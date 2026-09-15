Interview | Parineeti Chopra On Motherhood, Career And Shaque - Trust No One: 'Don't Want To Compromise On Any Role In Life'
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, Parineeti Chopra opens up about motherhood, work, Raghav Chadha, acting and Shaque: Trust No One.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra is returning to the OTT space with Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller that puts a mother at the centre of a disturbing search for her missing child. The actor plays a woman who has spent nine years searching for her abducted son, while slowly beginning to question the people closest to her. The role required Parineeti to understand the emotions of a mother whose life has been shaped by loss, uncertainty and suspicion. Interestingly, she shot for the series before becoming a mother herself.
Today, after embracing motherhood, she says her approach to the character may be viewed differently, but her approach to her career has not changed. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Parineeti spoke about playing a mother before experiencing motherhood, balancing her career with family life, husband Raghav Chadha's role as a father, choosing scripts and why becoming a mother has not changed the kind of roles she wants to take up.
ETV Bharat: Shaque: Trust No One revolves around a mother searching for her missing child for nine years. How personal was the experience of motherhood while playing this character?
Parineeti Chopra: First of all, I should clarify that I did not have nine years of experience as a mother while playing this character! I had not even become a mother when we shot the series. So I could not use my own experience of motherhood to play a mother who had a nine-year-old child. For me, the most important thing in such a situation is good writing. The script of Shaque was very strong. The emotions behind every situation, the character's state of mind and the reasons behind her actions were clearly written. I did not need to have experienced those things personally to understand the character.
We also had a very sensitive director in Rensil sir. He explained exactly what the emotion of a particular scene should be, what the character was going through and what was happening in her mind at that moment. So I had complete faith in him and the writing. I have a very simple rule as an actor. If you have a good script and you are honest with it, you cannot go too wrong.
I trust the script and try to follow it honestly. That is exactly what I did with this role. So, the character did not come from my personal experience, but it was emotionally very close. I was not playing the role as a mother based on my own life. I was approaching it as an actor trying to understand what this woman was feeling and convey those emotions honestly. I think that is the power of good writing and direction. Even if you have not experienced something yourself, you can still understand the emotion and make the audience feel it.
ETV Bharat: You are a mother now. How are you balancing your professional life and motherhood?
Parineeti Chopra: Every day is a new experience for me. Honestly, I had no idea how much life changes after becoming a mother. People often say that life changes 360 degrees after having a child, but for me, the change has been much bigger than those words suggest. The way I lived my life until last year, the way I planned my days and the way I looked at work and personal life have all changed. I have always believed in balance. Work is not everything for me. My family, friends, travel, holidays, traditions, festivals and time for myself are also important. I have always tried to give every part of my life its own space.
After becoming a mother, that balance has become even more important. For me, there is nothing more important than being a parent. But when I am working, I give myself completely to that work. When I am on a set, my full attention is on my role. I want to enjoy the moment, do justice to the work and give it everything I have. Once the work is over, my mind goes back to my son. When I am with him, my focus is on him. I want to live both parts of my life separately and honestly.
My commitment to work has not diminished after becoming a mother. In fact, I feel even more motivated to do better. My approach to choosing roles or films has not changed and will not change. I still want to challenge myself as an actor, take up interesting roles and present the best version of myself on screen. At the same time, being a good wife, daughter and mother is equally important to me. I don't want to compromise on one role in my life for another. I want to give my relationships and responsibilities the same honesty and attention. It can be challenging at times, but I actually enjoy taking on that challenge.
Another thing that has increased in my life is travel. I travel much more than I used to. I am collecting so many air miles that I now need to use them for a great vacation! [Laughs] But jokes apart, after becoming a mother, every decision I make is made with my son in mind. Whether it is related to work or my personal life, I now approach everything with a little more thought and responsibility.
ETV Bharat: How is Raghav Chadha as a father? How do you both share the responsibility of raising your child?
