INTERVIEW | 'Audiences Expect Freshness Every Time': Hiten Tejwani On Constantly Challenging Himself And His Role In Mano Ya Na Mano
Hiten Tejwani opens up about his new film Maano Ya Na Maano, his evolving journey as an actor, and the importance of originality and storytelling.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
Hiten Tejwani, known for his roles in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Pavitra Rishta, is now ready to surprise audiences with his latest film, Mano Ya Na Mano - Anything Is Possible. Hiten spoke with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam about his role and what it means to him. The actor, who appeared in films, including Kalank, Shorgul, Jogi, and Zindagi Shatranj Hai, mentioned his intent to keep testing his self as an artist and that faith, both in his personal and his professional life, which remains the foundation of his journey.
Q: Could you tell us the story of Mano Ya Na Mano and what was special about playing your role?
A: "The film revolves around an extraordinary man whose age never increases. People often joke that I don't seem to age either (laughs), but honestly, I do grow older like everyone else! Some roles find their way to you, and that's exactly how this one came to me. When director Yogesh narrated the story, I was instantly drawn to it. Mano Ya Na Mano is inspired by the Hollywood classic The Man from Earth, but we've reimagined it for Indian audiences. Imagine a man who has lived for 14,000 years, and for him, what we see as fleeting, significant, or controversial moments are just ordinary experiences. Portraying that timeless calm and wisdom was both a challenge and a deeply satisfying experience."
Q: Did you watch the original film or use any references while preparing for this role?
A: "Not at all. In fact, I deliberately avoided watching the original. I believe every performance must come from your own perspective. Once you see someone else play it, you unconsciously start imitating them - their gestures, tone, expressions. I wanted my version to be completely organic. I read the script around 20 to 25 times. With every reading, I discovered new layers in the character - his philosophy, rhythm, and way of seeing the world. Everything I needed was already in the script, so I didn’t seek any external references."
Q: You already enjoy a strong fan following. Did you feel the pressure to do something different for your audience?
A: "Definitely. When audiences give you so much love, it creates a sense of responsibility. They anticipate something different and authentic each time. I think a performer’s real self is always pushing the edges and presenting something new for the viewer. Each chance you have to portray a role is an experience and a trip - a way of finding yourself again and developing new feelings. Mano Ya Na Mano gave me the opportunity to do that. It provided me with a role that is vision-oriented yet universal. Through this film, I reconnected with my inner calmness and mystery. If audiences sense something new in it, that will be my biggest reward."
Q: What do you look for before signing a project?
A: "For me, a project isn't just a job; it's an experience. The first thing I look for is novelty: something that moves me emotionally and challenges my perspective. I prefer roles that push me out of my comfort zone because that's where true growth happens. When I read a script, I put myself in the audience's shoes - will this story touch people and hold their attention? The director's vision is equally important. If I can sense honesty and passion in their eyes, I know the project will have that same energy. Then I don't take long to say yes."
Q: You're often called Balaji Telefilms' "blue-eyed boy". How would you describe your bond with Ekta Kapoor?
A: "My relationship with Ekta Kapoor has always been built on trust and mutual respect. After Kutumb 2 ended, she told me, "Now I'll have to find you a role better than Pratham Mittal!" That line stayed with me because it showed her faith not just as a producer but as a friend. Working with her always feels like being part of a family. She takes time to understand her actors - not just their performances but also their emotions. That's what makes her so special."
Q: How do you see the difference between television then and now?
A: "There's been a massive change. Back during Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shows had a slower pace. One emotional moment could last several episodes, allowing viewers to truly feel it. Today's audience is faster and more dynamic. With social media and short-form content, they want both speed and freshness. Storytelling today is more concise and intense. Yet, emotions remain the same, only their expression has evolved. I'm glad to be part of this new era of storytelling."
Q: What's the deeper meaning behind the title Mano Ya Na Mano?
A: "The title perfectly captures the film's essence. My character claims he's lived for 14,000 years - some people believe him, others don't. But that's how life is. Some things we accept, others we reject, yet everything starts with faith. If I don't believe in myself, how will the world believe in me? The film's message is that belief, in oneself, in relationships, and in stories, is always the first step."
Q: Why do you think content-driven films are performing better today?
A: "Because today's audiences are smarter. Big names and flashy posters don't guarantee success anymore. Viewers think, question, and crave authentic stories. When a film's content is strong, word of mouth becomes its best marketing tool. After the pandemic, audiences have watched global content, so their standards are higher. They no longer want just entertainment - they want an experience. A film's real test today is its honesty and the emotional truth it delivers."
Q: How was it working again with Smriti Irani?
A: "It's always a pleasure working with Smriti. She's extremely professional, grounded, and inspiring. Earlier, she was more reserved, but now she's very open and warm with her co-actors. Her presence on set creates a positive atmosphere. She gives her all to every scene and encourages everyone around her to perform better. Her ability to balance work and family life so beautifully makes her a true role model."
Q: Do you think OTT platforms have impacted the theatre experience?
A: "Certainly, to some extent. OTT has made it easier for people to watch content at their convenience, and people tend to want to do that in their homes. But, for people who love the cinema, nothing beats the experience of that giant screen - the sound, the energy and the emotion of being with hundreds of people. OTT is definitely a convenient option, but it will never replicate the immersive experience of the theatre. The experience of a film in a theatre - with all the energy and emotion it brings - can never be replicated."
Q: You've never been part of any controversy. How do you manage to stay away from it all?
A: "I believe a person's conduct defines their character. If you stay honest and respectful, people recognise that. I've never felt the need to create controversy for publicity. People often call me 'Gauri's husband', and I say that with pride. That identity is a matter of honour for me. Right now, I'm involved in a few small but meaningful projects and digital ventures. I'm excited about what's ahead, and I hope the next chapter brings even more growth and satisfaction."