EXCLUSIVE | Cannes 2026: Indira Dhar Takes New Hindi Film Marked To Festival, Talks About Indian Cinema's Global Reach
Filmmaker Indira Dhar returns to Cannes for the third year, launching her Hindi film Marked while urging more Indian filmmakers to reach global platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Indira Dhar has returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year. This year, the director is set to launch her next Hindi film, Marked, which stars Rituparna Sengupta and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. Alongside the new project, Dhar is also taking forward work on her upcoming film Echoes of Valour at Cannes 2026.
Speaking to ETV Bharat from Cannes, Indira shared her hopes for Indian cinema on the international platform. She said, “As a filmmaker, I want more Indian filmmakers to come forward and make the global market a platform for Indian cinema. It has always been my wish that every year, at least one Indian film is part of the official selection. Cannes is one of the world’s biggest film festivals, and I truly hope more Indian filmmakers get the opportunity to be there.”
Over the last few years, Cannes has become an important part of Dhar’s filmmaking journey. She first grabbed attention with her Bengali film Putul, which was screened at the Marché du Film section of the festival. The film later entered the Oscars conversation and brought international recognition to the filmmaker.
One of the biggest highlights of Putul was its music. The song Iti Maa received Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories at the 2025 Academy Awards. Composer Sayan Ganguly, who worked on the film, became the only Bengali composer to receive two Oscar nominations for the same project. He will now reunite with Dhar for Marked, handling both the music and background score.
Last year, Dhar attended Cannes to launch Echoes of Valour, an India-South Africa co-production unveiled by Shekhar Kapur at the Bharat Pavilion. Produced under Dhar’s banner, IKA Studios, along with Arden Slate, the film stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles. The film is based on the life of the parents of war martyr Anirban Bandyopadhyay.
This year, however, the spotlight is also on Marked, a Hindi film that reportedly explores the issue of drug abuse and its impact on young people. The film will be edited by National Award-winning editor Arghyakamal Mitra. According to reports, the project aims to raise awareness about addiction while connecting with audiences globally.
Talking about her journey, Indira said, “Cannes is a place that has given me an important platform to showcase my films. At the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, I launched my two films, Putul and Echoes of Valour. I did not come from a film-oriented family or background where I received extra support or encouragement for my professional growth. My journey and struggle have been extremely difficult, yet deeply fulfilling and meaningful.”
She further added, “Many people tried to hold me back or suppress me, but each time I stayed determined and kept working towards my goals. This year, I am taking two projects to the Cannes Film Festival, both of which deal with important social issues.”
The filmmaker also revealed that her production house, IKA Studios (Indira and Kabir Studios), is now recognised as an Oscar-recognised banner after Putul qualified in multiple Academy Award categories.
Apart from showcasing her films, Indira Dhar is also set to attend Cannes 2026 as one of the speakers at the Bharat Pavilion.