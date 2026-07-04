Interview: Engineer By Degree, Ollywood Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak Is Now Indian Idol 16's Top 7 Finalist
Ollywood singer Jyotirmayee Nayak talks about her Indian Idol 16 journey, repeated rejections, music career, trolling, and future plans after reaching the Top 7.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Popular Ollywood singer Jyotirmayee Nayak is enjoying one of the biggest moments of her career. After singing nearly 1,000 songs in the Odia music industry over the years, she is now winning hearts across the country as one of the Top 7 contestants on Indian Idol Season 16.
Known for both devotional and film songs, Jyotirmayee has received praise from audiences as well as the judges on the singing reality show. Her performance of Nimbooda became one of the biggest highlights of her journey, earning millions of views online.
In an interview with ETV Bharat’s Tejaswini Sethi, the singer spoke about her Indian Idol experience, dealing with rejection, the judges, music therapy, trolling, Bollywood, marriage and more.
Q. How has your Indian Idol Season 16 journey been?
- The journey is still going on, and it has completely changed me. Before this, I mostly sang Odia songs. I also sang Hindi songs, but people did not know me for that.
After coming to Indian Idol, I got the chance to perform Hindi songs on a national stage. Now, people from different parts of the country know me and give me so much love. That makes me very happy.
I have learned a lot through my experience as well. My personality has changed, and I got the opportunity to meet famous artists and learn from them. This experience has been very fruitful for my singing as well as personality development.
Q. You tried to get into the show before but were unsuccessful. How does it feel to finally make it?
- I had auditioned for Indian Idol three or four times earlier, but I was not selected. After that, I stopped trying for almost three years because I felt it was not meant to happen.
Then one day, while I was teaching one of my students, I suddenly thought about giving it one more try. I did not have any expectations. I simply wanted to try once again. I was not afraid of rejection because I had already faced it before.
I prepared my songs, gave the audition, and today I have reached the Top 7. I feel very thankful.
Q. Which performance received the most appreciation?
- Many of my performances have been appreciated. Songs like Saiyaan Pakad Baiyaan, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, and Sohni Meri Sohni all received love. But Nimbooda got the biggest response. The performance crossed 106 million views, and that was a very special moment for me.
Q. Which judge makes you the most nervous? Who are you closest to?
- Vishal Sir makes me nervous. Everyone knows he is very strict. But after spending so much time with him, I understand that whatever he says is for our improvement.
I came to this show to learn. I am not perfect. If I already knew everything, I would not need to come here. So even though I feel nervous before hearing his comments, I respect his honesty because he always speaks what he truly feels.
If I have to choose the sweetest judge, it is definitely Shreya Ma’am. She has always been my dream singer. I wanted to meet her and work with her one day, and now I have been able to perform in front of her. Whenever she praises me, it becomes a very special moment.
Q. Have you received any Bollywood offers?
- I have not received any major Bollywood offers yet. There are a few small opportunities, but I cannot talk about them right now. People will know about them at the right time.
Q. Are reality shows scripted?
- Yes, but they are somewhat scripted. For something of this magnitude, it takes organisation and scripting to go flawlessly.
Perhaps some scenes may have been planned beforehand, such as dances and stage movements. But the performances and the judges’ comments are not scripted. Those are real. The scripting is mainly done to manage the overall show properly.
Q. The judges praised you after learning that you had sung nearly 1,000 songs. How did that feel?
- When Shaan Sir came to the show, he remembered me and asked about my journey. That moment was not scripted.
I told him that I had been singing in Ollywood since 2019 and had sung nearly 1,000 songs. People have loved many of those songs.
Earlier, many people outside Odisha did not know about my work. After sharing my journey on Indian Idol, more people came to know about it. It felt like all my years of hard work finally received recognition on a national platform.
Q. How did you become interested in music therapy?
- After completing my Computer Science Engineering degree, I wanted to learn something different.
An astrologer once suggested that I look into music therapy. I searched for it and found it very interesting. Later, I studied it at the Chennai School of Music Therapy.
After completing the course, I worked with cancer patients for some time. Music can make people peaceful and comfortable, and observing people become so brought immense happiness to me. The blessings that the patients bestowed upon me shall be remembered for my lifetime.
Q. How are artists from Odisha treated outside the state?
- I have always received a lot of love in Odisha. Artists are respected here.
When an Odia artist succeeds outside the state, people become even happier. At the national level, not many people know about Odisha because only a few artists get such opportunities. That is why every achievement becomes special for all of us.
Q. How do you deal with trolling?
- Many people trolled me after I said I had sung nearly 1,000 songs. Some even asked how they had never heard of me if I had sung so many songs.
It hurts more when such comments come from people from your own state. If I wanted to lie, I could have made much bigger claims. But I only spoke the truth. Still, I do not let such comments affect my work. I simply focus on singing and moving forward.
Q. Who are your favourite singers?
- Apart from Shreya Ghoshal, I love listening to Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh and Lata Mangeshkar.
Among Odia singers, I admire Aseema Panda because she is a very versatile singer. I also like Humane Sagar. We have sung many successful songs together.
Q. What would you like to say to your fans?
- I cannot thank everyone enough for the support that I have got. I really appreciate the faith you have always put in me. Please keep blessing and supporting me. I shall continue doing my best to please all of you.