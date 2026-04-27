ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Armaan Khan Calls Gehra Hua Song Credit In Dhurandhar A 'Scam', Denies Any Contribution

Hyderabad: At a time when debates around music credits and live performances are intensifying, singer Armaan Khan has addressed a major controversy linked to Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.

Performing at the cultural event Raga, Rhythm & Roots: A Symphony for the Soul in Hyderabad, the young artiste, son of legendary vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, opened up in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat about the Gehra Hua credit mix-up, playback ambitions, industry realities, and more.

ETV Bharat: What inspired Raga, Rhythm & Roots?

Armaan Khan: This show is quite different. It’s my first experiment. The first half is purely classical music, and the second half features film songs, including songs sung by my father. This concept started this year.

I’ve seen similar formats by other artists on Facebook and Instagram, which made me think, why not experiment with classical music this way? The audience gets something different: one part pure Indian classical and another with varied songs. I think it helps audiences connect more.

ETV Bharat: How did your name get associated with Arijit Singh in Gehra Hua?

Armaan Khan: That’s completely a misunderstanding. It happened due to the team of music composer Shashwat Sachdev.

I have no contribution to Dhurandhar. Initially, I was offered a few songs for the film, but none matched my style. I declined. Later, they asked me to record some sargam and taan. I agreed but clearly said, “Don’t credit my name, consider it a gift.”

After recording, I returned to Kolkata. When the song was released, I saw both Arijit Singh’s name and mine credited. I was shocked, “When did I sing this?”

Even Arijit da was confused and asked me, “You sang this, and I didn’t know?” It turned into something like a scam.

ETV Bharat: What kind of songs suit your style?

Armaan Khan: Songs with soul. Like Kabool from Haq, or Phirse from Dhurandhar 2 sung by Arijit da. I connect with soulful music.

ETV Bharat: Didn’t you get an offer for Dhurandhar 2?

Armaan Khan: I had muted Shashwat’s entire team out of anger after that incident. Later, while scrolling WhatsApp, I saw a message from March 9 regarding Dhurandhar 2. But I had missed it because of the mute.