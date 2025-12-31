ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | From Kantara Chapter 1 To Mark: Ajaneesh Loknath On Music, Pressure And Passion

Hyderabad: Ajaneesh Loknath, the music producer of Mark, is very excited. After the tremendous success of Kantara Chapter 1 in 2025, Ajaneesh is now enjoying his latest strong reviews from Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep. Ajaneesh has created a new trend of using traditional Indian folk music combined with the latest sounds in cinema. Because of this originality, Ajaneesh has become one of the most sought-after music directors in Kannada and Tamil film industries.

Recently Ajaneesh opened up to ETV Bharat's Ravikumar M.K. about his career path, his ways of working, the stress of having to compose music under tight deadlines, and one moment when Kichcha Sudeep stood by one of his songs that later became a hit.

Kantara Chapter 1 Expectations

Kantara was a special experience for Ajaneesh. He said, "When I made Kantara, I felt enormous weight resting on my shoulders." The expectations were huge, and the sense of responsibility was substantially greater. Yet, the atmosphere on set was friendly and warm. Talking about Rishabh Shetty, he says, "We worked like hostel boys," adding, "it never felt like pressure, even though we were focused all the time. The friendship made the work enjoyable."

Experience Working On Mark

Ajaneesh refers to Mark as the quickest music he has ever created, referring to the time it took to be delivered. Ajaneesh describes the music and background score of Mark as being developed in a sprint from start to completion, which took only 20 days.

He says, "it was extremely challenging. We recorded live, mixed tracks, and worked day and night. At one point, we booked studios in Chennai at the last minute and worked continuously for nearly 15 hours." Despite the chaos, the effort paid off. Songs like Dada Yaar Gotta (Psycho Saithan) and Mast Malaika struck a chord with audiences and became crowd favourites.