Parineeti Chopra: Raghav is amazing as a father. He is extremely caring and protective of our child. Honestly, I had never seen this side of him before. After becoming a mother, a woman's life changes physically, mentally, emotionally and socially. At such a time, the support of your partner becomes very important. I feel very lucky because Raghav has been extremely supportive.
There are days when I am completely exhausted. On those days, he stands by me. He takes care of my health, my rest and my career. Sometimes I tell him, "No, I have to work. I can do this." And he simply says, "You go. I will take care of everything else." That kind of support means a lot to me. We also share the responsibility of raising our child. When I am working, he is there with our child, and when he is busy with work, I take care of the child. We both chose to become parents, so we both have to share that responsibility.
ETV Bharat: You and Raghav seem to complement each other. Do you discuss work and scripts? And do fathers get as much credit as mothers in raising children?
Parineeti Chopra: In our case, I can say that the credit will be 50-50. Every family has a different situation. Sometimes one parent may be able to spend more time with the child because of the nature of their work. In some families, the father works while the mother takes care of the child. In others, the situation may be completely different. Sometimes grandparents also play a very important role. There is no one formula that works for everyone. There is no right or wrong way. But in our case, we have both chosen to become parents, so we believe the responsibility should also be shared. Raghav is with our child when I am working, and I am there when he is busy with work. We both try to give our child equal time. For us, that 50-50 participation is important.
ETV Bharat: Do you also discuss your script choices with each other?
Parineeti Chopra: I don't know much about Raghav's parliamentary speeches or elections, so I cannot really advise him on those things. [Laughs] Similarly, I think it is better that he does not advise me about film scripts! Raghav is a little distant from the film industry. Sometimes, when one of my songs plays somewhere in public, I have to tell him, "This is my song!" So I think it is better that we keep our respective professional fields separate when it comes to Bollywood.
ETV Bharat: You play the mother of an eight- or nine-year-old child in Shaque. Would you have taken this role even after becoming a mother?
Parineeti Chopra: Absolutely. Whether I had accepted the role before becoming a mother or after becoming a mother, my decision would have been the same. The script was so good that it would have been foolish for me to turn it down. I was also very excited about the team. Working with Netflix, a producer like Siddharth and Rensil sir as the director made it a very special project for me. So yes, even if I had become a mother before taking up the series, I would still have done it.
The work schedule might have been different, though. If the producers and directors are supportive, it is possible to balance motherhood and work. I was pregnant during this series and the producers were extremely supportive. They made the experience healthy and stress-free for me. We stood by each other, and it did not affect the shooting. I think open communication between actors and producers is very important. Whether it is pregnancy or the responsibility of taking care of a newborn, work can continue smoothly when both sides discuss things properly and plan ahead.
ETV Bharat: There has been some curiosity around Harleen Sethi's character. Is the writing designed to make the audience suspicious of her?
Parineeti Chopra: The answer is actually in the writing itself. Even when we were reading the script, there were moments when we would become suspicious of one character. Then, after something happened, that suspicion would disappear. When a character does something, you automatically start thinking, "Maybe this person did it." Then another character behaves in a certain way and your suspicion shifts again. That is the speciality of Rensil sir's writing. Every character in the series has been given a complete and independent journey. Because of that, you will find yourself suspecting almost everyone at some point. At the same time, you will never be able to completely trust anyone. That is where the real fun of the series lies.
More about Shaque: Trust No One
Parineeti Chopra makes her web series debut with Netflix's upcoming mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One, which is scheduled to premiere on September 24, 2026. The story follows a mother who spends nine years searching for her abducted child. Her relentless search begins to uncover unsettling secrets, forcing her to question the people closest to her. As the mystery deepens, trust becomes increasingly difficult to place.
Alongside Parineeti, the series features Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi and Sumeet Vyas. Shaque: Trust No One is written and directed by Rensil D'Silva and co-created and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions. With a story built around suspicion, family and the search for a missing child, the series promises to keep viewers guessing about whom they can actually trust.