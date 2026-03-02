ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | How Filhal Director Rishi Gupta Is Redefining Animation In India

For the filmmaker, animation is not limited to comedy or children's content. "Animation is a powerful medium where you can exaggerate and visualise what is happening inside someone's mind," he explained. While cartoons are often humorous, he believes animation has a much broader range. Through Filhal, he wanted to tell a relatable story that reflects real emotions.

Unlike loud, colorful cartoons that people usually associate with animation, Filhal is quiet and deeply emotional. The film explores what it feels like to be lost and overwhelmed. It gently asks viewers to pause and breathe. The introspective story captures the confusion and surrender that often take place inside the human mind.

"We are very excited," the animator shared, calling the selection "a big achievement," especially since Filhal is among the first original intellectual property projects from his studio, Sanema Dekho. The short will be screened on March 7 at the Hyderabad festival.

Hyderabad: When animator and studio founder Rishi Gupta learned that his debut short Filhal had been selected for the 10th Indian World Film Festival Hyderabad, it came as a joyful surprise. For the Kota-based filmmaker, the selection is more than just a screening, it is a sign that original Indian animation stories are beginning to find their space.

The short features music by independent duo Panda N' Cat, composed by Nakul Gupta and Anchita Sethia. Interestingly, the music and visuals were developed together. "The music was in development first," he said, adding that the team decided to build a visual narrative around the song so that it could reach a wider audience. Sethia not only wrote the lyrics but also lent her voice to the track.

Animator Rishi Gupta's debut short Filhal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Kota-based creator has been passionate about animation since childhood. Growing up on Disney and Warner Bros. shows like Looney Tunes, he fell in love with the art form at the age of eight or ten. Over time, learning about modelling, rigging, and lighting deepened his interest. In fact, for Filhal, he handled several technical aspects himself, while Ashish Kumar Singh led the animation and Sulekha Sharma produced the project.

Animator Rishi Gupta's debut short Filhal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

His journey into professional animation began in 2019 when he enrolled in an Advanced Diploma in 3D Animation and Visual Effects at Vancouver Film School in Canada. During that period, he created another short titled Light, which was officially selected at international festivals such as Anima Fantasia in Brussels and Les Sommets du cinéma d'animation in Montreal.

Animator Rishi Gupta's debut short Filhal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

After returning to India, the Filhal director worked with well-known studios like Studio Eeksaurus, Citrus Ink, Mikros Animation, and Gallic Entertainment before starting his own venture, Sanema Dekho. He admits that building an animation studio in India comes with challenges. "In India, animation is still largely associated with children's content," he noted, contrasting it with the West, where audiences are more open to experimentation.

Animator Rishi Gupta's debut short Filhal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Still, he remains hopeful. According to him, younger generations have global exposure and are ready to embrace creative careers. "If we tell meaningful and relatable stories, older generations will connect with it too," he said.

While his long-term goal is to create a full-length animated feature film, he plans to continue exploring short films and series for now. His advice to young artists is simple: believe in your stories and keep expressing them. Even if situations do not always work in your favor, persistence will eventually open doors.

Animator Rishi Gupta's debut short Filhal (Photo: Special Arrangement)

With Filhal ready for its Hyderabad screening, the animator from Kota has already taken a confident first step toward reshaping how India sees animation, which is not just as entertainment for children, but as a powerful storytelling medium for all.