ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview: Engineer By Degree, Ollywood Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak Is Now Indian Idol 16's Top 7 Finalist

Popular Ollywood singer Jyotirmayee Nayak is enjoying one of the biggest moments of her career. After singing nearly 1,000 songs in the Odia music industry over the years, she is now winning hearts across the country as one of the Top 7 contestants on Indian Idol Season 16.

Known for both devotional and film songs, Jyotirmayee has received praise from audiences as well as the judges on the singing reality show. Her performance of Nimbooda became one of the biggest highlights of her journey, earning millions of views online.

In an interview with ETV Bharat’s Tejaswini Sethi, the singer spoke about her Indian Idol experience, dealing with rejection, the judges, music therapy, trolling, Bollywood, marriage and more.

Q. How has your Indian Idol Season 16 journey been?

- The journey is still going on, and it has completely changed me. Before this, I mostly sang Odia songs. I also sang Hindi songs, but people did not know me for that.

After coming to Indian Idol, I got the chance to perform Hindi songs on a national stage. Now, people from different parts of the country know me and give me so much love. That makes me very happy.

I have learned a lot through my experience as well. My personality has changed, and I got the opportunity to meet famous artists and learn from them. This experience has been very fruitful for my singing as well as personality development.

Q. You tried to get into the show before but were unsuccessful. How does it feel to finally make it?

- I had auditioned for Indian Idol three or four times earlier, but I was not selected. After that, I stopped trying for almost three years because I felt it was not meant to happen.

Then one day, while I was teaching one of my students, I suddenly thought about giving it one more try. I did not have any expectations. I simply wanted to try once again. I was not afraid of rejection because I had already faced it before.

I prepared my songs, gave the audition, and today I have reached the Top 7. I feel very thankful.

Q. Which performance received the most appreciation?

- Many of my performances have been appreciated. Songs like Saiyaan Pakad Baiyaan, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, and Sohni Meri Sohni all received love. But Nimbooda got the biggest response. The performance crossed 106 million views, and that was a very special moment for me.

Q. Which judge makes you the most nervous? Who are you closest to?

- Vishal Sir makes me nervous. Everyone knows he is very strict. But after spending so much time with him, I understand that whatever he says is for our improvement.

I came to this show to learn. I am not perfect. If I already knew everything, I would not need to come here. So even though I feel nervous before hearing his comments, I respect his honesty because he always speaks what he truly feels.

If I have to choose the sweetest judge, it is definitely Shreya Ma’am. She has always been my dream singer. I wanted to meet her and work with her one day, and now I have been able to perform in front of her. Whenever she praises me, it becomes a very special moment.