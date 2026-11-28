ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Kaali Kheti Director Reveals How 2021 Farmers' Protest Inspired His Horror Film Starring Jackie Shroff

The 2021 farmers’ protest in India inspired filmmaker Harris Imtiaz Khan to develop the idea for his directorial debut, Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar. The director has revealed that he began thinking about the story during the protests against the commercialisation of agriculture. He wondered what could happen if the situation became worse, especially for elderly farmers who had spent their entire lives working on their land.

However, Kaali Kheti is not just a horror film. Through the genre, Harris has attempted to highlight farmers’ struggles and the effects of changing agricultural practices. The filmmaker also spoke about why he chose horror for his first film, how Jackie Shroff became his first choice for the lead role and the challenges the team faced while shooting in Bhor, near Pune.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat’s Keertikumar Kadam, Harris Imtiaz Khan opened up about the inspiration behind Kaali Kheti, his experience of working with the lead actors and his plans for future projects.

Q: How did the idea for Kaali Kheti come about? Was it always your plan to make a horror film?

- The idea for Kaali Kheti came to me during the farmers’ protest in India in 2021. Farmers were protesting against the growing commercialisation of agriculture. I started thinking about what could happen if the situation reached an extreme level. I was particularly interested in understanding how it would affect elderly farmers who had spent their entire lives connected to farming. Young farmers might find ways to adjust to changing situations, but what would happen to older farmers? This question became the starting point of the film.

I have also loved watching horror films since childhood, and my entire family enjoys them. I had already decided that whenever I made my first film, it would be a horror film. I believe horror is not just about frightening people. It can also be used to discuss serious social issues by combining reality with imagination. That was one of the reasons I wanted to tell this story through horror.

Q: Why did you choose such a challenging genre for your directorial debut?

- Horror is a challenging genre because the way it is presented keeps changing. A horror film made ten years ago may not have the same effect on audiences today. People’s tastes change, and filmmakers have to find new ways to create fear.

For me, making a horror film was also an opportunity to explore different aspects of filmmaking. It is not just about getting good performances from actors. Sound, camera work, visuals, atmosphere and the way a scene is presented are equally important. I wanted to work on all these aspects. At the same time, I wanted to use the genre to tell a story that had something important to say.

Q: What made you name the film Kaali Kheti? What does the title mean?

- We wanted the word Kheti to be part of the title. We did consider English titles, but they could not express all the meanings associated with this word. In Hindi, Kheti has three meanings. It refers to the process of farming, the crops or produce obtained from farming, and the agricultural land itself.

All three meanings are used in different ways in our film. This also creates curiosity because audiences may wonder what the title refers to in a particular situation. There is another meaning as well, but viewers will understand that only after watching the film.

Q: You made this film without a traditional film industry background. How difficult was it to find support for such a different story?

- We made the film largely on our own. Initially, we approached several people and tried to explain our concept. However, not many people are ready to invest in a completely new idea. Most prefer working on subjects that have already been successful because they feel it is a safer choice.

I understand that point of view, but we wanted to make something different and original. So, we decided to take the initiative ourselves and move ahead with the project.

My background is in art and design. I started painting at the age of three and have held around 15 to 16 solo exhibitions. I have also received a National Award for my contribution to art. I studied design at the MIT Institute of Design, where I received training in Film and Video Design. Although I did not study traditional film direction, the course helped me understand the creative and technical aspects of filmmaking.

Q: Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar play important roles in the film. How did you approach them?

- I had a clear idea about every character while writing the film. Jackie Shroff sir was my first choice for Kishan, while Sharad Kelkar sir was my first choice for Rohit. We prepared a detailed presentation to explain the story and the characters to them.

When I narrated the story, both actors agreed to be part of the film without taking much time. We immediately decided to work together.

Q: Did you write Kishan’s character keeping Jackie Shroff in mind?