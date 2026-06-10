ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Indrans On Chinna Chinna Aasai, Why He Won't Rush Into More Tamil Films And Clearing Class 10 At 70

Indrans On Chinna Chinna Aasai, Why He Won't Rush Into More Tamil Films And Clearing Class 10 At 70 ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Indrans has spent decades in Malayalam cinema, first as a costume designer and later as one of the industry's most respected performers. Today, the National Award-winning actor is admired not just in Kerala but across South India for his ability to transform into vastly different characters.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor opened up about his upcoming film Chinna Chinna Aasai with Madhoo, the success of Karuppu in Tamil cinema, the challenges faced by small-budget films, and his determination to complete his Class 10 education at the age of 70.

Despite the recognition and popularity he enjoys today, Indrans remains remarkably grounded. Speaking to ETV Bharat during a break from the shoot of one of his upcoming projects, the actor reflected on a career that he says unfolded largely by chance rather than careful planning.

Indrans began his journey in cinema as a costume designer before unexpectedly finding his way into acting. He became popular through comedy roles and later reinvented himself with powerful character performances that earned widespread acclaim.

Looking back, he says he never specifically chased any particular kind of role.

"A particular character was never something I actively wished for in my career. I only wanted good roles, opportunities to work with talented artists and good directors. The characters that come to me are things that simply happen in life."

The actor believes one of the biggest turning points in his career came with Kathavasheshan, directed by T. V. Chandran and produced by Dileep. The role of a thief in the film was unlike anything he had done before.

According to Indrans, it was after that film that filmmakers began offering him more serious and emotionally layered characters. Over the years, he successfully moved away from being seen only as a comedy actor and established himself as one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers.

Now, Indrans is preparing for the release of Chinna Chinna Aasai, in which he stars opposite actress Madhoo. The film was shot in Varanasi and holds a special place in his heart.

Describing the project, Indrans said that audiences should not mistake it for a conventional love story despite its title. "Two strangers meet and develop an innocent friendship. Beyond that, I cannot reveal much. It is a simple film, almost like a poem."

The actor revealed that the story unfolds within a single day and largely revolves around just two central characters played by him and Madhoo.

For Indrans, working with Madhoo was a memorable experience. Though it was their first collaboration, he was deeply impressed by her dedication and spontaneity as a performer. "Her reactions on screen often surprise you. I don't need to explain her talent as an actress. Her dedication to cinema is truly admirable."

The shoot also marked his first visit to Varanasi, a city he says left a lasting impact on him. "Everyone should visit Varanasi at least once in their lifetime. It helps you look inward and understand how brief life really is."

While Chinna Chinna Aasai is among his most anticipated releases, Indrans has also been receiving attention beyond Kerala. His performance in the Tamil film Karuppu, especially a courtroom sequence that has generated significant discussion among audiences, introduced him to a wider Tamil-speaking audience.