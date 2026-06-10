INTERVIEW | Indrans On Chinna Chinna Aasai, Why He Won't Rush Into More Tamil Films And Clearing Class 10 At 70
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Indrans discusses Chinna Chinna Aasai, Malayalam cinema, small-film struggles, and his Class 10 dream at 70.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Indrans has spent decades in Malayalam cinema, first as a costume designer and later as one of the industry's most respected performers. Today, the National Award-winning actor is admired not just in Kerala but across South India for his ability to transform into vastly different characters.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the actor opened up about his upcoming film Chinna Chinna Aasai with Madhoo, the success of Karuppu in Tamil cinema, the challenges faced by small-budget films, and his determination to complete his Class 10 education at the age of 70.
Despite the recognition and popularity he enjoys today, Indrans remains remarkably grounded. Speaking to ETV Bharat during a break from the shoot of one of his upcoming projects, the actor reflected on a career that he says unfolded largely by chance rather than careful planning.
Indrans began his journey in cinema as a costume designer before unexpectedly finding his way into acting. He became popular through comedy roles and later reinvented himself with powerful character performances that earned widespread acclaim.
Looking back, he says he never specifically chased any particular kind of role.
"A particular character was never something I actively wished for in my career. I only wanted good roles, opportunities to work with talented artists and good directors. The characters that come to me are things that simply happen in life."
The actor believes one of the biggest turning points in his career came with Kathavasheshan, directed by T. V. Chandran and produced by Dileep. The role of a thief in the film was unlike anything he had done before.
According to Indrans, it was after that film that filmmakers began offering him more serious and emotionally layered characters. Over the years, he successfully moved away from being seen only as a comedy actor and established himself as one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers.
Now, Indrans is preparing for the release of Chinna Chinna Aasai, in which he stars opposite actress Madhoo. The film was shot in Varanasi and holds a special place in his heart.
Describing the project, Indrans said that audiences should not mistake it for a conventional love story despite its title. "Two strangers meet and develop an innocent friendship. Beyond that, I cannot reveal much. It is a simple film, almost like a poem."
The actor revealed that the story unfolds within a single day and largely revolves around just two central characters played by him and Madhoo.
For Indrans, working with Madhoo was a memorable experience. Though it was their first collaboration, he was deeply impressed by her dedication and spontaneity as a performer. "Her reactions on screen often surprise you. I don't need to explain her talent as an actress. Her dedication to cinema is truly admirable."
The shoot also marked his first visit to Varanasi, a city he says left a lasting impact on him. "Everyone should visit Varanasi at least once in their lifetime. It helps you look inward and understand how brief life really is."
While Chinna Chinna Aasai is among his most anticipated releases, Indrans has also been receiving attention beyond Kerala. His performance in the Tamil film Karuppu, especially a courtroom sequence that has generated significant discussion among audiences, introduced him to a wider Tamil-speaking audience.
The actor says the affection he has received from Tamil viewers has been overwhelming. "People smile, wave and show affection when they see me. Until now, I had experienced that kind of love mainly in Kerala. Now I am receiving it from Tamil audiences too."
Despite the success of Karuppu and a growing number of offers from Tamil cinema, Indrans says he has no plans to suddenly fill his schedule with non-Malayalam films. The reason, he explains, is not a lack of interest but respect for language and culture.
"Malayalam is my language and my comfort zone. I deeply respect other languages and cultures. I don't want to perform in a language I don't fully understand and end up doing injustice to it."
He revealed that he has often turned down projects in other languages for the same reason. In the past, several Malayalam films featuring him were remade into Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, and producers wanted him to reprise his original roles. However, he declined those offers because he was uncomfortable performing in languages he did not know well.
"Unless I understand every line and its meaning, I become nervous in front of the camera," he said.
That approach continues even today. While many actors actively seek opportunities in multiple industries, Indrans says he remains committed to Malayalam cinema and is reluctant to miss even a single Malayalam project for another film.
Beyond acting, another challenge currently occupies much of his attention, and that is completing his education. At 70, Indrans is preparing to clear his SSLC (Class 10) examination, a dream he has carried for years.
The actor studied only up to the fourth standard as a child before circumstances forced him away from formal education. Now, after decades in cinema, he wants to fulfil that unfinished ambition.
Explaining his motivation, Indrans offered one of the most touching reflections of the interview. "There was a time when life was filled with hunger. Cinema eventually gave me enough to eat. But there are other kinds of hunger that remain."
For him, education represents one of those unfulfilled desires. "I want to satisfy that hunger. I want to look at myself in the mirror and feel complete."
The journey has not been easy. Since he only studied up to Class 4, he first had to qualify through lower-level examinations before becoming eligible for the SSLC exam. He has already completed the Class 7 examination and has now begun preparations for the next stage.
Balancing studies with a packed shooting schedule remains difficult. "I study whenever I get free time between shoots. Subjects like Hindi are particularly challenging because they were not part of the curriculum when I was a student. I am literally learning the alphabet from scratch."
Even as he focuses on his own growth, Indrans remains concerned about the state of small-budget cinema. The actor believes many promising films fail not because they lack quality but because they are poorly managed after production.
According to him, numerous producers lose interest once shooting is completed and fail to properly market or distribute their films. "Some filmmakers won't even spend money on proper promotion. Many excellent films disappear simply because they never reach audiences."
He said that some producers struggle to secure even a handful of theatres for release, making it nearly impossible for viewers to discover the film. In his view, the rise of OTT platforms has at least given smaller films a second chance. "Today, OTT platforms have become a blessing because at least these films get a chance to be seen."
Ultimately, Indrans believes the distinction between small and big films matters far less than the quality of storytelling. "There are no small films or big films. If the story is good, any film can succeed."
Those words perhaps best reflect the actor's own journey. From costume designer to comedian, from supporting actor to National Award winner, and now a 70-year-old student preparing for his Class 10 examination, Indrans continues to prove that growth has no age limit.