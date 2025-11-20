Interview | Filmmaker Mainak Dhar On Nani, Moving To Los Angeles, And How A Global Crew Made An Indian Film
Filmmaker Mainak explores identity, migration, and family bonds through his short film Nani, blending Indian roots with LA's global filmmaking landscape.
Filmmaker Mainak Dhar grew up in India and settled in Los Angeles almost by accident. The city has now become both a home and a mirror. After working as an editor and making few short films, Mainak is back with his new short film Nani. It is made with a global Indian crew, and is full of feelings about migration, family, and belonging.
When you talk to Mainak, he underplays being an Emmy winning editor and his short films receiving recognition at various film festivals across the globe. But if you listen closely, you hear something clear behind everything he says. "I grew up in India. So I want to tell Indian stories no matter where I am," he says. And in his second short film Nani, this wish grows into a soft and honest picture of an immigrant family living abroad.
His Take On Short Films
Nani takes place over a single day in the life of a Bangladeshi-American family. There is a simple dinner, a beach outing, small fights, unresolved grief, and tender moments of love. Mainak chose to tell the story in just one day because he believes a short film is like an event, a window to the journey.
"Short films are like events, not stories stretched across months. They're a window into a bigger world," he explains. He wants viewers to feel curious about the characters and imagine who they were before the camera rolled and who they will become after it stops.
Citing an example for the same, he mentions the mother in the movie. She has very few scenes. But to him, she is the secret strength of the whole story. "Even though the mom has the smallest role, she's the one keeping this family together," he says. He believes even the smallest of screen time in short films have an impact.
A Global Crew
Mainak wanted a crew that felt familiar to him, not only by language but by emotion. "I tried to get as many Bengalis as I could," he admits. He also worked with music composer Rianjali, who writes and sings for A.R. Rahman. Her father, a famous Bangladeshi folk musician who moved to New York forty years ago, let them use his music. This shaped the soul of the film, according to him.
Mainak also used songs from Bhanga Bangla, a Bengali hip-hop group from Los Angeles with a big following in Bangladesh. "I'm a big fan of theirs. I got to use their music too - very good Bengali rap," he says.
His crew came from everywhere: a Bengali cinematographer from Australia, a producer from Mumbai, another from Bangladesh, a production designer from Gwalior, and more members from Oman and the U.S. "These are Indians and Bengalis born and raised all over the world," he says proudly.
Writer, Director, and Editor
Even with such a large team, the movie still feels solely Mainak's work because it is he who wrote it, directed it, and edited it all by himself. "I didn't want to edit it, but I'm an editor, so I can't ask someone else to do it. And editing takes long and costs money, so why spend money when I can do it myself?"
He started writing two years before shooting. Then he directed it with help from his producers, who handled the stressful parts of filmmaking. Editing took months, and he jokes that he could never trust another editor because he would want to interfere too much.
From Nick News to Nani
Before returning to filmmaking full-time, Mainak worked as an editor for Nick News, a show for teenagers. He says this job taught him how to cut a story down to its most important pieces. He believes teenagers understand visuals better than adults because "They're the first generation born into smartphones. The language of cinema is in their veins."
He learned that young viewers hate fluff and slow scenes. "Half of our movie audiences will always be young people. So learning how this new generation thinks is very important," he says.
Social Media, Short Films, and the Future
Mainak believes short films might be the future because young people do not want long movies anymore. "The new generation doesn't care about feature films. They take too long. People are telling better stories in 60 seconds on Instagram," he says.
He even jokes about how movies might die if they keep using the same old three-act format. "Film is almost coming to a death stage if it keeps sticking to the three-act structure. Kids don't have time for 90 minutes. To them, films sound like a grandpa's medium," he quips.
What Comes Next
Even though he never planned to stay in America, Los Angeles became home. He feels the industry is more welcoming now. "Hollywood is much more open now. Before, it was very hard for people like me to break in. Now the doors are opening, and the new generation is kicking those doors down," he says.
And when asked what he wants next, his answer is sweet and simple: he wants to work with his sister, who is also a filmmaker.
