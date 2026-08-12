INTERVIEW | Girish AD Says Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Was Planned Before His Debut Film; Talks About Mamitha Baiju's Growth
In conversation with C.V. Siniya for ETV Bharat, director Girish A.D. discusses Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, his first film with Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju's growth, and his journey from Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Director Girish A.D., known for films like Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Super Sharanya, Premalu and I Am Kathalan, has made a special place for himself in Malayalam cinema. His films are known for their simple stories, humour, romance and relatable characters. His next film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, is also expected to follow a similar style. The film stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles and is set to release during Onam.
Interestingly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a story that Girish had in his mind even before making his debut film. In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, the director spoke about the film, working with Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, his journey in cinema and his future plans.
Girish A.D. On Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Talking about his expectations from the film, Girish said that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be a feel-good film like his previous movies. However, unlike Premalu, which had an urban setting, his new film is set in a rural area near Angamaly.
“Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be a good film. Like my previous films, this will also be a feel-good movie. It is a love story. The age difference between the hero and heroine is an important element in the film. This is the first film I am doing with Nivin Pauly. It is also the first time I am making a film with a big star as the main character,” Girish said.
The film is set against a Christian Catholic background in a village near Angamaly. Nivin plays Justin, a 38-year-old man who works in catering, while Mamitha plays Ashley, a degree student who is interested in music and bands. Girish also revealed that this is the biggest-budget film he has made so far.
Why Is The Film Called Bethlehem Kudumba Unit?
According to Girish, the title of the film was decided long before the story was fully developed. He explained that Kudumba Unit is a common system in many churches, where families belonging to a parish are divided into different groups or units.
“I had the title Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in mind from the very beginning. In fact, I had the title even before the story existed,” he said. The film will also show several activities connected to these church units, including flower competitions, tug-of-war competitions and monthly meetings.
Girish said that the story is inspired by the people, places and situations around him. “It is a story that takes place in a completely rural setting. It is a rural area close to Ernakulam. It is Angamaly, specifically a panchayat located near Angamaly town. That is where the story takes place. The characters, situations and experiences around me have all found their way into this film,” he said.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Was In His Mind Before His Debut Film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal
Girish revealed that the story of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was in his mind even before he made Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. The character of Justin was the first part of the story that came to him.
“I had the story even before Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. I had been thinking about it for a long time. Initially, only two characters were in my mind. Gradually, I developed it over time,” he said.
The director explained that the film took around seven years to slowly develop. Kiran Jose later joined the project, and the two worked together on the screenplay.
Interestingly, Nivin Pauly was also the actor Girish had in mind for Justin from the beginning. However, he only met Nivin and narrated the story to him in January 2025.
Nivin liked the story and asked Girish if the film could be made quickly. The director initially had plans for Premalu 2, but those plans were later dropped. The team then decided to move ahead with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The shoot was initially planned for August but was postponed because of date issues. It eventually began on January 2.
Girish Is Proud Of Mamitha Baiju's Growth
Girish has worked with Mamitha Baiju earlier in Super Sharanya. He revealed that Mamitha was actually in his mind for the role in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit even at that time. “I had already decided that Mamitha would play this role. During the shoot, I told her that I had this story and that we should make the film,” he said.
However, Premalu and later I Am Kathalan came before the new film. Girish has also praised Mamitha's growth as an actress and said that he is proud of how far she has come.
“When I first met Mamitha, she came for an audition and had this tremendous energy. At that time, not many people knew her. So she had that freedom. Now she has become a big star. I am very proud of how Mamitha has grown. It is because of her talent. Even though I don't see Mamitha very often now, she is still the same old Mamitha to us,” he said.
He also said that Mamitha is one of the most comfortable actors for him to work with. “I like working with Mamitha. I have never felt this comfortable working with anyone else,” Girish said.
The Day Mamitha Thought Girish Asked Her To Quit Acting
Girish also remembered a funny incident from the sets of Super Sharanya. He once told Mamitha to stop doing “cinema acting” and perform naturally. However, Mamitha misunderstood his words and thought he was asking her to quit acting.
“I once scolded Mamitha Baiju. Or rather, she misunderstood what I said. It happened on the sets of Super Sharanya,” he said. Girish explained that Mamitha was acting in a very typical film style at the time. He wanted her to be more natural, so he told her, “Forget all this cinema business and act naturally.”
However, Mamitha took it differently and became very upset. Girish did not realise what had happened until an assistant director told him. “I immediately went to Mamitha. I explained that it wasn't what I had meant and resolved the issue. She still remembers that incident,” he said.
Girish On The Pressure Of Being A Successful Director
With every film becoming successful, Girish said that the responsibility and pressure have also increased. However, he does not want to think too much about the pressure. “The responsibility and pressure related to cinema have increased. But we shouldn't think about it too much. We should simply do whatever we can. We have a certain ability, so we should give it our best,” he said.
The director also said that he feels a major responsibility towards the people who invest money in his films. “I feel the greatest responsibility towards those who invest money in the film because I don't want them to suffer a loss,” Girish added.
He Wants To Try Horror And Action Films
Although Girish is known mainly for feel-good films, he does not want to limit himself to one type of cinema. He said he would like to explore genres such as horror and action. “I would even like to make horror films. I enjoy watching such films too. I would also like to make action films. But I would prefer to make them without a big star,” he said.
Girish also explained that he is not interested in making a film simply to prove that he can handle a particular genre. He wants the story to naturally lead him to a different style.
Talking about I Am Kathalan, he said the film was not originally his kind of movie. His friend Sajin had narrated the story to him years ago, and the idea was later revived during the COVID period.
Girish Praises Dileesh Pothan And Syam Pushkaran
Girish also spoke highly of producers Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. He said working with them gives him comfort and support. “Working with Pothanettan and Shyamettan is extremely relaxing. It feels like we have a protective shield above us. They are two very creative producers,” he said.
He also recalled how Dileesh Pothan helped improve a scene in Premalu. The first love rejection of the hero was only mentioned in the original version. Pothan suggested showing the moment on screen because it would help audiences understand the character better. Girish said that people like Pothan and Syam, who give useful creative suggestions, are rare.
His Dream Of Making A Pan-Indian Film
Girish A.D. now has bigger plans for the future. He wants to make a South Indian film that reaches a very large audience. “I want to make a South Indian film. My dream is to make a film that releases on around 10,000 screens. I also really want to make films in other languages,” he said.
He also expressed his interest in making a Telugu film. Girish revealed that he met filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli after the release of Premalu and that the meeting was a very exciting experience for him. He said that opportunities came from Tamil and Telugu cinema after the success of Premalu, but he has not yet decided on a project.