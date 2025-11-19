ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Filmmaker Mainak Dhar On Nani, Moving To Los Angeles, And How A Global Crew Made An Indian Film

Puja Mishra

Los Angeles has a way of reshaping every artist who arrives with dreams tucked into their luggage. For filmmaker Mainak, who grew up in India and eventually settled in the United States almost by accident, the city has become both a home and a mirror. His newest short film, Nani, shot with a global Indian crew and carried by the emotional pulse of migration, comes from that intersection between leaving and belonging, between family and self, between what he left behind and what still holds him.

Mainak speaks casually and quickly, slipping into laughter often, and never once giving the impression that he sees himself as anything more than a storyteller learning with each project. But beneath the lightness is a clarity of purpose. "I am India. I grew up there. So I want to tell Indian stories no matter where I am," he says. And in Nani, that instinct blooms into a tender, lived-in portrait of a family navigating an ordinary day.

A Film Set in One Day

Nani unfolds over the span of a single day in the life of a Bangladeshi-American family with a simple dinner, a beach outing, small tensions, unresolved grief, and moments of care. The choice of a one-day narrative was purposeful as for Mainak, short films shouldn't try to be feature films squeezed into tiny containers.

"Short films are like events, not stories stretched across months. They're a window into a bigger world," he explains. That window, he believes, should leave viewers wanting more. And that's what he hopes Nani does: offers a glimpse of a family's dynamics so rich that audiences instinctively wonder who these people were before the camera found them, and who they will become when it leaves.

He laughs when he explains that the mother in the film, who barely has a few scenes, is in many ways the invisible backbone of the entire household. "Even though the mom has the smallest role, she's the one keeping this family together," he quips.

A Global Crew

Although the story centers on a Bangladeshi-American family, the film is, in spirit, pan-Indian and proudly South Asian. Mainak preferred assembling a crew that felt familiar, not in language but in emotional instinct. "I tried to get as many Bengalis as I could," he admits, adding, "My composer, Rianjali, is incredibly talented. She writes for A.R. Rahman and sings for him too."

Rianjali's father, a respected Bangladeshi folk musician who moved to New York forty years ago, allowed his music to be used in the film. That single permission became a gateway to the film's sound, a blend of folk roots and contemporary beats.

Mainak also collaborated with Bhangra Bangla, a Los Angeles–based Bengali hip-hop crew that has a massive following in Bangladesh. "I'm a big fan of theirs. I got to use their music too - very good Bengali rap."

The crew itself is a mosaic: a Bengali cinematographer from Australia, a producer from Mumbai, another producer from Bangladesh, a production designer from Gwalior, and more members scattered across Oman and the United States. "These are Indians and Bengalis born and raised all over the world," he says.

Writer, Director, And Editor

Despite the size of the team, the film is unmistakably Mainak's. He wrote it, directed it, and eventually edited it: "I didn't want to edit it, but I'm an editor, so I can't ask someone else to do it. And editing takes long and costs money, so why spend money when I can do it myself?"

He could juggle the different hats as writing, directing, and editing didn't overlap. Writing began two years before shooting, giving him enough time to sit with the story. Directing came next, and was made easier because "my three producers handled all the logistical nightmares so I could just focus on directing."

Editing then stretched across months. He jokes about how he could never trust another editor because he would constantly want to jump in. But he acknowledges that each phase of the process taught him something different.

From Nick News to Nani

Before returning full-time to filmmaking, Mainak worked as an editor on Nick News, a half-hour documentary-style show for teenagers. The job, he says, taught him how to strip stories down to their essentials. Teenagers, in his view, are sharper than most adults in how they consume visuals: "They're the first generation born into smartphones. The language of cinema is in their veins."

Editing for them meant no fluff, no drag, no complicated indulgence. It meant understanding how young people speak, behave, and process the world. "Half of our movie audiences will always be young people. So learning how this new generation thinks is very important," he says.