INTERVIEW | Armaan Khan Calls Gehra Hua Song Credit In Dhurandhar A 'Scam', Denies Any Contribution
Armaan Khan denies involvement in Gehra Hua from Dhurandhar, calls the credit a "scam," and blames a misunderstanding by Shashwat Sachdev's team.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: At a time when debates around music credits and live performances are intensifying, singer Armaan Khan has addressed a major controversy linked to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.
Performing at the cultural event Raga, Rhythm & Roots: A Symphony for the Soul in Hyderabad, the young artiste, son of legendary vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, opened up in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat about the Gehra Hua credit mix-up, playback ambitions, industry realities, and more.
ETV Bharat: What inspired Raga, Rhythm & Roots?
Armaan Khan: This show is quite different. It’s my first experiment. The first half is purely classical music, and the second half features film songs, including songs sung by my father. This concept started this year.
I’ve seen similar formats by other artists on Facebook and Instagram, which made me think, why not experiment with classical music this way? The audience gets something different: one part pure Indian classical and another with varied songs. I think it helps audiences connect more.
ETV Bharat: How did your name get associated with Arijit Singh in Gehra Hua?
Armaan Khan: That’s completely a misunderstanding. It happened due to the team of music composer Shashwat Sachdev.
I have no contribution to Dhurandhar. Initially, I was offered a few songs for the film, but none matched my style. I declined. Later, they asked me to record some sargam and taan. I agreed but clearly said, “Don’t credit my name, consider it a gift.”
After recording, I returned to Kolkata. When the song was released, I saw both Arijit Singh’s name and mine credited. I was shocked, “When did I sing this?”
Even Arijit da was confused and asked me, “You sang this, and I didn’t know?” It turned into something like a scam.
ETV Bharat: What kind of songs suit your style?
Armaan Khan: Songs with soul. Like Kabool from Haq, or Phirse from Dhurandhar 2 sung by Arijit da. I connect with soulful music.
ETV Bharat: Didn’t you get an offer for Dhurandhar 2?
Armaan Khan: I had muted Shashwat’s entire team out of anger after that incident. Later, while scrolling WhatsApp, I saw a message from March 9 regarding Dhurandhar 2. But I had missed it because of the mute.
ETV Bharat: Did you miss a big opportunity?
Armaan Khan: I wouldn’t call it a big miss. Many such songs will come in life. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be.
ETV Bharat: Have you faced struggles like in the line “Laakhon ke bol sahe maine…”?
Armaan Khan: Many times, but not in a romantic sense. I’m happily single. People doubted my ability to sing and said music wasn’t for me. This happens everywhere: Bollywood, acting, music. Some people try to demotivate you. But I focus on the positive and ignore the negativity.
ETV Bharat: Earlier, lyrics stayed with audiences. Now songs trend and fade quickly. Your take?
Armaan Khan: Earlier, songs became part of people’s lives; they felt personal. Now, the connection is missing. Classical elements like khayal and thumri are also fading. Earlier films had a certain subtlety; now everything feels very open. Sometimes it feels like you have to leave your brain at home before watching films.
ETV Bharat: Any actor you’d like to lend your voice to?
Armaan Khan: I’ve never thought about it. I can’t imagine my voice for someone else yet. Maybe after a few years.
ETV Bharat: Is lip-syncing in live shows cheating the audience?
Armaan Khan: Yes, absolutely. It’s cheating. If I want to hear a recording, I can do that at home. Why spend money on a concert? Artists perform for the audience, not themselves. Cheating them is unacceptable.
ETV Bharat: Everyone is a singer on social media now. Your opinion?
Armaan Khan: I’m not against social media. It has given many people recognition, like Rishabh Rishi Ram. But depending entirely on it is wrong.
ETV Bharat: Does AI worry you as a singer?
Armaan Khan: Not at all. AI is man-made and can never replace a real artist. It will always sound mechanical. Listeners connect emotionally with singers, and AI can’t replicate that.
ETV Bharat: What are your future goals?
Armaan Khan: Wherever I am, I want to be at the top. That’s my aim.
ETV Bharat: Do you remember your father during new beginnings?
Armaan Khan: My father is always with me, as my guide and family. I always speak about him in the present tense. I believe he is still guiding me.
ETV Bharat: Plans for Ustad Rashid Khan’s birthday on July 1?
Armaan Khan: We celebrate at home with a party, just like before. Guests come, and there’s food like mutton biryani and shami kebabs. He hasn’t gone anywhere; his music is alive everywhere. You can listen to him anytime. That’s what I believe.