ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | How Urumi's Aaro Nee Aaro Was Choreographed Before The Full Song Was Ready: Madhu Gopinath, Vakkom Sajeev Reveal

"We have dedicated ourselves entirely to art. Dance is our life, and good health is our greatest weapon. Promoting oneself on social media requires another level of commitment and focus. We simply couldn't divert our attention from our art. But that has never affected our performances or audiences. We performed in Palakkad just ten days ago, and our next show will be in Mumbai," they said.

That dream led to the formation of Samudra in 1997. The duo developed a unique style by blending Indian classical dance with Kerala's traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu. Over the years, their productions have travelled to more than 45 countries. Despite receiving international recognition, the two said that they are still not very active on social media.

Madhu and Sajeev first met while training under contemporary dancer Daksha Sheth. After spending four years learning under her, they felt that simply performing what they had been taught was not enough. They wanted to create something original that reflected India's own artistic traditions.

Hyderabad: National Award-winning choreographers Madhu Gopinath and Vakkom Sajeev, the founders of the contemporary dance theatre Samudra, recently looked back on their artistic journey and shared several stories from their career. From building Samudra with almost no resources to choreographing one of Malayalam cinema's most loved songs without hearing the complete track, the duo opened up about their experiences during an interview with ETV Bharat.

One of the biggest turning points in their career came when they spent nearly a year living in isolation to create their first major production, The Sound of Silence. With no financial backing or internet to guide them, they chose to rely only on their creativity and determination. The production, based on the cycle of life, later became Samudra's most celebrated work and was performed across several countries.

Choreography At Samudra (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Their efforts received a major boost when celebrated poet Ayyappa Paniker watched the performance and wrote a two-page article praising the production. The recognition helped Samudra reach a much wider audience. Later, The Sound of Silence was selected as the best stage production at Italy's Spoleto Festival, competing against entries from 52 countries.

As Samudra gained global recognition, the film industry also came calling. Their first film project was Meenaxi, directed by MF Husain and starring Tabu. Interestingly, Madhu and Sajeev revealed that they were not originally hired as choreographers.

"We were initially invited only as dancers because the filmmakers wanted performers experienced in contemporary dance. Once we reached the set, the director wasn't satisfied with the existing choreography. We were then asked to choreograph the portions we performed ourselves. MF Husain sir and Santosh Sivan sir loved our work, and that's how we ended up choreographing the entire film," they said.

Madhu Gopinath, Vakkom Sajeev (Photo: Special Arrangement)

However, the film was banned just days after its release due to religious controversies, which prevented the duo from getting more opportunities in Hindi cinema.

Their next major milestone came with Lenin Rajendran's Malayalam film Rathrimazha. Their choreography won both the Kerala State Film Award and the National Film Award, making them the first Malayali choreographers to receive the National Award in the category.

Among all the songs they have choreographed, one of the most memorable remains Aaro Nee Aaro from Santosh Sivan's Urumi, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Genelia D'Souza. The duo praised both actors for learning the choreography quickly. But what made the song truly special was the unusual way it was filmed.

When shooting began, the song had not yet been fully composed. Every hour, the music team would send just two completed lines from the recording studio to the film set. Madhu and Sajeev would immediately create choreography for those lines before moving on to the next portion. Despite never hearing the full song beforehand, they successfully completed the choreography for what later became one of Malayalam cinema's most iconic songs.

Choreography At Samudra (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Madhu and Sajeev also spoke about one of the biggest disappointments of their careers. They had once been selected to train Kamal Haasan in Kalaripayattu for a film directed by Bharat Bala, with Asin as the female lead. While Asin had already completed nearly 15 days of training at Samudra, Kamal Haasan was expected to join the very next day.

However, the actor eventually exited the project before training could begin. The duo said missing the chance to teach one of India's greatest actors remains one of the biggest regrets of their career.