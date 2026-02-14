INTERVIEW | Mrunal Thakur Says Do Deewane Seher Mein Is About 'Accepting Flaws And Turning Them Into Strengths'
Mrunal Thakur says Do Deewane Seher Mein is a love story about accepting flaws, emotional healing and rediscovering sincerity in relationships in today's digital world.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mrunal Thakur says that despite stardom, the desire to live a simple, ordinary life remains close to her heart. Thakur, who began her career with TV shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya, later made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia. She then shared screen space with major actors like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn.
With her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein scheduled to release on February 20, 2026, the actor opened up about her insecurities, fame, relationships, and what her new film is all about with ETV Bharat.
ETV Bharat: What does the word "Seher" in the film's title mean?
Mrunal Thakur: Seher means dawn, the first light that removes darkness. The word carries a distinctly earthy touch and simplicity. It perfectly aligns with the emotional world of our story. The title also echoes the spirit of the old song Do Deewane Shaher Mein, which has a deep connection with Mumbai.
The title was suggested by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, the character Shashank cannot pronounce "sh" properly and says "seher" instead of "shaher". It's a playful narrative detail that symbolises a fresh beginning and the dawn of love.
ETV Bharat: Did you struggle with insecurities early in your life?
Mrunal Thakur: Definitely. Even when I knew the answers in class, I hesitated to speak. I felt conscious about my Marathi accent in English. I was teased in school because my name sounds unisex. When I entered the industry, I believed I needed elite English and polished speech.
Today, I understand insecurities hold power only when we give them importance. I'm fully comfortable with who I am now.
About sixty per cent of my personality is reflected in the character Roshni in this film. The rest comes from her journey and my personal growth. It's an optimistic love story about accepting flaws and turning them into strengths. We wanted to revive emotional sincerity in a social-media-heavy world.
ETV Bharat: How has your friendship with Siddhant Chaturvedi developed during the shooting of the film?
Mrunal Thakur: Our relationship is very friendly, caring, playful, argumentative at times, but very connected. The thing that I admire about him is that he is very dedicated. Many actors get lost in the limelight, but Siddhant is very down-to-earth. He is always trying to do things in a way that people can relate to.
We explored Mumbai together during shooting. I drove him around on a scooter, took him to my college area, and we filmed at iconic locations. Mumbai isn't just a city to me, it's part of my identity. Whenever I leave, I feel an immediate pull to return.
Directors like Aanand L Rai, Mohit Suri, and Milap Zaveri represent the diversity of Indian cinema. I have special respect for our director, Ravi Udyawar. His storytelling blends visual beauty and clarity. Audiences often thank us for choosing this role - that gratitude means everything.
ETV Bharat: Are you intentionally losing weight?
Mrunal Thakur: Not at all. I was unwell recently, which made me look thinner. I'm recovering and focusing on proper nutrition. My goal is health, not a specific body shape. I'm gradually returning to my normal routine.
ETV Bharat: Have you faced judgment based on your appearance?
Mrunal Thakur: Yes. During the casting of my first film, Love Sonia, my audition was placed in a folder labelled "Do Not Open". I still don't know why. Director Tabrez Noorani opened it, watched it, and met me. After our conversation, he believed I could play Sonia.
The character required a raw, natural look, including a unibrow. I had to convince producer David Womark and the team that we could achieve it with makeup and styling. People assume beauty and success make life easy - that's never true. Everyone struggles.
Sometimes I wonder what it would feel like to live like an ordinary girl. Fame demands sacrifices, even in simple daily experiences. Beyond success and beauty, the longing to live as a normal human being never disappears.
ETV Bharat: Does the film promote marriage as a necessity? What are your personal views?
Mrunal Thakur: Marriage is important, but choosing the right partner is more important. Earlier, society imposed ideal marriage ages. Today, marrying just because of age doesn't make sense.
The film says don't marry for the sake of marriage - marry someone you trust, someone who supports you and accepts your flaws. A good partner finds joy in your individuality. For me, the right person is someone who respects my work, values family, and brings peace and trust into the relationship. Waiting for the right partner is wiser than rushing into the wrong marriage.
ETV Bharat: What differences do you notice between the Hindi and South Indian film industries?
Mrunal Thakur: Language is the main difference. Dedication and professionalism are the same everywhere. It's like different cuisines - vada pav here, idli-sambar there, but the passion for work is constant.
Mumbai schedules are often tight. We completed this film in 38 days, while other projects took 75 or even 120 days. Each production has its rhythm. What truly connects both industries is the audience. I’ve received immense love from everywhere. Languages differ, but emotions don't - and that's my greatest blessing.
READ MORE
- Ramayana Producer Says Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Was Made Out Of Frustration With Hollywood's View Of Indian Stories
- Sunny Leone Says Kennedy Could 'Change Her Image', Expects New Opportunities After Release
- Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood Debut With The Beatles: All About His Role In First-Ever Four-Part Biopic Releasing Simultaneously In Theatres