INTERVIEW | How A Dream About A Tree Inspired An Award-Winning Film: Animator Rajesh PK On Blu's & Leaving Hollywood
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, animator Rajesh PK discusses leaving Hollywood and spending 15 years on the animated short film Blu's.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Animation may not be a topic that dominates conversations in India, but it remains one of the most powerful storytelling mediums in the world. While audiences here celebrate films and cricket, the animation industry often works in the shadows, despite Indian artists playing a major role in many internationally acclaimed projects.
One such example is Blu’s, a 10-minute animated short film from Kerala, which has been getting noticed on an international level. This film was produced by Kannur-based RedGod Studios and directed by Rajesh PK. It recently won the Best Computer-Generated Short Film Award at the Oscar-qualifying Animayo Gran Canaria 2026 festival. However, despite being showcased by Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, the achievement has largely gone unnoticed in Kerala.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Rajesh talked about the journey that led him to Blu's, the difficulties of making an independent animated film, and the reasons he left Hollywood despite a thriving career there to follow his own dream.
For Rajesh, it is the ultimate result of patience and perseverance for many years now. "The reception of this prestigious award at the global level is an experience of pride and happiness beyond description," he added.
According to him, simply being selected for a festival like Animayo is considered a major achievement. Winning an award was something he never expected.
The journey of Blu's began many years ago in his hometown of Payyanur. Near his family home stood a sacred grove filled with wildlife and centred around a giant Elanji tree. One day, Rajesh had a dream that the tree had been cut down. The dream left a lasting impact on him.
Though the tree was safe in reality, the incident made him think about how development often comes at the cost of nature. The fear that such trees could disappear one day became the seed from which Blu's eventually grew.
That concern only deepened when he moved to Bengaluru in 2008 for work. Known as India's Garden City, Bengaluru was undergoing rapid development at the time, with thousands of trees being cut down. "This tendency of humans to destroy nature became the foundation of Blu's," Rajesh said.
The film's central character was first sketched in a Bengaluru coffee shop, long before the project became a reality. By 2010, the story and characters had already taken shape in his mind. However, turning the idea into a finished film would take another 15 years.
For many people, that timeline seems unbelievable, especially considering the film runs for only 10 minutes. But Rajesh says independent animation is one of the most demanding forms of filmmaking.
"People naturally wonder why a 10-minute film required such a long period of work. But creating an animated film independently is not easy," he said.
Funding was a constant challenge. Building a team, finding trained artists and balancing professional commitments made the process even more difficult.
At one stage, Rajesh moved to the United Kingdom after getting married. While the job offered financial stability, the dream of completing Blu's remained alive. "No matter how far away I went, my passion never allowed me to forget the dream," he said.
Eventually, he made a life-changing decision. He left behind a successful international career and returned to India to focus entirely on the film.
The choice carried even greater weight because Rajesh had already achieved what many animation professionals aspire to. During his career, he worked on major Hollywood productions including Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, The Croods, Trolls and Venom. He was also part of DreamWorks, one of the most respected animation studios in the world.
"A position at DreamWorks is something almost every animation artist dreams of. However, beyond contributing to other people's large-scale projects, I always wanted to create an animated film of my own," he said. That desire eventually became stronger than the security of a prestigious international job.
After returning to Kerala, Rajesh teamed up with his friends Shibin and Jasir to launch RedGod Studios in Kannur. Together, they began building the infrastructure needed to complete Blu's.
Finding skilled artists proved to be another major challenge. Instead of looking elsewhere, the team decided to create its own talent pool. Through the RedGod Studios Animation Academy, selected students received specialised training and eventually became part of the crew working on the film.
The experiment turned out to be a success. "Through this process, we proved that internationally competitive animation can emerge even from a small town," Rajesh said.
The film also received strong support from actor Nivin Pauly. Rajesh had first discussed the project with the actor during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, production delays caused by the pandemic pushed the project further back. Once the film was finally completed, Rajesh showed it to Nivin. Impressed by what he saw, the actor agreed to present the project.
According to Rajesh, Nivin's involvement gave the team confidence and motivation at a crucial stage. He also credits the actor for standing firmly behind the film as it began its festival journey. Music for Blu's was composed by Malayalam music sensation Sushin Shyam, adding another notable name to the project.
The film's international journey has already been impressive. Blu's has been selected at around 50 film festivals across the world and has picked up several awards along the way. The success has become a strong example of what Indian animation can achieve when given the right support and resources.
Rajesh believes India already has everything needed to compete with the best in the world. "I believe we have already proven that India is capable of producing world-class animation," he said.
According to him, the country is rich in talent, creativity and technology. What is missing, however, is greater support from producers and investors willing to back original animated projects.
While animation is frequently used in Indian cinema through visual effects, Rajesh believes filmmakers should also recognise the commercial and creative potential of fully animated films. If that happens, he feels the country could witness a major animation boom in the coming years.