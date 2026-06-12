INTERVIEW | How A Kerala Police Officer Ended Up Making Japanese Short Film Katana
Speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Kerala Police officer Salman Esmail discusses directing Japanese short film Katana, Akira Kurosawa's influence and cross-cultural filmmaking.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: For most people, a job in the police force and a career in filmmaking seem like two completely different worlds. But for Thiruvananthapuram native Salman Esmail, the two have gone hand in hand. A Civil Police Officer with the Kerala Police, Salman has now drawn attention for directing Katana, a Japanese short film that is gaining recognition for its visuals, storytelling and samurai backdrop.
Released on YouTube, Katana has been attracting viewers from different parts of the world. What makes the project even more special is that it was written and directed by a Malayali, shot entirely in Japan, and completed through a collaboration between artists and technicians from Japan and Kerala.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Salman shared the journey that took him from a police uniform in Kerala to directing a Japanese-language film inspired by samurai culture.
A Policeman Who Never Stopped Dreaming
Salman grew up in a middle-class family and developed a love for cinema at a young age. Like many others, however, he had to focus on building a stable career first. After completing his postgraduate degree in Economics from the University of Kerala, he cleared the PSC examination and joined the Kerala Police.
Even after becoming a police officer, his passion for films remained strong. He spent years watching international cinema and was particularly influenced by Japanese filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa and Kiyoshi Kurosawa. His interest eventually led him to learn Japanese on his own.
A major turning point came when he received a scholarship to pursue higher studies in Japan. Taking a long leave from service, Salman joined The Kyoto College of Graduate Studies for Informatics, where he studied Entertainment Technology. It was in Japan that his dream of directing a film finally started becoming a reality.
The Story Behind Katana
According to Salman, Katana was created as an experimental project before moving on to a feature film. The short film is based on traditional Japanese folklore and explores the ideological conflict and emotional struggles between two warriors. Though rooted in Japanese history and culture, the film presents its story in a futuristic setting.
The film's title comes from the famous Japanese sword used by samurai warriors. “Japanese culture and cinema have deeply influenced me,” Salman said.
“While Kerala produces many excellent films based on our folklore and culture, Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 masterpiece Rashomon inspired me to create a film with a similar narrative spirit. I wanted my first directorial venture to be something international in scope. That determination often kept me awake at night,” he said.
The film also features traditional Japanese dialogue and a suspense-filled climax designed to surprise viewers.
Building A Bridge Between Kerala And Japan
Although Katana was filmed entirely in Japan, the post-production work was completed in Kerala. This made the project a true collaboration between the two regions. Salman believes that Indian representation in East Asian film industries remains limited and hopes more artists will explore such opportunities in the future.
“Wherever you go in the world, you will find a Malayali. But one area where Malayalis are almost absent is the film industries of Southeast Asia,” he said.
He added that very few Malayalis currently work in the film industries of countries such as Japan, Hong Kong and China. “If I can establish myself here, perhaps others can follow. Cultural collaborations between Japan and Kerala could eventually create a natural cross-cultural filmmaking ecosystem.”
He also pointed out that South Indian cinema is becoming increasingly popular in Japan. Malayalam films have also started finding audiences there.
A Tribute To Akira Kurosawa
Salman openly describes Katana as a tribute to legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, whose films have inspired generations of directors around the world.
“Malayalis today watch films from all over the world, but Japanese cinema and Kurosawa’s works became widely appreciated in Kerala only relatively recently. Kurosawa has had a profound influence on me. Katana is my way of offering a guru dakshina to him,” he said.
Similar Stories Across Cultures
One of the interesting observations Salman made during his time in Japan was the similarity between Japanese folklore and stories from Kerala. According to him, many themes found in Japanese warrior legends are surprisingly close to those seen in Kerala's traditional Vadakkan Pattukal.
“When a film tells a human story, audiences anywhere can connect with it. Japanese folklore often shares surprising similarities with Kerala’s traditional tales,” he said.
Following the film's release, some viewers compared its themes of betrayal and conflict among warriors to the story of Chathiyan Chandu from Kerala folklore. Salman, however, clarified that the film was not inspired by Chathiyan Chandu.
“Chathiyan Chandu did not inspire Katana. However, Japanese folklore and history share many similarities with stories from Kerala. After arriving in Japan, I studied the country’s history extensively. The film emerged from ideas I discovered here,” he stated.
Six Months Of Language Research
One of the biggest challenges in making the film was language. Salman originally wrote the screenplay in English before translating it into Japanese. However, his mentor, actor Mura Satoshi, pointed out that the language sounded modern and did not fit a story set in a samurai-era world. That feedback led Salman into months of research.
Along with Satoshi, language expert Wakabayashi and his American friend David helped refine the script and ensure authenticity. The translation process took nearly six months and involved several detailed discussions. Only after that work was completed did the acting workshops begin.
The younger warrior in the film is played by Aimi Hikitta, a fourth-year acting student in Kyoto. Because many of the actors spoke limited English, Salman had to improve his Japanese communication skills even further while directing the project.
“I can speak, read and write Japanese reasonably well. But Kanji remains challenging. There are around 2,300 characters, and mastering them is not easy,” he said.
Real Swords And Carefully Planned Action
The action sequences in Katana were designed by Salman and the actors themselves. Wakabayashi, who has experience in swordsmanship, also contributed to the choreography. The team used real swords obtained from Toei Studios, a famous Japanese production facility known for traditional period films. Because of the nature of the weapons, the action scenes required extensive planning and careful execution.
Filming Inside A Temple
After completing the script and rehearsals, the team selected a traditional Buddhist temple in Kyoto's Shiga region as one of the primary shooting locations. Getting permission required detailed planning and legal approval. A monk associated with the temple helped the team secure the necessary clearances.
According to Salman, Japan offers a very supportive environment for filmmakers as long as local laws and cultural traditions are respected. Unlike India, film shoots in Japan rarely attract large crowds. “People here understand that filmmaking is work and respect it accordingly. Celebrity worship is also much less common,” he said.
Using AI To Create Visual Spectacle
One of the film's highlights is its visually impressive battle sequence. To achieve the desired look, Salman used technologies such as Unreal Engine and Blender during post-production. All the reference footage was shot in Japan before being taken to Kerala, where the visual effects work was completed.
“The more authentic data you provide to the AI engine, the more realistic the results become,” he explained. The film was edited by Thiruvananthapuram-based editor Vishnu.
The Journey Beyond Katana
Salman sees Katana as only the beginning. He is currently exploring the possibility of making a feature film in collaboration with actor Sandeep Chauhan, who has worked in Japanese productions including Demon City.
Unlike Katana, his next project is expected to focus on contemporary Japanese social and cultural issues rather than a historical setting. “After completing another production here, I would like to enter Malayalam cinema,” Salman said.
At the same time, he has no plans to permanently leave his police career behind. “Malayalam cinema is a field that can be explored without giving up one’s job,” he added.
Produced under his own banner, Khan Film Factory, Katana was made with the support of friends, actor Mura Satoshi and Japanese cinematographer Takumi Gojo, who even provided equipment for the project.
The film has also received support from Malayalam filmmaker Krishand, whose banner will help take Katana to international film festivals.