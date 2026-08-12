ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Girish AD Says Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Was Planned Before His Debut Film; Talks About Mamitha Baiju's Growth

Director Girish A.D., known for films like Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, Premalu and I Am Kathalan, has made a special place for himself in Malayalam cinema. His films are known for their simple stories, humour, romance and relatable characters. His next film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, is also expected to follow a similar style. The film stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles and is set to release during Onam.

Interestingly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a story that Girish had in his mind even before making his debut film. In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, the director spoke about the film, working with Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, his journey in cinema and his future plans.

Director Girish AD (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Girish A.D. On Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Talking about his expectations from the film, Girish said that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be a feel-good film like his previous movies. However, unlike Premalu, which had an urban setting, his new film is set in a rural area near Angamaly.

“Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be a good film. Like my previous films, this will also be a feel-good movie. It is a love story. The age difference between the hero and heroine is an important element in the film. This is the first film I am doing with Nivin Pauly. It is also the first time I am making a film with a big star as the main character,” Girish said.

The film is set against a Christian Catholic background in a village near Angamaly. Nivin plays Justin, a 38-year-old man who works in catering, while Mamitha plays Ashley, a degree student who is interested in music and bands. Girish also revealed that this is the biggest-budget film he has made so far.

Why Is The Film Called Bethlehem Kudumba Unit?

According to Girish, the title of the film was decided long before the story was fully developed. He explained that Kudumba Unit is a common system in many churches, where families belonging to a parish are divided into different groups or units.

“I had the title Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in mind from the very beginning. In fact, I had the title even before the story existed,” he said. The film will also show several activities connected to these church units, including flower competitions, tug-of-war competitions and monthly meetings.

Girish said that the story is inspired by the people, places and situations around him. “It is a story that takes place in a completely rural setting. It is a rural area close to Ernakulam. It is Angamaly, specifically a panchayat located near Angamaly town. That is where the story takes place. The characters, situations and experiences around me have all found their way into this film,” he said.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Was In His Mind Before His Debut Film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal

Girish revealed that the story of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was in his mind even before he made Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. The character of Justin was the first part of the story that came to him.

“I had the story even before Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. I had been thinking about it for a long time. Initially, only two characters were in my mind. Gradually, I developed it over time,” he said.

The director explained that the film took around seven years to slowly develop. Kiran Jose later joined the project, and the two worked together on the screenplay.

Director Girish AD (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Interestingly, Nivin Pauly was also the actor Girish had in mind for Justin from the beginning. However, he only met Nivin and narrated the story to him in January 2025.

Nivin liked the story and asked Girish if the film could be made quickly. The director initially had plans for Premalu 2, but those plans were later dropped. The team then decided to move ahead with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The shoot was initially planned for August but was postponed because of date issues. It eventually began on January 2.