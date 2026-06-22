Interview | She Trained Over 1 Lakh Students: Girija Chandran Reflects On 55 Years Of Teaching Mohiniyattam
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Girija Chandran reflects on 55 years of teaching, Mohiniyattam and artistic values.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
For over five and a half decades, renowned dance teacher Girija Chandran has dedicated her life to preserving and promoting classical dance. The veteran Mohiniyattam exponent, who has trained generations of dancers through her institution, Regatta Natya Sangeetha Vidyalaya, is among this year’s recipients of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her overall contribution to Mohiniyattam.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the 75-year-old guru reflected on her journey in dance, her passion for teaching, and her views on the changing landscape of classical arts.
A Journey That Began At Four
Born in Kerala’s Aluva and later raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Girija Chandran began learning dance at the age of four with the support of her father, who was deeply interested in the arts.
Her early training was under Kalakshetra Bhaskar, who taught in the Guru Gopinath style. She later studied Bharatanatyam under Indirabhai and pursued advanced training in Chennai under the renowned guru Adyar Lakshman until 1986.
Teaching Became Her True Calling
Although she trained extensively as a dancer, Girija Chandran says teaching always appealed to her more than performing.
She entered the teaching profession at just 15 years of age, training schoolchildren while continuing her own studies. During that period, she established Regatta Natya Sangeetha Vidyalaya, which has since become one of Kerala’s well-known institutions for classical dance.
"I never undertook my artistic journey for awards. For the last 55 years, I have been working sincerely to nurture good artists," she said.
Today, the institution trains more than 800 students.
How Mohiniyattam Became Her Passion
Girija Chandran initially had a stronger interest in Bharatanatyam. However, the growing interest among her students in Mohiniyattam encouraged her to explore the art form more deeply.
She attended workshops conducted by Mohiniyattam guru Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma and later brought Kalamandalam Lakshmikutty to Regatta, where they worked together for nearly 15 years. Girija Chandran considers Lakshmikutty one of her most important gurus for helping her understand the art form in depth.
Apart from Mohiniyattam, she also studied Kathakali under Nelliyod Vasudevan Namboodiri and remained his disciple until his death.
Training Award-Winning Dancers
Over the years, Girija Chandran has trained numerous dancers who have won top honours in Mohiniyattam at school and college youth festivals across Kerala.
Beyond competition platforms, she has choreographed several Mohiniyattam productions in India and abroad. Among her notable works are productions based on the stories of Hanuman and Kerala’s celebrated folk legend Parayi Petta Panthirukulam.
She is currently working with her daughter, Madhavi Chandran, to develop a distinctive performance style within the framework of Mohiniyattam.
Why She Chose Not To Become A Performer
Despite her extensive training, Girija Chandran never pursued a full-fledged performing career.
"I am now 75 years old. The social and political environment of Kerala seventy years ago, combined with my orthodox family background, imposed restrictions on performing publicly," she recalled.
"Later, I decided that I did not need to be a performer and that being a teacher was enough for me. I enjoy watching my students perform far more than performing myself."
According to her, she has trained more than one lakh students during her lifetime, including people who have gone on to excel in various professions and creative fields.
Criticism Of 'Capsule' Dance Learning
Girija Chandran expressed concern over the growing trend of short-term dance learning and social media-driven classical dance content.
"One can spend an entire lifetime learning an art form and still grasp only a fraction of it," she said. She also questioned the effectiveness of online-only training.
"A guru must be physically present to identify and correct mistakes. Students often take years to recognise errors made during online learning, and a wrong movement may stay with them for life," she said.
At the same time, she believes innovation in classical dance is possible. "Changes can be introduced to suit the times. Experiments can be conducted. But such changes should never damage the form, essence, or soul of the art."
Speaking Against Discrimination
The veteran guru strongly rejected discrimination based on caste, religion or skin colour in the arts. "Art is something nature itself writes into a person’s blood at birth. Who can remove the art within someone because of caste, religion, or skin colour?" she asked.
People’s Love Matters More Than Awards
While acknowledging the significance of honours such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Girija Chandran said public affection remains the greatest recognition for an artist.
"The support people have given my artistic work has been immense. Public recognition and affection are greater than any award," she said.
Reflections On Cinema
Girija Chandran said she never had a strong desire to work in films, though several members of her family are associated with the industry. Director Balu Kiriyath is her brother, while many of her students, including Methil Devika and Ambili Devi, later entered the film world.
Recalling her first impressions of Methil Devika, Girija Chandran said she recognised the dancer’s potential at a very young age. "After one or two months of training, I realised that this child could achieve extraordinary things in the world of dance," she said.