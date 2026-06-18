INTERVIEW | Arya On Playing A Tamil Character In Murali Gopy's Ananthan Kaadu: 'I Want To Be Known As An Indian Actor'
Arya discusses Ananthan Kaadu, his first Malayalam film as a lead actor, and the changing landscape of Indian cinema with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Tamil star Arya is gearing up for a special milestone in his career with Ananthan Kaadu, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual action thriller written by acclaimed screenwriter Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. While Malayali audiences have seen Arya in films such as Urumi and Double Barrel, the upcoming film marks his first full-fledged lead role in Malayalam cinema.
Speaking to ETV Bharat ahead of the film's release, Arya shared why Ananthan Kaadu holds a special place in his career and what audiences can expect from a story that combines politics, action and human emotions against the backdrop of Kerala's southern border region.
Arya revealed that playing a lead role in a Malayalam film has been a long-standing dream. "For years, I wanted to do a full-length lead role in Malayalam cinema. But it is not enough to simply be the hero. The script, the character and the timing all have to be right," he said, adding that Ananthan Kaadu arrived after years of waiting.
The actor described the project as a perfect fit for him. According to Arya, the role was not written specifically with him in mind, but the character naturally suited his personality and screen image. "It felt like a natural fit," he said.
Set in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari border region, the film explores the lives, struggles and politics of people living in the area. Arya plays a Tamil-speaking character, a decision he believes will help audiences connect more easily with him. "Malayali audiences have watched my Tamil films for years. If I suddenly appeared speaking flawless Malayalam, it might feel unfamiliar. Playing a Tamil-speaking character makes the transition more organic," he explained.
Despite being born into a Malayali family, Arya grew up in Chennai and built his career in Tamil cinema. However, he hopes language labels will eventually fade away. "I would like to be known as an Indian actor. As I do more films across industries, I hope there will be less emphasis on whether someone is a Tamil actor or a Malayalam actor," he said.
One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ananthan Kaadu is its political backdrop. The trailer has already sparked discussions, with many viewers wondering whether the film could trigger controversies similar to those associated with some of Murali Gopy's earlier works.
Arya, however, dismissed such concerns. While acknowledging that the film is rooted in politics, he stressed that its focus remains on people and their lived experiences. "The story is deeply connected to the lives of people in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border areas. It is political, but it is not political for the sake of creating controversy. I have not seen anything inserted merely to provoke debate," he said.
The actor also highlighted what makes the film stand apart from conventional commercial entertainers. According to him, Ananthan Kaadu does not follow the familiar formula of hero introductions, mass songs and action sequences placed at regular intervals. "This is not a regular action film. The action emerges naturally from the story. It is emotionally driven. When audiences watch it, they should feel that the hero needs to fight at that moment. That is what makes the action meaningful," Arya explained.
Murali Gopy's writing, he said, is one of the film's biggest strengths. Fresh off the success of Empuraan, the writer once again brings his distinctive style to the screenplay. "Murali Gopy's scripts always give actors something new to explore. No matter how experienced you are, there is always something to learn from his writing. Every character in this film has depth," Arya said.
Beyond discussing Ananthan Kaadu, Arya reflected on how cinema has evolved in recent years. He believes audiences today are more open to films from different languages than ever before. "Language barriers are slowly disappearing. If a film is good, people will watch it regardless of whether it is Tamil, Malayalam or Hindi," he said, pointing to the success of films that have crossed regional boundaries in recent years.
The actor also feels the era when stardom alone could guarantee box-office success is fading. "Today, even films featuring newcomers can become pan-Indian hits. What matters most is a strong story and a good script," he noted.
Looking back on his own career, Arya spoke fondly about films like Double Barrel and Sarvam, which received greater appreciation years after their release. He believes audiences often rediscover films when their storytelling style catches up with changing viewing habits.
As for the future, Arya hinted at a return to the romantic-comedy space that made films like Boss Engira Bhaskaran and Raja Rani fan favourites. He also confirmed that discussions are underway for another collaboration with comedian-turned-actor Santhanam, a pairing that audiences continue to celebrate.
For now, though, his focus remains firmly on Ananthan Kaadu. Arya believes the film offers something different from the usual commercial template. "Every film is made with the hope that it succeeds," he said, adding, "All we can do is choose the right story, work with the right people and give our best. The rest is for the audience to decide." Ananthan Kaadu is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 25, 2026.