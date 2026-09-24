ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Mika Singh On Singing In Marathi For Jagarachya Rati: 'Was Skeptical If I Could Sing It'

However, music director Raghavendra V and lyricist Jay Atre worked closely with him during the recording. They explained the meaning of each word, corrected his pronunciation and made him repeat difficult portions until he got them right. "The music director and lyricist worked hard on me. They explained every word, corrected the pronunciation and got me to sing it perfectly. Due to this, my confidence gradually increased," Mika recalled.

Mika Singh said the language brought its own set of challenges, especially when it came to pronunciation, rhythm and the subtle sounds of certain letters. "When I first heard this song, I was a little skeptical about whether I would be able to sing it or not," he said.

Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh, known for his distinctive voice and popular Hindi and Punjabi songs, has now stepped into Marathi music with Jagarachya Rati, a song from the upcoming Marathi film Hukki. Directed by Nitin Rokade, the film marks a new musical experience for Mika, who admits that he was initially unsure about singing in Marathi.

The singer particularly found some Marathi words difficult to get right. He said the difference between similar sounds required him to pay close attention while recording. At times, even a single word had to be recorded again if the pronunciation was not accurate. Mika also credited the team for being patient throughout the process. "If a word was wrong, they would re-record it and ask me to sing it until I got it pronounced correctly. In fact, their hard work was more than mine!" he said with a laugh.

Mika Singh makes Marathi debut with Song Jagarachya Rati (Photo: Special Arrangement)

For Mika, however, the song is about more than simply trying out another language. He has a long association with Mumbai and Maharashtra, which he considers an important part of his professional journey. "Although my birthplace is Punjab, Mumbai is my workplace. Mumbai has given me and many artists like me a lot of love, respect and a platform," he said, adding that singing in Marathi felt like another way of strengthening his connection with the state.

The singer also praised the team for experimenting with the sound of Jagarachya Rati. According to him, the song brings together Marathi lyrics and Maharashtra's cultural flavour with the musical vision of Raghavendra V, who comes from South India. "I always like experimentation. Music is something that cannot be confined to a single frame," Mika Singh said, pointing to the way different languages and musical styles are increasingly coming together.

He also highlighted the extensive work that went into the song's music. Percussion was recorded in both Mumbai and Bengaluru, with different elements worked on separately before being brought together. While Mika Singh's voice is at the centre of Jagarachya Rati, he believes the song belongs to the entire team. From the music and recording to percussion, choreography and cinematography, he said every department contributed to the final result.

For the singer, hearing his voice reach Marathi audiences is particularly meaningful. "If the Marathi audience likes the Marathi song in my voice, then there can be no greater satisfaction for me," he said. With Jagarachya Rati, Mika Singh hopes his first Marathi outing will also encourage audiences beyond Maharashtra to explore Hukki without allowing language to become a barrier.