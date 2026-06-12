ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | How A Kerala Police Officer Ended Up Making Japanese Short Film Katana

Hyderabad: For most people, a job in the police force and a career in filmmaking seem like two completely different worlds. But for Thiruvananthapuram native Salman Esmail, the two have gone hand in hand. A Civil Police Officer with the Kerala Police, Salman has now drawn attention for directing Katana, a Japanese short film that is gaining recognition for its visuals, storytelling and samurai backdrop.

Released on YouTube, Katana has been attracting viewers from different parts of the world. What makes the project even more special is that it was written and directed by a Malayali, shot entirely in Japan, and completed through a collaboration between artists and technicians from Japan and Kerala.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Salman shared the journey that took him from a police uniform in Kerala to directing a Japanese-language film inspired by samurai culture.

A Policeman Who Never Stopped Dreaming

Salman grew up in a middle-class family and developed a love for cinema at a young age. Like many others, however, he had to focus on building a stable career first. After completing his postgraduate degree in Economics from the University of Kerala, he cleared the PSC examination and joined the Kerala Police.

Even after becoming a police officer, his passion for films remained strong. He spent years watching international cinema and was particularly influenced by Japanese filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa and Kiyoshi Kurosawa. His interest eventually led him to learn Japanese on his own.

Film Katana Location (Photo: Special Arrangement)

A major turning point came when he received a scholarship to pursue higher studies in Japan. Taking a long leave from service, Salman joined The Kyoto College of Graduate Studies for Informatics, where he studied Entertainment Technology. It was in Japan that his dream of directing a film finally started becoming a reality.

The Story Behind Katana

According to Salman, Katana was created as an experimental project before moving on to a feature film. The short film is based on traditional Japanese folklore and explores the ideological conflict and emotional struggles between two warriors. Though rooted in Japanese history and culture, the film presents its story in a futuristic setting.

The film's title comes from the famous Japanese sword used by samurai warriors. “Japanese culture and cinema have deeply influenced me,” Salman said.

Salman Esmail (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“While Kerala produces many excellent films based on our folklore and culture, Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 masterpiece Rashomon inspired me to create a film with a similar narrative spirit. I wanted my first directorial venture to be something international in scope. That determination often kept me awake at night,” he said.

The film also features traditional Japanese dialogue and a suspense-filled climax designed to surprise viewers.

Building A Bridge Between Kerala And Japan

Although Katana was filmed entirely in Japan, the post-production work was completed in Kerala. This made the project a true collaboration between the two regions. Salman believes that Indian representation in East Asian film industries remains limited and hopes more artists will explore such opportunities in the future.

Film Katana Location (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“Wherever you go in the world, you will find a Malayali. But one area where Malayalis are almost absent is the film industries of Southeast Asia,” he said.

He added that very few Malayalis currently work in the film industries of countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and China. “If I can establish myself here, perhaps others can follow. Cultural collaborations between Japan and Kerala could eventually create a natural cross-cultural filmmaking ecosystem.”

He also pointed out that South Indian cinema is becoming increasingly popular in Japan. Malayalam films have also started finding audiences there.