ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Antarra Banerjee Clarifies Mistaken Identity In Train Arrest Case: 'False Report Can Damage An Artist's Image'

According to Antarra, she first realised something was wrong when she returned home on Sunday morning after completing her EMS session. After taking a bath, she found more than 60 missed calls from relatives and friends, along with several messages. When she opened one of the messages, she found her photograph attached to the news report. "I had no idea what had happened. When I opened the message sent by one of my friends, my photo was attached with the news details," she recalled.

The actor-model recently spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about the ordeal, revealing how she discovered that her photograph was circulating online alongside reports about a woman named Antara Soham Banerjee, who was allegedly arrested following an altercation with railway personnel on the Aravalli Express.

Mumbai: Antarra Banerjee, known for her roles in television shows including Badho Bahu, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Divya Drishti, found herself at the centre of a case of mistaken identity after her photograph was allegedly used in reports about the arrest of another woman in connection with an altercation aboard a train.

Antarra said she subsequently contacted friends and relatives and learned about the arrest case involving a woman with a similar name. She stressed that she had absolutely no connection with the incident and said that a verification of the FIR would have established that the two women were different. "Although our names are the same, I am not that person. But, my photo and my work/identity were circulated everywhere by linking it with her name. I have nothing to do with this incident," she said.

The actor further pointed out that there were several identifying differences between the two women. While the woman named in the FIR was identified as Antara Soham Banerjee, Antarra said her father's name is Subrata Banerjee. She also highlighted the difference in their English spellings, noting that her name is spelled "ANTARRA". "It seems that this confusion has arisen due to the similarity in the names of two different individuals. But it is not right to use a person's photo based on the similarity in the name alone," Antarra said.

The incident, she revealed, had a significant personal impact. Within 24 hours of the reports appearing, she received more than 900 phone calls, WhatsApp messages and social media messages from friends, relatives, colleagues, business associates and well-wishers seeking an explanation. "This false news caused me and my family a lot of mental anguish," she said, adding that explaining the situation to everyone became a "huge mental strain".

Following the mistaken identity incident, Antarra has sought the immediate removal of her photograph from reports carrying the wrong identification. "Once an information is published, it can reach thousands of people within minutes," she said. She also fears that being wrongly associated with a criminal case could have consequences for her professional reputation: "An artist's image is built over many years of hard work. A single false report can damage that image in a matter of moments."

Antarra has been part of the Hindi television industry for several years. Her first work was the television serial Badho Bahu on &TV. She subsequently appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Divya Drishti on Star Plus. Her more recent work was the song Chhap Tilak, sung by Lakhwinder Wadali and released by T-Series. She then took a break of around one to one-and-a-half years and is now looking for new opportunities.