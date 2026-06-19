ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Gun In One Hand, Baby In The Other': Chidambaram Reveals Story Behind Balan - The Boy's Most Shocking Frame

After delivering the industry hit Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram could have chosen the safe route. Instead, he has returned with Balan – The Boy, a film that is very different in scale but equally ambitious in its emotional depth. The Malayalam filmmaker's latest release, written by Aavesham and Romancham director Jithu Madhavan, arrived in theatres today in five languages. Even before its theatrical release, the film had attracted international attention after having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chidambaram said the recognition was never part of the plan. "Balan is not a film made with the intention of getting attention at international film festivals. We do some things, some good things happen... that's all," he said. The director describes Balan as both a road movie and an emotional exploration of the bond between a mother and son. That relationship, he says, forms the core of the story.

At the heart of Balan is the journey of a young boy searching for his missing mother. While the teaser has led many viewers to believe it is primarily a thriller, Chidambaram insists that the film's strongest force is emotion. "Yes, it is a thriller movie. But it cannot be completely written off as a thriller. There is a very strong emotional drama throughout the film," he explained.

Chidambaram talks about his film Balan The Boy (Photo: Special Arrangement)

One of the most talked-about moments from the teaser shows a mother holding a gun in one hand and a child in the other. The striking visual sparked widespread discussion online, but Chidambaram believes the real impact lies beyond the image itself. "What will thrill the audience more than that frame will be the reasons why such a situation happened," he said.