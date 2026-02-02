ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive | Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's Son Says 'Border 2 Could Have Been More Accurate'

Exclusive | Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's Son Says 'Border 2 Could Have Been More Accurate' ( Photo: Film Poster )

Jaipur: Vijay Singh Dahiya, son of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh, has stated that although the movie Border 2 depicts his father's bravery during the 1971 Battle of Basantar, there are scenes in the film that don’t match documented historical records. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he welcomed the recognition but pointed out inaccuracies in the film's depiction of the battle. The film portrays Major Hoshiar Singh as standing in front of a tank after being injured. Vijay Singh said this sequence is incorrect. According to him, a tank shell exploded near his father, and a fragment hit his knee, leaving him badly wounded. Despite the injury, he did not leave his position. Major Hoshiar Singh receiving the Param Vir Chakra from the then President V.V. Giri (Photo: ETV Bharat) At the time, two soldiers nearby were operating a medium machine gun that suddenly stopped due to a technical fault. Vijay Singh said his father, who was trained to handle the weapon, quickly repaired it and resumed firing. The counterattack killed 85 enemy soldiers, including one colonel and three majors. Soon after, the Pakistani brigade commander waved a white flag and announced a ceasefire. Vijay Singh also objected to how the timing of the battle was shown in the film. He said the real fight at Jarpal village took place around midnight in darkness, with only gunfire lighting the area, while the film shows the scene in daylight. He added that his father rarely spoke about his own achievements and that much of his knowledge came from reading books on the Battle of Basantar. He believes the film "could have been made better."