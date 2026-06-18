ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Arya On Playing A Tamil Character In Murali Gopy's Ananthan Kaadu: 'I Want To Be Known As An Indian Actor'

Tamil star Arya is gearing up for a special milestone in his career with Ananthan Kaadu, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual action thriller written by acclaimed screenwriter Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. While Malayali audiences have seen Arya in films such as Urumi and Double Barrel, the upcoming film marks his first full-fledged lead role in Malayalam cinema.

Speaking to ETV Bharat ahead of the film's release, Arya shared why Ananthan Kaadu holds a special place in his career and what audiences can expect from a story that combines politics, action and human emotions against the backdrop of Kerala's southern border region.

Arya revealed that playing a lead role in a Malayalam film has been a long-standing dream. "For years, I wanted to do a full-length lead role in Malayalam cinema. But it is not enough to simply be the hero. The script, the character and the timing all have to be right," he said, adding that Ananthan Kaadu arrived after years of waiting.

Murali Gopy's Ananthan Kaadu (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The actor described the project as a perfect fit for him. According to Arya, the role was not written specifically with him in mind, but the character naturally suited his personality and screen image. "It felt like a natural fit," he said.

Set in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari border region, the film explores the lives, struggles and politics of people living in the area. Arya plays a Tamil-speaking character, a decision he believes will help audiences connect more easily with him. "Malayali audiences have watched my Tamil films for years. If I suddenly appeared speaking flawless Malayalam, it might feel unfamiliar. Playing a Tamil-speaking character makes the transition more organic," he explained.

Despite being born into a Malayali family, Arya grew up in Chennai and built his career in Tamil cinema. However, he hopes language labels will eventually fade away. "I would like to be known as an Indian actor. As I do more films across industries, I hope there will be less emphasis on whether someone is a Tamil actor or a Malayalam actor," he said.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ananthan Kaadu is its political backdrop. The trailer has already sparked discussions, with many viewers wondering whether the film could trigger controversies similar to those associated with some of Murali Gopy's earlier works.