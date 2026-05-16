ETV Bharat / entertainment

EXCLUSIVE | Cannes 2026: Indira Dhar Takes New Hindi Film Marked To Festival, Talks About Indian Cinema's Global Reach

Hyderabad: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Indira Dhar has returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year. This year, the director is set to launch her next Hindi film, Marked, which stars Rituparna Sengupta and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. Alongside the new project, Dhar is also taking forward work on her upcoming film Echoes of Valour at Cannes 2026.

Speaking to ETV Bharat from Cannes, Indira shared her hopes for Indian cinema on the international platform. She said, “As a filmmaker, I want more Indian filmmakers to come forward and make the global market a platform for Indian cinema. It has always been my wish that every year, at least one Indian film is part of the official selection. Cannes is one of the world’s biggest film festivals, and I truly hope more Indian filmmakers get the opportunity to be there.”

Indira Dhar Takes New Hindi Film Marked To Cannes 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Over the last few years, Cannes has become an important part of Dhar’s filmmaking journey. She first grabbed attention with her Bengali film Putul, which was screened at the Marché du Film section of the festival. The film later entered the Oscars conversation and brought international recognition to the filmmaker.

One of the biggest highlights of Putul was its music. The song Iti Maa received Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories at the 2025 Academy Awards. Composer Sayan Ganguly, who worked on the film, became the only Bengali composer to receive two Oscar nominations for the same project. He will now reunite with Dhar for Marked, handling both the music and background score.