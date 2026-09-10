ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Kunal Kemmu On Acting, Writing, Directing Vibe: 'Wanted To Create Roles I Wasn't Offered'

Most importantly, I enjoyed every stage of the journey. I didn't look at directing only as a huge responsibility. I genuinely enjoyed the process. And when I saw the joy Madgaon Express brought to audiences, it made me want to direct again.

But filmmaking had interested me since childhood. I started acting when I was six years old, so I was constantly watching and observing how films were made. While working with Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt), I got to closely observe different aspects of filmmaking from screenplay discussions at his office and song recordings to the various stages involved in making a film. I learned a great deal simply by being around that process. All of those experiences proved immensely helpful when I eventually made my own film.

When people read the script, they told me, "You can visualise the entire film so clearly. Why don't you direct it yourself?" Initially, I didn't think it was something I could do. But then I thought, I am not going to sprout wings and fly away, so what is the harm in trying? (laughs). I felt that if someone else was handling the production, I could take the opportunity to learn direction. Excel Entertainment came on board to produce Madgaon Express, and that is how my journey as a director began. In fact, I learned the craft of direction right there on the set.

Kunal Kemmu: Honestly, I realised that while making Madgaon Express. The initial idea behind writing the film was simply to create an opportunity for myself as an actor. I was thinking about the kind of roles I wasn't being offered and wondered, "Why don't I create something myself?" When the idea for Madgaon Express came to me, that was where it all began. At the time, I didn't know how to write a screenplay in a formal or technical format. So, I simply wrote down exactly what I was visualising. I wrote the scenes as I could see them in my head, including their layout and even the rhythm of the editing.

ETV Bharat: You have played several characters as an actor over the years. But when did you realise that the director within you could emerge so effectively?

Kunal Kemmu: To be honest, I don't think a year is a particularly long time to make a film. Films take time. I started writing this story soon after Madgaon Express and got involved in the process of making it almost immediately. Of course, there were challenges along the way, but at that point, I didn't really have the luxury of sitting back and thinking of them as obstacles. I had only one goal in mind to make this film, come what may. So, I kept moving forward and finding solutions to every problem that came my way. I am extremely happy and satisfied with the way the film has turned out. Now, I just hope that the audience enjoys it too.

ETV Bharat: After Madgaon Express, this is your first film where you are independently handling the responsibilities of producer, director and actor. What challenges did you face while managing these three roles? Also, why did it take a year to bring this film after Madgaon Express?

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Keertikumar Kadam, Kunal opened up about his creative evolution, learning the craft of direction on film sets, balancing multiple responsibilities and his upcoming film Vibe.

Kunal began acting at a very young age and appeared in films such as Sir, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Bhai, Tamanna and Zakhm as a child artiste. He later made his debut as a lead actor with Kalyug in 2005 and went on to showcase his versatility in films including Traffic Signal, Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, Golmaal Again, Malang and Lootcase. His journey took another significant turn when he stepped behind the camera with Madgaon Express, taking on the responsibilities of a writer, director and actor.

Mumbai: From beginning his career as a child artiste to establishing himself as an actor, writer and now a director, Kunal Kemmu has come a long way in the film industry. After making his directorial debut with the well-received Madgaon Express, Kunal is now gearing up for his latest directorial venture, Vibe.

ETV Bharat: How challenging was it to simultaneously juggle the responsibilities of an actor and director?

Kunal Kemmu: It was definitely exhausting physically, mentally and emotionally. But I never reached a point where I thought, "How is this going to work?" or "What do I do now?" Our preparation was extremely strong. There were moments when I had to prepare for a shot while getting my makeup done, so we made sure that everything was planned meticulously during the pre-production stage. All the department heads knew that I would be acting as well as directing the film. Because of that, many questions and concerns were addressed even before we reached the set.

