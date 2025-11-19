Interview | Filmmaker Mainak Dhar On Nani, Moving To Los Angeles, And How A Global Crew Made An Indian Film
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Los Angeles has a way of reshaping every artist who arrives with dreams tucked into their luggage. For filmmaker Mainak, who grew up in India and eventually settled in the United States almost by accident, the city has become both a home and a mirror. His newest short film, Nani, shot with a global Indian crew and carried by the emotional pulse of migration, comes from that intersection between leaving and belonging, between family and self, between what he left behind and what still holds him.
Mainak speaks casually and quickly, slipping into laughter often, and never once giving the impression that he sees himself as anything more than a storyteller learning with each project. But beneath the lightness is a clarity of purpose. "I am India. I grew up there. So I want to tell Indian stories no matter where I am," he says. And in Nani, that instinct blooms into a tender, lived-in portrait of a family navigating an ordinary day.
A Film Set in One Day
Nani unfolds over the span of a single day in the life of a Bangladeshi-American family with a simple dinner, a beach outing, small tensions, unresolved grief, and moments of care. The choice of a one-day narrative was purposeful as for Mainak, short films shouldn't try to be feature films squeezed into tiny containers.
"Short films are like events, not stories stretched across months. They're a window into a bigger world," he explains. That window, he believes, should leave viewers wanting more. And that's what he hopes Nani does: offers a glimpse of a family's dynamics so rich that audiences instinctively wonder who these people were before the camera found them, and who they will become when it leaves.
He laughs when he explains that the mother in the film, who barely has a few scenes, is in many ways the invisible backbone of the entire household. "Even though the mom has the smallest role, she's the one keeping this family together," he quips.
A Global Crew
Although the story centers on a Bangladeshi-American family, the film is, in spirit, pan-Indian and proudly South Asian. Mainak preferred assembling a crew that felt familiar, not in language but in emotional instinct. "I tried to get as many Bengalis as I could," he admits, adding, "My composer, Rianjali, is incredibly talented. She writes for A.R. Rahman and sings for him too."
Rianjali's father, a respected Bangladeshi folk musician who moved to New York forty years ago, allowed his music to be used in the film. That single permission became a gateway to the film's sound, a blend of folk roots and contemporary beats.
Mainak also collaborated with Bhangra Bangla, a Los Angeles–based Bengali hip-hop crew that has a massive following in Bangladesh. "I'm a big fan of theirs. I got to use their music too - very good Bengali rap."
The crew itself is a mosaic: a Bengali cinematographer from Australia, a producer from Mumbai, another producer from Bangladesh, a production designer from Gwalior, and more members scattered across Oman and the United States. "These are Indians and Bengalis born and raised all over the world," he says.
Writer, Director, And Editor
Despite the size of the team, the film is unmistakably Mainak's. He wrote it, directed it, and eventually edited it: "I didn't want to edit it, but I'm an editor, so I can't ask someone else to do it. And editing takes long and costs money, so why spend money when I can do it myself?"
He could juggle the different hats as writing, directing, and editing didn't overlap. Writing began two years before shooting, giving him enough time to sit with the story. Directing came next, and was made easier because "my three producers handled all the logistical nightmares so I could just focus on directing."
Editing then stretched across months. He jokes about how he could never trust another editor because he would constantly want to jump in. But he acknowledges that each phase of the process taught him something different.
From Nick News to Nani
Before returning full-time to filmmaking, Mainak worked as an editor on Nick News, a half-hour documentary-style show for teenagers. The job, he says, taught him how to strip stories down to their essentials. Teenagers, in his view, are sharper than most adults in how they consume visuals: "They're the first generation born into smartphones. The language of cinema is in their veins."
Editing for them meant no fluff, no drag, no complicated indulgence. It meant understanding how young people speak, behave, and process the world. "Half of our movie audiences will always be young people. So learning how this new generation thinks is very important," he says.
The Feature Film: A Road Trip from Seattle to Los Angeles
Beyond Nani, Mainak is deep into writing his first feature film. He has already written 70 pages, and the story follows three girls in a band who must travel from Seattle to Los Angeles for a shot at their big break. The lead singer secretly kidnaps her grandmother (Nani) so she can be with them on this once-in-a-lifetime trip.
The family's disapproval, the grandmother's frail age, and the urgency of chasing a dream collide on the road. "Her grandma is the one who encouraged her not to give up music, even though her parents wanted her to become a lawyer. So she wants her grandma to see her big concert," Mainak reveals.
The 18-hour journey, full of mischief, conflict, and discovery, is the heart of the film. "It'll be a Telugu family this time," he adds.
Compared to the short film, which only hints at a beach journey, the feature will follow the entire road trip: "The journey is the main part. Three girls and their grandma on the road - that's the whole movie."
Social Media, Short Films
Mainak believes short films might be the future of cinema, especially in a world where attention spans are shrinking. "The new generation doesn't care about feature films. They take too long. People are telling better stories in 60 seconds on Instagram," he says.
He gives an example of scrolling through TikTok and finding mini-stories that pack more emotional punch than full-length films. For him, this shift means classic structures like the three-act format may soon feel outdated.
"Film is almost coming to a death stage if it keeps sticking to the three-act structure. Kids don't have time for 90 minutes. To them, films sound like a grandpa's medium," he adds, predicting a future where cinema might find balance at 30-minute formats or bundle short films into theater experiences, similar to festival screenings.
"If a short film is bad, it's over quickly. But if a feature film is bad, you're stuck for 90 minutes," he laughs, but the point stands.
Mainak's earlier film, 417 Miles, was made when he was obsessed with mumblecore cinema, those low-budget, conversation-driven films where very little "happens" but everything unfolds in the in-between moments. He now sees that phase as an important but temporary one.
"417 Miles was made by just me and my friend. No crew. Two actors. It's a miracle it premiered at film festivals," he quips. While he still loves the film, he now wants to make stories that look and feel more polished. "Mumblecore is DIY. But with Nani, you can see the difference a professional DP and proper crew make."
Where mumblecore allowed him to experiment, Nani allowed him to refine.
Los Angeles and the Stories It Makes Possible
Though Mainak never intended to stay in the U.S., Los Angeles eventually became home. What keeps him there is not just the city's multicultural fabric but also how the industry has evolved. "Hollywood is much more open now. Before, it was very hard for people like me to break in. Now the doors are opening, and the new generation is kicking those doors down," he says.
He believes the city's diversity encourages voices like his, offering space for South Asian narratives that feel authentic rather than tokenised.
Looking Ahead: A Family of Filmmakers
As for what comes next, his answer is simple and heartfelt: "I want to work with my sister. She lives in Goa. She's also a filmmaker, moving from documentaries into feature films."
The idea of collaborating with someone who shares not only his blood but also his artistic curiosity excites him. And perhaps, in that partnership, the themes that consistently run through his work - family, migration, identity, memory - will find new expression.
