'Crew Member Offered His 3-Day-Old Newborn For Key Scenes': Baby Girl Director Shares Film's Biggest Challenge & More

Hyderabad: Baby Girl, directed by Arun Varma, is an upcoming Malayalam film inspired by two real-life incidents from Kerala. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role and is written by the Bobby-Sanjay duo. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

The film marks Arun Varma's second directorial after the superhit Garudan. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak while the film is in its final post-production stage, the director shared details about the film, the collaboration with senior writers, Nivin Pauly's involvement, and the major challenges faced during shooting.

Story Based On Real Incidents

Baby Girl is a tale about a newborn baby who goes missing from a state-run hospital. The film explores whether the baby will be found and how a hospital employee comes under suspicion. The trailer hints that major events unfold in the baby's life within just two to three days of birth.

Arun Varma said, "I am careful not to reveal too much about the story because the release is just days away. I don't want to affect the audience's experience."

Working With Bobby-Sanjay

"I started working with Bobby-Sanjay even before Garudan," he said. "Sanjay had given suggestions to improve Garudan's script, and through regular discussions, we developed a strong professional bond. After Garudan, the idea for Baby Girl came quickly and became a full project."

"Working with them is a huge learning experience. I feel blessed to have collaborated with senior writers early in my career. I had also worked with Midhun Manuel Thomas on Garudan, which gave me valuable experience," he said.

Equal Collaboration

Arun said, "Bobby-Sanjay never treated my lack of experience as a problem. They shared their ideas openly and allowed me full freedom to give input. It's rare for senior writers to trust a new director so completely. Baby Girl is truly a result of equal collaboration."

Baby Girl (Photo: Film Poster)

He added, "Even though I have written scripts before, observing their process helped me understand how to structure films for both younger and older audiences. Their writing evolves through detailed discussions, making the script a real team effort."