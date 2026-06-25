ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | How A Dream About A Tree Inspired An Award-Winning Film: Animator Rajesh PK On Blu's & Leaving Hollywood

Animation may not be a topic that dominates conversations in India, but it remains one of the most powerful storytelling mediums in the world. While audiences here celebrate films and cricket, the animation industry often works in the shadows, despite Indian artists playing a major role in many internationally acclaimed projects.

One such example is Blu’s, a 10-minute animated short film from Kerala, which has been getting noticed on an international level. This film was produced by Kannur-based RedGod Studios and directed by Rajesh PK. It recently won the Best Computer-Generated Short Film Award at the Oscar-qualifying Animayo Gran Canaria 2026 festival. However, despite being showcased by Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, the achievement has largely gone unnoticed in Kerala.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Rajesh talked about the journey that led him to Blu's, the difficulties of making an independent animated film, and the reasons he left Hollywood despite a thriving career there to follow his own dream.

For Rajesh, it is the ultimate result of patience and perseverance for many years now. "The reception of this prestigious award at the global level is an experience of pride and happiness beyond description," he added.

According to him, simply being selected for a festival like Animayo is considered a major achievement. Winning an award was something he never expected.

Blu's Team (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The journey of Blu's began many years ago in his hometown of Payyanur. Near his family home stood a sacred grove filled with wildlife and centred around a giant Elanji tree. One day, Rajesh had a dream that the tree had been cut down. The dream left a lasting impact on him.

Though the tree was safe in reality, the incident made him think about how development often comes at the cost of nature. The fear that such trees could disappear one day became the seed from which Blu's eventually grew.

That concern only deepened when he moved to Bengaluru in 2008 for work. Known as India's Garden City, Bengaluru was undergoing rapid development at the time, with thousands of trees being cut down. "This tendency of humans to destroy nature became the foundation of Blu's," Rajesh said.

Blu's (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The film's central character was first sketched in a Bengaluru coffee shop, long before the project became a reality. By 2010, the story and characters had already taken shape in his mind. However, turning the idea into a finished film would take another 15 years.

For many people, that timeline seems unbelievable, especially considering the film runs for only 10 minutes. But Rajesh says independent animation is one of the most demanding forms of filmmaking.