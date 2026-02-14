ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Mrunal Thakur Says Do Deewane Seher Mein Is About 'Accepting Flaws And Turning Them Into Strengths'

Mrunal Thakur Says Do Deewane Seher Mein Is About 'Accepting Flaws And Turning Them Into Strengths' ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Mrunal Thakur says that despite stardom, the desire to live a simple, ordinary life remains close to her heart. Thakur, who began her career with TV shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya, later made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia. She then shared screen space with major actors like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn.

With her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein scheduled to release on February 20, 2026, the actor opened up about her insecurities, fame, relationships, and what her new film is all about with ETV Bharat.

ETV Bharat: What does the word "Seher" in the film's title mean?

Mrunal Thakur: Seher means dawn, the first light that removes darkness. The word carries a distinctly earthy touch and simplicity. It perfectly aligns with the emotional world of our story. The title also echoes the spirit of the old song Do Deewane Shaher Mein, which has a deep connection with Mumbai.

The title was suggested by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, the character Shashank cannot pronounce "sh" properly and says "seher" instead of "shaher". It's a playful narrative detail that symbolises a fresh beginning and the dawn of love.

ETV Bharat: Did you struggle with insecurities early in your life?

Mrunal Thakur: Definitely. Even when I knew the answers in class, I hesitated to speak. I felt conscious about my Marathi accent in English. I was teased in school because my name sounds unisex. When I entered the industry, I believed I needed elite English and polished speech.

Today, I understand insecurities hold power only when we give them importance. I'm fully comfortable with who I am now.

About sixty per cent of my personality is reflected in the character Roshni in this film. The rest comes from her journey and my personal growth. It's an optimistic love story about accepting flaws and turning them into strengths. We wanted to revive emotional sincerity in a social-media-heavy world.

ETV Bharat: How has your friendship with Siddhant Chaturvedi developed during the shooting of the film?

Mrunal Thakur: Our relationship is very friendly, caring, playful, argumentative at times, but very connected. The thing that I admire about him is that he is very dedicated. Many actors get lost in the limelight, but Siddhant is very down-to-earth. He is always trying to do things in a way that people can relate to.