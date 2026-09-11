ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Preity Zinta Talks Vibe, Action Debut And Why She Believes Golden Era Of Her Career Is 'Today'

Preity Zinta: I began my career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which was also a period of major change in the Hindi film industry. Live sound was coming back, and actors were increasingly receiving proper scripts from the beginning. At the same time, traditional song-and-dance films and male-centric stories were still very common.

ETV Bharat: Looking back at your journey from the late 1990s to 2026, what changes do you see in yourself and in the film industry?

I am someone who pays attention to fitness and exercises regularly, but preparing your body for action is completely different. Action director Parvez Bhai (Parvez Khan), the stunt team and the entire crew supported me tremendously. Because of them, I was able to complete the action sequences. There is a huge amount of hard work behind what audiences finally see on screen, and I am sincerely grateful to everyone who helped me.

Preity Zinta: It was definitely challenging because it was my first time doing action sequences, so there was a lot for me to learn. When you are doing action, it is very important to keep your body warm and prepared. Once, after a lunch break, I went straight back to shooting and injured my shoulder. After that, I had to undergo rehabilitation for nearly an hour and a half every morning just to get my shoulder moving properly.

She has many different shades, and the film brings together humour and action. It gave me the chance to try something new and challenging. I loved the screenplay when I heard it and immediately felt excited about the role. Even today, three things remain most important to me, which are a good story, curiosity about the character, and a genuine desire to work wholeheartedly.

Preity Zinta: I have been acting for many years and have had the opportunity to play a wide variety of roles. Even today, my priorities while choosing a film have not really changed. The story and the character have to connect with me. I should feel genuinely excited about playing the role. Before Vibe, I had worked on a film with a serious and emotional theme. So, I wanted to do something light-hearted, fun and entertaining. At the same time, I had always wanted to try action. I enjoy comedy too, but interestingly, even in comedy films, I often end up playing relatively serious characters. That is why Madam H felt special.

ETV Bharat: What made you take up an action-comedy role like Madam H? How did the combination of action, humour and the uniqueness of the character appeal to you?

Vibe sees her play Madam H, a quirky and powerful character who brings together humour, action and patriotism. The role also marks Preity's first major foray into the action genre. In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat, Preity spoke about choosing Vibe, performing action sequences for the first time, sustaining an injury during filming, the changing film industry and why she considers the present phase of her life her "golden era".

Mumbai: Preity Zinta has entertained audiences for decades with films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara. Known for her lively screen presence and memorable performances, the actor continues to explore new roles and genres. After recently appearing alongside Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947, Preity is now gearing up for the release of the action-comedy Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Today, the competition has increased tremendously. OTT platforms, sports leagues, international content and changing audience tastes have completely transformed the entertainment landscape. Earlier, audiences did not have as much exposure to international films and content as they do today. Now, viewers have access to so much from across the world, and they have become far more aware and discerning.

But one thing has not changed. A good story will always matter. If a film has a compelling story and strong content, it will connect with audiences. Budgets have become much bigger, and technology has changed enormously. AI has also opened up new possibilities. But at the heart of it, filmmaking is still about telling a story and connecting with people.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: Which phase would you call the golden era of your career?

Preity Zinta: For me, the golden era is not a particular phase from the past. It is now. Of course, I look back at my earlier successes with a lot of gratitude. Every phase of my life and career has taught me something and given me beautiful memories. Those experiences have helped shape who I am today. But I believe it is more important to live in the present than remain stuck in the past.

Every moment we have is special because it becomes a memory almost immediately. If we keep thinking about the past or worrying too much about the future, we forget to truly live the present. That is why I don't look at my life and career and think about which phase was the best. Every stage has been special to me. Every role and every experience has enriched me in some way. I value the work I get today, the experiences I have and the way life unfolds. For me, the real golden era is living the present moment fully. So, my golden era is today, and it will always be today.

ETV Bharat: What was your reaction when Kunal Kemmu approached you with the story of Vibe?

Preity Zinta: Farhan Akhtar called me and told me about the film. He also mentioned that the story was excellent, which immediately made me curious. At that time, I did not know that Kunal had directed Madgaon Express, and I had not seen the film either. Kunal came to narrate the story along with Chirag. I have known Chirag since childhood. When I was new to Mumbai, I was friends with his brother Vicky, so meeting Chirag again after so many years was a lovely coincidence.

I already knew Kunal as a brilliant actor, but hearing him narrate the story as a director was a different experience. I found the story incredibly entertaining. The action element made it even more exciting for me, and I decided to do the film. I have always enjoyed working with new directors. Throughout my career, I have worked with many debutant filmmakers. For me, the story and my emotional connection with it matter more than the identity of the director. I loved the concept of Vibe, so I agreed to do it. Later, I watched Madgaon Express to understand Kunal's style as a filmmaker.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: Vibe deals with patriotism through a humorous lens. Since your father and brother served in the army, patriotism is also a personal emotion for you. Did you prepare differently for Madam H?

Preity Zinta: The most important thing for me was to understand the emotions that drive Madam H. The film deals with patriotism, but its treatment is light-hearted and humorous. Whenever I had doubts about a scene or was unsure about how to approach something, I would discuss it with Kunal. As the director, he understood the exact tone of the character and the reason behind her actions. That communication was very important for me. But one thing was clear from the beginning that everything Madam H does comes from her love for the country and her desire to do what she believes is best for the nation.

Some of her actions may appear right, while others may be questioned. At times, she may seem good, and at other times, her decisions may surprise people. But ultimately, her heart is in the right place. I always kept that in mind while playing her. The tone of Vibe is also very different, so you cannot look at the character in a conventional way. I tried to bring the same rhythm and energy to Madam H that is present in the screenplay.

What I loved most about the role was the range of emotions she has. I have played many characters in my career, and each one has taught me something. But Madam H allows me to explore many shades at once. She is not simply serious or funny. She is courageous, emotional and humorous. At times, she can also be aggressive, and she is willing to go to great lengths for her country. Her journey is not straightforward. Different sides of her personality come out depending on the situation. I think that is the real appeal of the character. Playing Madam H was both enjoyable and challenging for me, and I hope audiences get to experience all those different shades when they watch the film.

ETV Bharat: Does your husband watch your films?

Preity Zinta: No, no one in the family watches them! To be honest, even I don't watch my own films. (Laughs)

About Vibe

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is a high-stakes action-comedy that blends humour, action and patriotism. The story follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot. Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, portrayed by Sparsh Shrivastava, are barely able to manage their own lives when they suddenly find themselves caught up in a dangerous mission to save the nation. The two are drawn into action by Madam H, played by Preity Zinta. The film also stars debutant Vanshika Dhir. Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, Vibe is scheduled to release in theatres across India on September 18, 2026.