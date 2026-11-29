Interview | Mujtaba Aziz Naza On Recreating His Father's Iconic Chadhta Suraj, Working With Bhansali And Finding His Own Place In Bollywood
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Mayurika Maya, Mujtaba Aziz Naza recalls musical struggles, Bhansali collaborations and his father's legacy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Ahmedabad: For Mujtaba Aziz Naza, music has always been more than a profession. It was his way of staying connected to his father, the legendary qawwali singer Aziz Naza, whom he lost when he was just five years old. Growing up listening to his father's recordings, Mujtaba slowly turned that childhood longing into a musical journey of his own.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Sufi singer, qawwal and composer opened up about his early struggles, his father's musical legacy, his experiences with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and an interesting encounter with Karan Johar. From leaving school at a young age to finding his place in Bollywood, Mujtaba's story is one of determination, patience and an unbreakable love for music.
A Childhood Spent Searching for His Father Through Music
Mujtaba's earliest memories of music go back to when he was barely two years old. He would try to play the tabla and reach for his father's harmonium and piano. Although he was too young to understand music, his interest was already clear. However, his childhood changed completely when his father passed away. Mujtaba was just five at the time. Following family disputes, he, his mother and siblings had to leave Mumbai and move to Kanpur, where they stayed with his maternal grandparents.
As he grew older, he slowly realised that his father would never return. His recordings became his closest connection to him. "I would listen to my father's recordings repeatedly and try to sing his compositions. I would also watch his video cassettes and observe every little detail," Mujtaba recalled.
His mother, Mumtaz Aziz Khan, who is also a singer and poet, played an important role in his training. She helped him understand the emotions behind poetry and taught him how to bring those feelings into his singing. Mujtaba's first major stage experience came when he was around eight years old. During a programme in Kanpur, he was asked to sing his father's famous qawwali, Chadhta Suraj Dheere Dheere. He performed the nearly 12-minute composition in front of an audience of thousands, leaving everyone surprised by his talent.
Leaving School at 11 to Support His Family
Music had already become Mujtaba's biggest passion, but circumstances soon made him take responsibility for his family. When his mother suffered a serious fall, the family's financial condition became difficult. With his grandfather retired and his mother unable to continue working as before, Mujtaba felt it was time to step up.
He was around 11 years old and studying in Class 7 when he decided to leave school and focus on singing. His grandmother supported his decision, even when it meant disagreeing with his mother and grandfather. A major opportunity came during a live broadcast from Shah Baba Dargah in Dongri, Mumbai. His voice caught the attention of Iqbal Masood, son of Ghulam Mohammed, the music composer associated with the classic film Pakeezah.
Iqbal wanted to record a cassette featuring the young singer. The opportunity eventually led to Mujtaba's first recording, which introduced audiences to Aziz Naza's young son. "I was so happy. I felt my time had finally come. People started recognising me as the son of Aziz Naza who could sing," he shared.
His mother eventually agreed to let him pursue music. To help the family settle in Mumbai, she even sold her jewellery to arrange money for a rented home in Mira Road. Sufi singer Munawar Masoom also guided them and helped the family connect with music organisers. The next few years were difficult, but Mujtaba continued performing and worked on his dream of becoming a music composer.
His First Encounter With Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Mujtaba's first experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali came in 2007 when he was called to Yash Raj Studios for Saawariya. He arrived expecting an opportunity to sing a qawwali solo. However, he soon realised that he and several other singers, including Javed Ali and Munawar Masoom, were being brought together for a chorus recording.
Initially, the singers were unsure about the arrangement, as they had come expecting individual performances. But they eventually agreed to record the track. For Mujtaba, it was an important learning experience and his first chance to work on a project associated with a filmmaker of that stature. He even told the director that he hoped to work with him again.
That wish came true several years later. Towards the end of 2014, Mujtaba returned to Bhansali's office with lyricist Nasir Faraaz. During their conversation, the filmmaker explained the mood he wanted for a song depicting Mastani's deep love and devotion. The idea soon took shape as Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani. Mujtaba recalled how the melody came together in around 20 minutes as Nasir Faraaz worked on the lyrics. Bhansali was impressed with the result and also asked them to create a qawwali portion for Aayat in the film.
The Karan Johar Phone Call He Still Remembers
Mujtaba also shared an interesting memory from his struggling days when he decided to call people in the film industry and ask for work. His first call was to actor Anupam Kher. Although Kher was initially unavailable, he called back later and spoke to Mujtaba politely. He explained that there was no project at the time but assured him that he would keep him in mind.
The next call was to filmmaker Karan Johar's office. However, the response was very different. Mujtaba recalled being spoken to rudely and questioned for thinking that he could simply call up someone as prominent as Karan Johar and ask for work. Interestingly, years later, Johar's company signed him as an artist. For Mujtaba, the experience taught him an important lesson: never lose confidence during difficult times and keep working towards what you want.
How His Father's 'Chadhta Suraj' Found Its Way Into 'Indu Sarkar'
One of Mujtaba's most emotional professional experiences came with Madhur Bhandarkar's film Indu Sarkar. The film featured a recreated version of his father's iconic qawwali, Chadhta Suraj Dheere Dheere. At the time, Mujtaba was working on a project with composer Anu Malik. During a studio session, Malik suddenly asked him to sing the opening lines of the qawwali over a phone call.
On the other end was filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who immediately liked what he heard and wanted the song for his film. Mujtaba was particular about keeping the original composition's essence intact rather than changing it too much. He also wanted to perform the song on screen himself.
When he learnt that Bhandarkar was auditioning singers for the stage performance in the film, Mujtaba approached him and confidently said that nobody could perform the composition better than him. Bhandarkar agreed, and Mujtaba eventually appeared on screen performing the song that his father had made famous.
The film also holds a personal memory for him involving the late actor Irrfan Khan. Mujtaba recalled meeting him during the making of Qarib Qarib Singlle. Anu Malik had joked that Mujtaba would bring him biryani. However, Mujtaba was fasting that day, and Irrfan left saying that the biryani was still owed to him. Sadly, that turned out to be their last meeting.
The Music, Poets and Dreams That Continue to Inspire Him
Despite his association with qawwali, Mujtaba has always enjoyed exploring different musical styles. His father remains his biggest inspiration, followed by legends such as Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Noor Jehan. He also admires Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Poetry is equally important to his music. Among his favourite poets are Qabil Ajmeri, Wasim Barelvi and Rahat Indori. He also finds inspiration in his mother, Mumtaz Aziz Khan, whose poetry he deeply admires.
Looking ahead, Mujtaba is preparing a Punjabi romantic single titled Biba, which is expected to release in 2027. Written by Punjabi lyricist Gopi Sidhu, the song will give him an opportunity to explore another musical space. For someone who began his journey by listening to his father's recordings, Mujtaba has come a long way. Yet, he believes that the true magic of qawwali lies in live performances, where the connection between the singer and the audience makes every performance special.