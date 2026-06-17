ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Hindi Voices Behind Dr. Stone Season 4 Talk Science, Survival And Bringing Senku And Tsukasa To Life

Soneer Vadhera's journey began with an audition that he successfully cleared on his first attempt. He immediately felt connected to Tsukasa and was thrilled to become part of the series. That connection continues to shape his performance as the character evolves throughout the story.

For Ankit Goswami, voicing Senku has been a major milestone in his career. As someone who was already a fan of the anime, landing the role was a dream come true. "Voicing Senku Ishigami has been a career milestone for me," he said, adding, "While stepping into such an iconic character was daunting, the incredible support from our production team made the process seamless and gave me the confidence to deliver my best."

At the heart of the Hindi version are two talented voice artists: Ankit Goswami, who voices the brilliant scientist Senku Ishigami, and Soneer Vadhera, the voice behind the powerful and determined Tsukasa Shishio. Speaking about their experiences, both artists shared what makes the series special and the unique challenges that come with bringing these beloved characters to life.

Hyderabad: With Dr. Stone: Science Future finally here, fans are once again diving into the thrilling journey of rebuilding civilization through science. While the anime's story, characters, and scientific discoveries continue to impress audiences around the world, the Hindi dub has also played an important role in making the series accessible and enjoyable for viewers in India.

When asked what sets Dr. Stone apart from other anime, both pointed to its unique focus on science and human progress. Soneer believes the series stands out because "our greatest weapon is knowledge" and rather than simply fighting for survival, the characters are rebuilding civilization from the ground up, making every scientific breakthrough feel meaningful.

Ankit agrees, describing the anime as a rare blend of survival, comedy, education, and inspiration. According to him, the series proves that persistence and knowledge can make even the most impossible dreams achievable.

Hindi dub artist Soneer Vadhera voices Tsukasa in Dr. Stone Season 4 (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Of course, anime dubbing comes with its own set of challenges. Soneer explained that matching the pacing and pauses of Japanese dialogue in Hindi can be difficult at first. However, once the recording process begins, finding the rhythm becomes much easier. Ankit highlighted another challenge: maintaining the original emotional intensity while ensuring the performance feels natural in Hindi. "Lip-sync is the technical foundation, but the true craft lies in capturing the character's soul," he explained.

The voice artists have also taken valuable lessons away from the series. Soneer says Tsukasa taught him the importance of staying calm and composed in difficult situations. For Ankit, the biggest lesson has been the value of teamwork. He praised the efforts of everyone involved in the Hindi dub, from voice actors and directors to sound engineers and writers, emphasising that great achievements are always the result of collaboration.

Although both artists are closely attached to their own characters, they revealed there are other roles they would love to try. Soneer revealed that Senku would be his choice because of how challenging the character seems to portray. Meanwhile, Ankit said Ginro is his personal favourite due to the character's comedic energy and timing.

One of the most interesting aspects of Ankit's role is handling Senku's scientific explanations. He joked that the experience brought back memories of preparing for IIT-JEE. While understanding the science was never a problem because of his interest in the subject, delivering technical terminology at high speed proved to be a real challenge. He also enjoys the moments when he gets to experiment with different versions of Senku's voice, adding extra variety to the performance.

For newcomers wondering whether Dr. Stone is worth watching, both have a clear answer. They believe the series offers much more than entertainment. It combines adventure, humour, emotional storytelling, and educational value in a way few anime can. More importantly, they hope viewers will appreciate the passion and dedication that went into creating the Hindi dub.

Produced by TMS Entertainment and based on Riichiro Inagaki's manga, Dr. Stone follows genius teenager Senku Ishigami as he attempts to rebuild human civilization 3,700 years after a mysterious event turns humanity into stone. In Season 4, the Kingdom of Science begins its most ambitious mission yet, building a spaceship from scratch to secure humanity's future.