INTERVIEW | Chidambaram Says Balan Wasn't Planned After Manjummel Boys, Calls Cannes Selection 'Unexpected'
After Manjummel Boys, filmmaker Chidambaram found clarity in Jithu Madhavan's story, leading to Balan, a road film now set for its Cannes world premiere.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: After the massive success of Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram found himself at a crossroads, unsure of what to take up next. In a recent interaction with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, the filmmaker opened up about how that phase of uncertainty eventually led to Balan: The Boy, a road movie that has now earned a spot at the Cannes Film Festival for its world premiere.
Speaking about the period following his last film, Chidambaram said, “After Manjummel Boys, I was confused about what to do next. There was a phase where I couldn’t lock any scripts.” The turning point came through a personal connection. “At that time, my friend and actor Sajin Gopu informed me that Jithu Madhavan had a story. I approached him, liked the story he narrated, and explained it to the production company the very next day. That’s how Balan happened,” he said.
The film, written by Jithu Madhavan and produced by KVN Productions along with Thespian Films, is set to be screened at Cannes on the 14th of this month. Reflecting on this milestone, Chidambaram shared his surprise. “The film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This was never something I expected. You try something, and if it works, it works. We’re all just taking a shot.”
Interestingly, the director emphasised that Balan was never part of a calculated plan. “For me, Balan is a project that happened very quickly. It wasn’t something I had on my list. I liked the story when Jithu Madhavan narrated it, and everything fell into place very fast,” he explained.
The film’s title also carries a legacy in Malayalam cinema, but Chidambaram clarified its relevance to this story. “‘Balan’ is a name that is part of Malayalam cinema history. But we chose this title because the film tells the story of a boy,” he said.
Describing the narrative, the director revealed that the film traces key moments in a young boy’s life while also functioning as a travelogue. “The story revolves around some significant events in a boy’s life. The film has been shot across most districts in Kerala. It’s also a travelogue, clearly depicting the journey of the boy,” he noted.
In a notable creative choice, the film features an entirely fresh cast. “All the characters in the film are played by newcomers. The title role of Balan is played by an actor named Adhisesh. He was selected after auditioning around 700 children. He has no prior acting experience,” Chidambaram revealed.
Despite the pressure that often follows a blockbuster, the filmmaker maintained that he does not let past successes dictate his approach. “I didn’t approach Balan as a relaxation after a big film like Manjummel Boys. For me, every film is like my first. I move forward, taking full responsibility to make it successful. My past doesn’t influence my new films in any way,” he stated.
Chidambaram also spoke about his brief stint as an actor during this transitional phase. “The gap during my search for a new project is what led me to try acting. Since no solid scripts came my way, it was truly a break. During that time, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval invited me to act. I agreed, thinking it would be a small role… But once I started acting, I realised it was actually a major role. By then, I couldn’t step back,” he recalled.
Adding continuity to his filmmaking process, Balan: The Boy reunites key technicians from Manjummel Boys. “One interesting aspect is that Balan brings together the core technical team from Manjummel Boys… It’s not the scale of a film but its idea that drives us forward. I feel proud and happy about the festival recognition,” he concluded.