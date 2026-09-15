ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Parineeti Chopra On Motherhood, Career And Shaque - Trust No One: 'Don't Want To Compromise On Any Role In Life'

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra is returning to the OTT space with Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller that puts a mother at the centre of a disturbing search for her missing child. The actor plays a woman who has spent nine years searching for her abducted son, while slowly beginning to question the people closest to her. The role required Parineeti to understand the emotions of a mother whose life has been shaped by loss, uncertainty and suspicion. Interestingly, she shot for the series before becoming a mother herself.

Today, after embracing motherhood, she says her approach to the character may be viewed differently, but her approach to her career has not changed. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Parineeti spoke about playing a mother before experiencing motherhood, balancing her career with family life, husband Raghav Chadha's role as a father, choosing scripts and why becoming a mother has not changed the kind of roles she wants to take up.

ETV Bharat: Shaque: Trust No One revolves around a mother searching for her missing child for nine years. How personal was the experience of motherhood while playing this character?

Parineeti Chopra: First of all, I should clarify that I did not have nine years of experience as a mother while playing this character! I had not even become a mother when we shot the series. So I could not use my own experience of motherhood to play a mother who had a nine-year-old child. For me, the most important thing in such a situation is good writing. The script of Shaque was very strong. The emotions behind every situation, the character's state of mind and the reasons behind her actions were clearly written. I did not need to have experienced those things personally to understand the character.

We also had a very sensitive director in Rensil sir. He explained exactly what the emotion of a particular scene should be, what the character was going through and what was happening in her mind at that moment. So I had complete faith in him and the writing. I have a very simple rule as an actor. If you have a good script and you are honest with it, you cannot go too wrong.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra (Photo: Special Arrangement)

I trust the script and try to follow it honestly. That is exactly what I did with this role. So, the character did not come from my personal experience, but it was emotionally very close. I was not playing the role as a mother based on my own life. I was approaching it as an actor trying to understand what this woman was feeling and convey those emotions honestly. I think that is the power of good writing and direction. Even if you have not experienced something yourself, you can still understand the emotion and make the audience feel it.

ETV Bharat: You are a mother now. How are you balancing your professional life and motherhood?

Parineeti Chopra: Every day is a new experience for me. Honestly, I had no idea how much life changes after becoming a mother. People often say that life changes 360 degrees after having a child, but for me, the change has been much bigger than those words suggest. The way I lived my life until last year, the way I planned my days and the way I looked at work and personal life have all changed. I have always believed in balance. Work is not everything for me. My family, friends, travel, holidays, traditions, festivals and time for myself are also important. I have always tried to give every part of my life its own space.

After becoming a mother, that balance has become even more important. For me, there is nothing more important than being a parent. But when I am working, I give myself completely to that work. When I am on a set, my full attention is on my role. I want to enjoy the moment, do justice to the work and give it everything I have. Once the work is over, my mind goes back to my son. When I am with him, my focus is on him. I want to live both parts of my life separately and honestly.

My commitment to work has not diminished after becoming a mother. In fact, I feel even more motivated to do better. My approach to choosing roles or films has not changed and will not change. I still want to challenge myself as an actor, take up interesting roles and present the best version of myself on screen. At the same time, being a good wife, daughter and mother is equally important to me. I don't want to compromise on one role in my life for another. I want to give my relationships and responsibilities the same honesty and attention. It can be challenging at times, but I actually enjoy taking on that challenge.