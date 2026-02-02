Exclusive | Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's Son Says 'Border 2 Could Have Been More Accurate'
Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's son praises the film Border 2 for honouring his father's bravery, but says the film shows inaccurate battle details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Jaipur: Vijay Singh Dahiya, son of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh, has stated that although the movie Border 2 depicts his father's bravery during the 1971 Battle of Basantar, there are scenes in the film that don’t match documented historical records. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he welcomed the recognition but pointed out inaccuracies in the film's depiction of the battle.
The film portrays Major Hoshiar Singh as standing in front of a tank after being injured. Vijay Singh said this sequence is incorrect. According to him, a tank shell exploded near his father, and a fragment hit his knee, leaving him badly wounded. Despite the injury, he did not leave his position.
At the time, two soldiers nearby were operating a medium machine gun that suddenly stopped due to a technical fault. Vijay Singh said his father, who was trained to handle the weapon, quickly repaired it and resumed firing. The counterattack killed 85 enemy soldiers, including one colonel and three majors. Soon after, the Pakistani brigade commander waved a white flag and announced a ceasefire.
Vijay Singh also objected to how the timing of the battle was shown in the film. He said the real fight at Jarpal village took place around midnight in darkness, with only gunfire lighting the area, while the film shows the scene in daylight. He added that his father rarely spoke about his own achievements and that much of his knowledge came from reading books on the Battle of Basantar. He believes the film "could have been made better."
Details of the battle are recorded in documents written by Major Hoshiar Singh himself. According to his account, on the night of 15 December 1971, 100 soldiers from the Indian Army's 3rd Grenadiers battalion crossed the Basantar River in the Shakargarh sector. The water was extremely cold and deep, reaching above their necks, whereas the film shows shallow water. The soldiers advanced more than 20 kilometres into enemy territory under heavy fire and captured Jarpal village before midnight, causing major losses to Pakistani forces.
Major Singh wrote that although a ceasefire was declared the next day, fighting continued in the Basantar area. His unit was surrounded from three sides - the enemy in front, landmines around them, and the river behind. During the fighting, an artillery shell wounded him.
In his written account, he stated, "Darkness covered my eyes. Blood was flowing from my leg. I tied a bandage, but could not walk. Even then, I did not retreat. With two soldiers, I kept firing continuously at the enemy. In this battle, one enemy colonel and three majors were killed. The fields were covered with bodies." He continued fighting until reinforcements arrived, and he was taken to a hospital.
Vijay Singh said filmmaker JP Dutta invited him to Mumbai in 2011 to discuss his father's story. He said, "I showed him photographs and documents from my father's military life. I narrated in detail the capture of the Pakistani village Jarpal, the crossing of the Basantar River as told by my father, the victory at Jarpal, and the entire war from December 3 to December 17."
They spoke for two days, and photocopies of the material were taken. Vijay Singh added, "If JP Dutta himself had directed this film, perhaps there would have been no complaints, but the movie contains facts that differ from the real story."
After the 1971 victory, Major Hoshiar Singh's Jaipur residence came to be known as Jarpal House, named after the village his battalion captured. Vijay Singh said, "Every year, on December 17, the day after Vijay Diwas, my father's battalion celebrates Jarpal Day. All the heroes who participated in the war and their families celebrate together. It is not just a victory, but a remembrance of sacrifice."