ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | She Trained Over 1 Lakh Students: Girija Chandran Reflects On 55 Years Of Teaching Mohiniyattam

For over five and a half decades, renowned dance teacher Girija Chandran has dedicated her life to preserving and promoting classical dance. The veteran Mohiniyattam exponent, who has trained generations of dancers through her institution, Regatta Natya Sangeetha Vidyalaya, is among this year’s recipients of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her overall contribution to Mohiniyattam.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the 75-year-old guru reflected on her journey in dance, her passion for teaching, and her views on the changing landscape of classical arts.

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Girija Chandran (Photo: Special Arrangement)

A Journey That Began At Four

Born in Kerala’s Aluva and later raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Girija Chandran began learning dance at the age of four with the support of her father, who was deeply interested in the arts.

Her early training was under Kalakshetra Bhaskar, who taught in the Guru Gopinath style. She later studied Bharatanatyam under Indirabhai and pursued advanced training in Chennai under the renowned guru Adyar Lakshman until 1986.

Teaching Became Her True Calling

Although she trained extensively as a dancer, Girija Chandran says teaching always appealed to her more than performing.

She entered the teaching profession at just 15 years of age, training schoolchildren while continuing her own studies. During that period, she established Regatta Natya Sangeetha Vidyalaya, which has since become one of Kerala’s well-known institutions for classical dance.

"I never undertook my artistic journey for awards. For the last 55 years, I have been working sincerely to nurture good artists," she said.

Today, the institution trains more than 800 students.

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Girija Chandran (Photo: Special Arrangement)

How Mohiniyattam Became Her Passion

Girija Chandran initially had a stronger interest in Bharatanatyam. However, the growing interest among her students in Mohiniyattam encouraged her to explore the art form more deeply.

She attended workshops conducted by Mohiniyattam guru Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma and later brought Kalamandalam Lakshmikutty to Regatta, where they worked together for nearly 15 years. Girija Chandran considers Lakshmikutty one of her most important gurus for helping her understand the art form in depth.

Apart from Mohiniyattam, she also studied Kathakali under Nelliyod Vasudevan Namboodiri and remained his disciple until his death.

Training Award-Winning Dancers

Over the years, Girija Chandran has trained numerous dancers who have won top honours in Mohiniyattam at school and college youth festivals across Kerala.