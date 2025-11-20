ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Filmmaker Mainak Dhar On Nani, Moving To Los Angeles, And How A Global Crew Made An Indian Film

Puja Mishra

Filmmaker Mainak Dhar grew up in India and settled in Los Angeles almost by accident. The city has now become both a home and a mirror. After working as an editor and making few short films, Mainak is back with his new short film Nani. It is made with a global Indian crew, and is full of feelings about migration, family, and belonging.

When you talk to Mainak, he underplays being an Emmy winning editor and his short films receiving recognition at various film festivals across the globe. But if you listen closely, you hear something clear behind everything he says. "I grew up in India. So I want to tell Indian stories no matter where I am," he says. And in his second short film Nani, this wish grows into a soft and honest picture of an immigrant family living abroad.

His Take On Short Films

Nani takes place over a single day in the life of a Bangladeshi-American family. There is a simple dinner, a beach outing, small fights, unresolved grief, and tender moments of love. Mainak chose to tell the story in just one day because he believes a short film is like an event, a window to the journey.

"Short films are like events, not stories stretched across months. They're a window into a bigger world," he explains. He wants viewers to feel curious about the characters and imagine who they were before the camera rolled and who they will become after it stops.

Citing an example for the same, he mentions the mother in the movie. She has very few scenes. But to him, she is the secret strength of the whole story. "Even though the mom has the smallest role, she's the one keeping this family together," he says. He believes even the smallest of screen time in short films have an impact.

A Global Crew

Mainak wanted a crew that felt familiar to him, not only by language but by emotion. "I tried to get as many Bengalis as I could," he admits. He also worked with music composer Rianjali, who writes and sings for A.R. Rahman. Her father, a famous Bangladeshi folk musician who moved to New York forty years ago, let them use his music. This shaped the soul of the film, according to him.

Mainak also used songs from Bhanga Bangla, a Bengali hip-hop group from Los Angeles with a big following in Bangladesh. "I'm a big fan of theirs. I got to use their music too - very good Bengali rap," he says.