Interview | From Kantara Chapter 1 To Mark: Ajaneesh Loknath On Music, Pressure And Passion
Music director Ajaneesh Loknath opens up about Kantara, Mark, Sudeep's support for Dada Yaar Gotta, sleepless deadlines, and his hunger to achieve more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajaneesh Loknath, the music producer of Mark, is very excited. After the tremendous success of Kantara Chapter 1 in 2025, Ajaneesh is now enjoying his latest strong reviews from Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep. Ajaneesh has created a new trend of using traditional Indian folk music combined with the latest sounds in cinema. Because of this originality, Ajaneesh has become one of the most sought-after music directors in Kannada and Tamil film industries.
Recently Ajaneesh opened up to ETV Bharat's Ravikumar M.K. about his career path, his ways of working, the stress of having to compose music under tight deadlines, and one moment when Kichcha Sudeep stood by one of his songs that later became a hit.
Kantara Chapter 1 Expectations
Kantara was a special experience for Ajaneesh. He said, "When I made Kantara, I felt enormous weight resting on my shoulders." The expectations were huge, and the sense of responsibility was substantially greater. Yet, the atmosphere on set was friendly and warm. Talking about Rishabh Shetty, he says, "We worked like hostel boys," adding, "it never felt like pressure, even though we were focused all the time. The friendship made the work enjoyable."
Experience Working On Mark
Ajaneesh refers to Mark as the quickest music he has ever created, referring to the time it took to be delivered. Ajaneesh describes the music and background score of Mark as being developed in a sprint from start to completion, which took only 20 days.
He says, "it was extremely challenging. We recorded live, mixed tracks, and worked day and night. At one point, we booked studios in Chennai at the last minute and worked continuously for nearly 15 hours." Despite the chaos, the effort paid off. Songs like Dada Yaar Gotta (Psycho Saithan) and Mast Malaika struck a chord with audiences and became crowd favourites.
Working With Sudeep
Ajaneesh speaks with visible admiration for Sudeep. He says the actor has immense faith in his work and even wanted him to compose music for more films. "I am his fan," Ajaneesh admits. "When I see his fans celebrating songs in theatres, it feels special. But that love also adds pressure. You want to give them your best every single time," he adds.
From Mixed Response to Massive Hit
Interestingly, Dada Yaar Gotta did not receive instant love. Ajaneesh says the song initially faced mixed reactions, especially when it appeared in the teaser. "Later, something changed. Children, youngsters, elders, everyone started dancing. Watching people celebrate a song you like is a festival for me," he says.
The Moment Sudeep Took a Stand
One of the most talked-about moments from the interview is Ajaneesh recalling Sudeep's reaction to Dada Yaar Gotta. "When I asked him whether he wanted the song in the film, he said he liked it," Ajaneesh shares. "He told me clearly that he didn't need anyone else's opinion. That confidence meant a lot," the music composer quips. Today, the song's popularity has silenced all early criticism.
Discipline Over Sleepless Nights
Despite his packed schedule, Ajaneesh believes in discipline. He starts work at 5.30 am and prefers to finish by 9.30 pm. "I can't function without sleep," he says honestly, adding, "only when it's absolutely necessary do I work all night." However, Mark forced him to break that rule. It remains the film he worked on with almost no sleep.
Love for Folk and Melody
Ajaneesh says folk music gives him special joy. His upcoming film Landlord features village-based songs, including Ningavva Ningavva, which he describes as close to his heart. When asked about his favourite compositions, he names melody songs first. Tracks from Dia, Singara Siriye, Madana Mana Mohini, and Dada Yaar Gotta top his personal list. "I like all my songs, but these gave me deep satisfaction," he says simply.
Still Hungry to Achieve More
Even with back-to-back successes across industries, Ajaneesh insists he is far from satisfied. "There is so much to achieve," he says adding, "my goal is to create innovative music that suits the time, language, and story no matter which industry it belongs to."
Read More