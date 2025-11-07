ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Audiences Expect Freshness Every Time': Hiten Tejwani On Constantly Challenging Himself And His Role In Mano Ya Na Mano

Hiten Tejwani, known for his roles in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Pavitra Rishta, is now ready to surprise audiences with his latest film, Mano Ya Na Mano - Anything Is Possible. Hiten spoke with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam about his role and what it means to him. The actor, who appeared in films, including Kalank, Shorgul, Jogi, and Zindagi Shatranj Hai, mentioned his intent to keep testing his self as an artist and that faith, both in his personal and his professional life, which remains the foundation of his journey.

Q: Could you tell us the story of Mano Ya Na Mano and what was special about playing your role?

A: "The film revolves around an extraordinary man whose age never increases. People often joke that I don't seem to age either (laughs), but honestly, I do grow older like everyone else! Some roles find their way to you, and that's exactly how this one came to me. When director Yogesh narrated the story, I was instantly drawn to it. Mano Ya Na Mano is inspired by the Hollywood classic The Man from Earth, but we've reimagined it for Indian audiences. Imagine a man who has lived for 14,000 years, and for him, what we see as fleeting, significant, or controversial moments are just ordinary experiences. Portraying that timeless calm and wisdom was both a challenge and a deeply satisfying experience."

Q: Did you watch the original film or use any references while preparing for this role?

A: "Not at all. In fact, I deliberately avoided watching the original. I believe every performance must come from your own perspective. Once you see someone else play it, you unconsciously start imitating them - their gestures, tone, expressions. I wanted my version to be completely organic. I read the script around 20 to 25 times. With every reading, I discovered new layers in the character - his philosophy, rhythm, and way of seeing the world. Everything I needed was already in the script, so I didn’t seek any external references."

Q: You already enjoy a strong fan following. Did you feel the pressure to do something different for your audience?

A: "Definitely. When audiences give you so much love, it creates a sense of responsibility. They anticipate something different and authentic each time. I think a performer’s real self is always pushing the edges and presenting something new for the viewer. Each chance you have to portray a role is an experience and a trip - a way of finding yourself again and developing new feelings. Mano Ya Na Mano gave me the opportunity to do that. It provided me with a role that is vision-oriented yet universal. Through this film, I reconnected with my inner calmness and mystery. If audiences sense something new in it, that will be my biggest reward."

Q: What do you look for before signing a project?

A: "For me, a project isn't just a job; it's an experience. The first thing I look for is novelty: something that moves me emotionally and challenges my perspective. I prefer roles that push me out of my comfort zone because that's where true growth happens. When I read a script, I put myself in the audience's shoes - will this story touch people and hold their attention? The director's vision is equally important. If I can sense honesty and passion in their eyes, I know the project will have that same energy. Then I don't take long to say yes."

