black board, chalk… People who are born blind believe that the whole world is dark and everybody on this earth is blind like them because they have never seen light. This is what I told Saif. Now I am not trying to explain why he is wearing a watch because there is a Braille watch, so people who know will understand.”

Haiwaan marks Priyadarshan's return to dramatic territory after almost 16 years (Photo: Film poster)

Further, talking about the camaraderie between the lead actors, Priyadarsahan says, “Most of the time, apart from my shooting time, Akshay and Saif were found playing cricket. My shoot is always like a picnic; I don’t give stress to my actors. Only when they come to face the camera, I tell them what I am expecting from them. I never asked them why they didn’t work together for the last 18 years because that is their personal problem (laughs). Maybe nobody came up with the script where they could have collaborated again.”

Even as Priyadarshan describes Haiwaan as a dark cat-and-mouse chase, it retains signature touches of light humor through veteran comic elements like the late Asrani and off-screen banter between leads Khan and Kumar. “Thriller yes, but wit and humour are always there in the thrillers I make. In a little bit of places, you will laugh…” he promises.

Priyadarshan further reveals that Mohanlal will make a special cameo appearance in Haiwaan and that brings us to the director’s 100th film with the legendary actor. The director is set to direct his landmark 100th film with the Malayalam superstar in the lead role, as officially announced by Aashirvad Cinemas. The project is planned as an emotional musical drama centering on a father-son musician duo, this milestone reunites Priyadarshan with Mohanlal, who also starred in the director's debut feature film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984). The story moves away from typical comedy, focusing instead on deep emotions, ego clashes, and creative differences between a musician father and his son.

Priyadarshan's 100th film starring Mohanlal is planned as an emotional musical drama centering on a father-son musician duo (Photo: Special arrangement)

“Next is my 99th film which will be with Akshay for Tips [comic-thriller Wicked Sunny] and after that, sometime mid next year I will start work on my 100th film, with Mohanlal. He was the hero of my first film and he will do my 100th. It is a musical… I am keeping my fingers crossed, let things happen and then I would like to talk about it,” he says.

Priyadarshan is widely regarded as a maverick directing across multiple languages, shifting effortlessly between slapstick comedy, action, and hard-hitting National award-winning art dramas like Kanchivaram. “If you ask me what kind of films I like doing the most, I would say I enjoy films like Kanchivaram that got me National and International awards," he says.

He furthers, "There are two things – one is playing to the gallery when you make commercial films, then you want to make art-house films. Fortunately, I could do both. I gambled for 45 years. I got almost 80 per cent success in five Indian languages in 98 films that I have made till now. I can’t ask for more. For nine years I was away from cinema for personal reasons and now all of a sudden, I am working more than I used to work before. As long as my health allows, I will keep working,” he signs off.