ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Preity Zinta Reveals Why She Waited Years To Return To Films; Opens Up On Batwara 1947 Comeback

Actor Preity Zinta, who stayed away from the silver screen for several years, is all set to make her acting comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947. The film, set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, marks her return after she took time off to focus on her personal life, marriage, and motherhood. Best known for films such as Dil Se, Soldier, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Salaam Namaste, Preity says she never truly felt disconnected from acting despite her long break.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor spoke about why Batwara 1947 was the perfect comeback movie, embracing motherhood, researching the Partition era, working with Sunny Deol again, and the changes she has witnessed in the Indian film industry over the years.

ETV Bharat: After so many years away from films, why did you choose Batwara 1947 for your return to the big screen?

Preity Zinta: There are several reasons behind my decision. First and foremost, I had wanted to work with Rajkumar Santoshi for many years. I never had the opportunity to collaborate with him before. I had also always wanted to be part of a historical film.

The story of Batwara 1947 touched me deeply. Many people may see it as a film about the Partition of India and Pakistan, but for me, it is the story of a family. At its heart, it is about how hope survives even in the most difficult circumstances. Its emotional depth and unique perspective convinced me that this was the right film to make my comeback.

ETV Bharat: What kept you away from the screen for so long?

Preity Zinta: To be honest, I never felt like I had stepped away from acting. During that phase of my life, I was living the most beautiful and fulfilling role of all - as a mother and a family person. After working continuously in the film industry for many years, I wanted to dedicate time to myself, my family, and my personal life. I genuinely enjoyed every moment of that journey.

I strongly believe that every stage of life has its own beauty and importance. A career is important, but so are family, relationships, and spending time with yourself. So instead of rushing back, I fully embraced that chapter of my life.

When Batwara 1947 came my way, I felt it was finally the right time to return in front of the camera. The story, its emotions, and the depth of my character moved me so much that I couldn’t have asked for a better film to make my comeback with. I never felt any pressure to return. I simply waited for the right story and the right role before making this decision.

ETV Bharat: Since the film is releasing around Independence Day, how important do you think it is for today’s generation to understand the history of Independence and Partition?

Preity Zinta: I would answer this from a woman’s perspective. I’ve always been curious about the past and often wondered what life was like for women in 1947. During the shoot, I would often suggest doing something differently in a scene, but Rajkumar Santoshi would remind me that it was 1947. Back then, for most women, life revolved around home and family.

After completing this film, I felt incredibly proud to have been born in today’s India. Women today have the freedom to build careers, raise families, and make their own decisions. Even though I live abroad, I can come to India, work, manage my business, and no one questions my choices. That is the strength of modern India.