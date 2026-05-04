ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Chidambaram Says Balan Wasn't Planned After Manjummel Boys, Calls Cannes Selection 'Unexpected'

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram found himself at a crossroads, unsure of what to take up next. In a recent interaction with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, the filmmaker opened up about how that phase of uncertainty eventually led to Balan: The Boy, a road movie that has now earned a spot at the Cannes Film Festival for its world premiere.

Speaking about the period following his last film, Chidambaram said, “After Manjummel Boys, I was confused about what to do next. There was a phase where I couldn’t lock any scripts.” The turning point came through a personal connection. “At that time, my friend and actor Sajin Gopu informed me that Jithu Madhavan had a story. I approached him, liked the story he narrated, and explained it to the production company the very next day. That’s how Balan happened,” he said.

Balan: The Boy (Photo: Film Poster)

The film, written by Jithu Madhavan and produced by KVN Productions along with Thespian Films, is set to be screened at Cannes on the 14th of this month. Reflecting on this milestone, Chidambaram shared his surprise. “The film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This was never something I expected. You try something, and if it works, it works. We’re all just taking a shot.”

Interestingly, the director emphasised that Balan was never part of a calculated plan. “For me, Balan is a project that happened very quickly. It wasn’t something I had on my list. I liked the story when Jithu Madhavan narrated it, and everything fell into place very fast,” he explained.