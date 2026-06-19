INTERVIEW | 'Gun In One Hand, Baby In The Other': Chidambaram Reveals Story Behind Balan - The Boy's Most Shocking Frame
Balan – The Boy director Chidambaram reflects on Cannes acclaim, casting challenges, and the emotional core of the film with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
After delivering the industry hit Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram could have chosen the safe route. Instead, he has returned with Balan – The Boy, a film that is very different in scale but equally ambitious in its emotional depth. The Malayalam filmmaker's latest release, written by Aavesham and Romancham director Jithu Madhavan, arrived in theatres today in five languages. Even before its theatrical release, the film had attracted international attention after having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chidambaram said the recognition was never part of the plan. "Balan is not a film made with the intention of getting attention at international film festivals. We do some things, some good things happen... that's all," he said. The director describes Balan as both a road movie and an emotional exploration of the bond between a mother and son. That relationship, he says, forms the core of the story.
At the heart of Balan is the journey of a young boy searching for his missing mother. While the teaser has led many viewers to believe it is primarily a thriller, Chidambaram insists that the film's strongest force is emotion. "Yes, it is a thriller movie. But it cannot be completely written off as a thriller. There is a very strong emotional drama throughout the film," he explained.
One of the most talked-about moments from the teaser shows a mother holding a gun in one hand and a child in the other. The striking visual sparked widespread discussion online, but Chidambaram believes the real impact lies beyond the image itself. "What will thrill the audience more than that frame will be the reasons why such a situation happened," he said.
According to the filmmaker, the scene is rooted in reality rather than cinematic exaggeration. He points out that firearms are not uncommon in certain hilly regions of Kerala, where farmers use them to protect crops from wild animals.
The journey to bring Balan to life was not an easy one. Finding the right actor for the title role became one of the biggest challenges. Chidambaram and his team auditioned nearly 1,500 children before choosing newcomer Aadiseshan. "I visited most of the schools in Kerala for this," he revealed.
The search for the mother character was equally demanding. The team reportedly considered hundreds of actresses before finalising Farsana Palathinkal, who has already earned praise following the teaser release.
What excites Chidambaram most is that audiences may never realise they are watching debut performers. "No one watching the film will ever say that this is the debut film of these actors. They have acted so beautifully," he said.
While the cast may be new, much of the technical crew behind Manjummel Boys has reunited for the project. Cinematographer Shyju Khalid, editor Vivek Harshan and production designer Ajayan Chalissery are all part of the team once again. For Chidambaram, working with experienced technicians is a major advantage. "Everyone is senior to me. As a director, I can learn a lot from them," he said.
The film's travelling narrative also demanded extensive location work across Kerala. The crew shot in multiple districts, climbing hills and trekking through forests in search of the perfect visuals. The challenge, according to the director, was to make audiences feel the physical movement of the characters without relying on excessive exposition.
Despite the growing buzz surrounding the film, Chidambaram remains cautious about expectations. He believes that audiences enjoy films most when they enter theatres with an open mind. "When you think about it on a human emotional level, Balan is a big film and on the canvas it is a small film," he said. That statement perhaps sums up the film best. Balan – The Boy may not have the scale of a star-driven blockbuster, but it carries the weight of a deeply personal story.