We had rehearsals, and the blocking and staging of scenes were largely planned in advance. Every morning, when we arrived on set, the entire team knew which scene would be shot first, what would follow and how the day's work would proceed. That preparation allowed me to focus on acting when I was in front of the camera. And if I had a spontaneous thought or felt that something needed to be changed, I could incorporate it accordingly.

ETV Bharat: You recently spoke about getting into writing. Your grandfather also had a strong connection with literature. How much did that literary legacy and the environment at home influence your writing?

Kunal Kemmu: I don't really consider myself a literary person. Maybe that quality exists somewhere within me, but since childhood, I have been more drawn towards films and audiovisual storytelling than reading. My parents would sometimes worry because I was constantly watching movies. They would wonder, "He is always watching films, but what about his studies?" (laughs). But honestly, a large part of my learning came from watching films.

My grandfather was a Padma Shri awardee in the field of literature, so that legacy certainly exists in my family. However, my own journey took a different path, a more commercial and cinematic one. Having an idea and being able to effectively put it down on paper are two very different things. I always had ideas, but I learned much later how to articulate them through writing. That is why the acceptance my writing has received from audiences and colleagues gives me immense happiness.

ETV Bharat: You and your wife, Soha, have worked together in only two films. Now that you are a director and producer, have you ever felt any pressure to cast her in your films?

Kunal Kemmu: No, fortunately, I have never faced any such pressure from her. She understands that as an actor, you don't always have control over the roles that come your way. Even after I became a director, she never told me, "Write a role for me," or asked, "Why didn't you cast me in your film?" That gives me the freedom to work in my own way.

When I am making a film, I become completely immersed in the process. Sometimes, I lose track of time and don't even realise what is happening at home. During those periods, Soha plays a huge role in managing the house and taking care of the children. That is why our partnership is so important. Similarly, if she is doing something new, I fully encourage and support her. For instance, she is currently working on a podcast, so I plan my schedule around her work as well. We support each other in that way. So, there has never been any pressure on me to cast her just because I am directing a film.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: When you are both acting and directing, does the director in you view your own performance more critically?

Kunal Kemmu: (Laughs) When it comes to myself, I think I critique myself more than I praise myself. Ultimately, though, it is the audience that decides whether they like my work or not. Everything I do is for the audience. If they like what I do, then that is wonderful. But if they don't like something and I simply sit there saying, "They didn't understand my work; my work was excellent," then there is no meaning in that. If I want to sustain myself and continue working in this industry, I have to be willing to understand how the audience wants to see me and adapt accordingly.

ETV Bharat: Daayra and your film are releasing on the same day. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also spoken appreciatively about your film. How do you look at two films from the same family releasing on the same day?

Kunal Kemmu: First of all, I was genuinely delighted by the kind words Kareena expressed about my film, and I am truly grateful to her. Of course, no producer ideally wants their film to release alongside another film because it can affect the box office. But a bigger concern is when the release clash results in a film not getting enough shows in theatres. Fortunately, that isn't the case here.

Daayra features Kareena, and I think she brings tremendous impact to every character she plays. I am also a huge admirer of Prithviraj as an actor. Most importantly, the film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. One of her films, Talvar, is among my personal favourites. So, I am certain that people will definitely want to watch her film.

Also, the fact that our films belong to different genres works in our favour. Audiences don't necessarily have to choose between the two. They can watch one film on Friday and the other on Saturday, or vice versa. At the end of the day, what matters most is that good films reach audiences and are enjoyed by them.

More about Vibe

Kunal Kemmu is set to return to the director's chair with Vibe, a high-stakes action-comedy packed with humour, action and music. Written and directed by Kemmu, the film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot. Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, portrayed by Sparsh Shrivastava, can barely manage their own lives but suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation.

Completely unprepared and out of their depth, the two friends are pushed into a dangerous mission that tests both their friendship and survival instincts. The duo is drawn into action by Madam H, played by Preity G Zinta, who takes on an action-comedy avatar in the film. Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, Vibe is scheduled to release in theatres across India on September 18, 2026.