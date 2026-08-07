INTERVIEW | Preity Zinta Reveals Why She Waited Years To Return To Films; Opens Up On Batwara 1947 Comeback
In conversation with Kirtikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat, Preity Zinta discusses her Batwara 1947 comeback, why she stepped away from films, motherhood, researching Partition, and how Indian cinema has evolved over the years.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Actor Preity Zinta, who stayed away from the silver screen for several years, is all set to make her acting comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947. The film, set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, marks her return after she took time off to focus on her personal life, marriage, and motherhood. Best known for films such as Dil Se, Soldier, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Salaam Namaste, Preity says she never truly felt disconnected from acting despite her long break.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor spoke about why Batwara 1947 was the perfect comeback movie, embracing motherhood, researching the Partition era, working with Sunny Deol again, and the changes she has witnessed in the Indian film industry over the years.
ETV Bharat: After so many years away from films, why did you choose Batwara 1947 for your return to the big screen?
Preity Zinta: There are several reasons behind my decision. First and foremost, I had wanted to work with Rajkumar Santoshi for many years. I never had the opportunity to collaborate with him before. I had also always wanted to be part of a historical film.
The story of Batwara 1947 touched me deeply. Many people may see it as a film about the Partition of India and Pakistan, but for me, it is the story of a family. At its heart, it is about how hope survives even in the most difficult circumstances. Its emotional depth and unique perspective convinced me that this was the right film to make my comeback.
ETV Bharat: What kept you away from the screen for so long?
Preity Zinta: To be honest, I never felt like I had stepped away from acting. During that phase of my life, I was living the most beautiful and fulfilling role of all - as a mother and a family person. After working continuously in the film industry for many years, I wanted to dedicate time to myself, my family, and my personal life. I genuinely enjoyed every moment of that journey.
I strongly believe that every stage of life has its own beauty and importance. A career is important, but so are family, relationships, and spending time with yourself. So instead of rushing back, I fully embraced that chapter of my life.
When Batwara 1947 came my way, I felt it was finally the right time to return in front of the camera. The story, its emotions, and the depth of my character moved me so much that I couldn’t have asked for a better film to make my comeback with. I never felt any pressure to return. I simply waited for the right story and the right role before making this decision.
ETV Bharat: Since the film is releasing around Independence Day, how important do you think it is for today’s generation to understand the history of Independence and Partition?
Preity Zinta: I would answer this from a woman’s perspective. I’ve always been curious about the past and often wondered what life was like for women in 1947. During the shoot, I would often suggest doing something differently in a scene, but Rajkumar Santoshi would remind me that it was 1947. Back then, for most women, life revolved around home and family.
After completing this film, I felt incredibly proud to have been born in today’s India. Women today have the freedom to build careers, raise families, and make their own decisions. Even though I live abroad, I can come to India, work, manage my business, and no one questions my choices. That is the strength of modern India.
The people who lived through Partition endured unimaginable pain. Yet they found the courage to rebuild their lives. Today’s generation should draw inspiration from their resilience, patience, and determination. We often complain about our lives but forget to appreciate the opportunities and freedoms we enjoy.
This film is not preachy. It is an emotional journey of an ordinary family dealing with the horrors of Partition. Every member of the family - the mother, father, and children - views those circumstances differently.
For this role, I read several books about Partition and did extensive research. Many people at the time believed they would return home within a few days, so they buried their jewellery and valuables in their homes. But history took a different turn. It was an incredibly painful period. Yet Batwara 1947 is ultimately the story of a family that keeps hope alive despite overwhelming darkness. For me, the film conveys one simple message: hope never dies, even in the worst circumstances.
ETV Bharat: After returning to the film industry, what changes have you noticed in the filmmaking process?
Preity Zinta: (Laughs) The way you ask that question, it sounds like I’ve been working since 1947! Technically, a few things have changed, but the essence of filmmaking remains the same. In the early years of my career, many films were completed through dubbing. After Dil Chahta Hai, live sound gradually became more common. But actors are still expected to be just as sincere and committed to their craft.
The biggest change has been in the audience’s viewing habits and the rise of social media. Earlier, we had to travel to multiple cities to promote films. Today, social media has completely transformed the way films are marketed.
Another positive change I’ve noticed is that Indians today are immensely proud of being Indian. As a result, filmmakers are increasingly telling stories rooted in our culture, history, armed forces, and local heroes. Earlier, many films focused on love stories involving Indians settled abroad. Today, Indian culture and inspirational stories from our own country have taken centre stage. I believe that’s a wonderful change.
ETV Bharat: Since you live abroad, you must have witnessed this transformation closely.
Preity Zinta: Absolutely. When I started my career, many Indians living abroad were doing small jobs. Today, Indians are leading some of the world’s biggest companies. It makes me proud to see the respect and influence Indians have earned globally.
We belong to one of the world’s oldest and richest civilisations. It’s heartening to see our heritage finally receiving the recognition it deserves.
ETV Bharat: You’ve worked with members of the Deol family on several occasions. How has that experience been?
Preity Zinta: Bobby Deol is a very close friend, and I also know Abhay Deol well. I even worked with Dharmendra ji in a film that unfortunately was never released.
What I admire most about the Deol family is the love they have for one another and the deep respect they show their elders. It isn’t just a formality; it’s an integral part of their upbringing. Watching that warmth and affection within the family has always been heartwarming.
ETV Bharat: You’ve shared screen space with Sunny Deol in several films. How was it reuniting with him for Batwara 1947?
Preity Zinta: I had the opportunity to work with Sunny ji in Farz, The Hero, Heroes, and Bhaiyyaji Superhit. Even in films where we weren’t paired opposite each other, every experience of working with him has been memorable. Our last film together was Bhaiaji Superhit.
Working with him again after all these years felt very comfortable because we already shared a great rapport. He is extremely sincere and dedicated to his work, and that commitment is something I have always admired about him. It was wonderful to reunite with him on a film that carries such emotional depth.
ETV Bharat: Did you do any special preparation or research for your role in Batwara 1947? Did you meet anyone who personally experienced Partition?
Preity Zinta: Yes, I read several books on Partition and watched interviews of people who had lived through that period. While discussing the script, I also had detailed conversations with Rajkumar Santoshi, his father, and a few other knowledgeable people. However, I did not personally meet anyone who had experienced Partition firsthand.