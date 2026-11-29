ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Mujtaba Aziz Naza On Recreating His Father's Iconic Chadhta Suraj, Working With Bhansali And Finding His Own Place In Bollywood

Ahmedabad: For Mujtaba Aziz Naza, music has always been more than a profession. It was his way of staying connected to his father, the legendary qawwali singer Aziz Naza, whom he lost when he was just five years old. Growing up listening to his father's recordings, Mujtaba slowly turned that childhood longing into a musical journey of his own.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Sufi singer, qawwal and composer opened up about his early struggles, his father's musical legacy, his experiences with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and an interesting encounter with Karan Johar. From leaving school at a young age to finding his place in Bollywood, Mujtaba's story is one of determination, patience and an unbreakable love for music.

A Childhood Spent Searching for His Father Through Music

Mujtaba's earliest memories of music go back to when he was barely two years old. He would try to play the tabla and reach for his father's harmonium and piano. Although he was too young to understand music, his interest was already clear. However, his childhood changed completely when his father passed away. Mujtaba was just five at the time. Following family disputes, he, his mother and siblings had to leave Mumbai and move to Kanpur, where they stayed with his maternal grandparents.

As he grew older, he slowly realised that his father would never return. His recordings became his closest connection to him. "I would listen to my father's recordings repeatedly and try to sing his compositions. I would also watch his video cassettes and observe every little detail," Mujtaba recalled.

His mother, Mumtaz Aziz Khan, who is also a singer and poet, played an important role in his training. She helped him understand the emotions behind poetry and taught him how to bring those feelings into his singing. Mujtaba's first major stage experience came when he was around eight years old. During a programme in Kanpur, he was asked to sing his father's famous qawwali, Chadhta Suraj Dheere Dheere. He performed the nearly 12-minute composition in front of an audience of thousands, leaving everyone surprised by his talent.

Leaving School at 11 to Support His Family

Music had already become Mujtaba's biggest passion, but circumstances soon made him take responsibility for his family. When his mother suffered a serious fall, the family's financial condition became difficult. With his grandfather retired and his mother unable to continue working as before, Mujtaba felt it was time to step up.

He was around 11 years old and studying in Class 7 when he decided to leave school and focus on singing. His grandmother supported his decision, even when it meant disagreeing with his mother and grandfather. A major opportunity came during a live broadcast from Shah Baba Dargah in Dongri, Mumbai. His voice caught the attention of Iqbal Masood, son of Ghulam Mohammed, the music composer associated with the classic film Pakeezah.

Iqbal wanted to record a cassette featuring the young singer. The opportunity eventually led to Mujtaba's first recording, which introduced audiences to Aziz Naza's young son. "I was so happy. I felt my time had finally come. People started recognising me as the son of Aziz Naza who could sing," he shared.

His mother eventually agreed to let him pursue music. To help the family settle in Mumbai, she even sold her jewellery to arrange money for a rented home in Mira Road. Sufi singer Munawar Masoom also guided them and helped the family connect with music organisers. The next few years were difficult, but Mujtaba continued performing and worked on his dream of becoming a music composer.

His First Encounter With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mujtaba's first experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali came in 2007 when he was called to Yash Raj Studios for Saawariya. He arrived expecting an opportunity to sing a qawwali solo. However, he soon realised that he and several other singers, including Javed Ali and Munawar Masoom, were being brought together for a chorus recording.