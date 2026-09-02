ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Dheekshith Shetty On His Journey From Dia To Turning Producer With Video: 'Nani Inspired Me'

Shetty has worked in Telugu in the blockbuster Dasara, in which he shared screen space with Nani, and later appeared opposite Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend. He has also expanded into other South Indian industries. "I am very happy about it. The Kannada industry gave me life as an artist, but the Telugu industry helped me make a living. Both industries are very important to me. Today, there are no boundaries for cinema. Those boundaries are disappearing, especially because of OTT, where audiences are watching films in every language," Shetty said.

Reflecting on the impact of Dia, Shetty said the film gave him the recognition he needed, but sustaining that momentum was a different challenge. "Dia is the film through which I became known as an artist. But after that, surviving as an artist was a little difficult. I had to slowly prove myself with every film. Whether it was Dasara in between or The Girlfriend recently, opportunities came to me one film at a time. Dia gave me a good break, and that break brought more opportunities," he said.

Today, with films such as Dasara, Blink and The Girlfriend adding to his filmography, Shetty is looking beyond acting. He has turned producer with the upcoming Kannada found-footage thriller Video, directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru and produced under his banner Dhee Cinemas. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shetty opened up about his journey, his admiration for Nani and Rashmika Mandanna, his experience working with Dr Shivarajkumar and the challenges of producing a film.

Actor Dheekshith Shetty has come a long way from Kannada television to becoming a familiar face across Kannada and Telugu cinema. After beginning his career with television shows such as Naagini and Preethi Endarenu, Shetty made his feature-film debut with K.S. Ashoka's Dia in 2020. His performance as Rohit earned him recognition and opened the doors to opportunities in other languages as well.

His association with Nani during Dasara appears to have had a particularly lasting impact. Shetty recalled Nani not just as a co-star but as someone whose approach to cinema inspired him to explore filmmaking from another side. "Nani is a very hardworking person and has immense knowledge about cinema. He has also created opportunities for new artists and directors through his production organisation, Wall Poster. I was very inspired by that. When I thought about becoming a producer, somewhere that inspiration stayed with me. That is one of the reasons I became a producer," he said.

That inspiration eventually led to Video, a film featuring newcomers and built around the found-footage format. Shetty said the project was also his way of giving something back to an industry that had supported him for more than a decade. "Video came to me when I was thinking about what I could give back to the industry that has nurtured me for the last 13 years. I felt I should support this team's dream, and that is why I decided to produce the film," he said.

Actor Dheekshith Shetty with actor Shiva Rajkumar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

However, the actor-turned-producer quickly realised that producing a film is a very different responsibility from simply performing in one. "Becoming a producer is not an easy task. As an actor, my responsibility is to come to the set and perform. But as a producer, you have to start calling people from 5:30 in the morning to make sure everyone has reached on time. Making a film is one thing, but taking that film to the audience is another major challenge," he quipped.

Video, directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru, is positioned as a distinctive Kannada found-footage horror thriller and is scheduled to release theatrically on September 11. Shetty has deliberately stayed away from acting in the film, instead allowing a cast of newcomers to lead the story. While his production venture marks a new chapter, Shetty continues to remain busy as an actor. He is part of Bail, in which he shares screen space with Dr Shivarajkumar, and also has Sri Sri, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, among his upcoming projects.

Speaking about working with Shivarajkumar, Shetty described the veteran star as someone who actively encourages newcomers. "Shivanna is a darling. Whenever a newcomer asks him to watch or release some content, he calls them home and encourages them. He is the backbone of newcomers. He is truly a gem of the Kannada film industry," he said.

Shetty also expressed admiration for Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star in The Girlfriend, praising her dedication despite the physical demands of her work. "Rashmika is a very hardworking actress. She recently got injured while shooting an underwater action sequence for Mysaa, but she continues to work with dedication. We are proud that our Kannada girl has reached such heights," he said.

Actor Dheekshith Shetty with actor Dulquer Salmaan (Photo: Special Arrangement)

With a Malayalam project alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, a Tamil film, Telugu projects and multiple Kannada films in the pipeline, Shetty is busier than ever. From television to Dia, from Dasara to The Girlfriend, and now from acting to production, his journey has steadily expanded across languages and responsibilities.