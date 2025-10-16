INTERVIEW | 'Lyrics Are The Soul Of A Song': Aksomaniac Discusses His Creative Process And The Story Behind His Tracks
Thiruvananthapuram-born musician Aksomaniac shares his journey from learning Carnatic music to creating Malayalam R&B hits like Kanmashi and Paapam, blending rhythm with progressive storytelling.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram-born Aron Kollassani Selestin, popularly known by his stage name Aksomaniac, is making a niche for himself in India's independent music industry. With songs like Kanmashi and Paapam, Aron has already secured a special place for himself among music fans. Now settled in Mumbai, the young musician, while speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, talks about his life as a musician and the background of his creative journey.
Who Is Aksomaniac? The Story Behind The Name
Prior to venturing into music, Aron was trying to come up with a distinctive username for his Instagram account. That's how Aksomaniac came to be - through a mixture of the first three letters of his own name, part of his mother's name, and the term 'maniac'. Even as music became his life, the name stayed with him. "It started as a fun online identity. But when music became my life, the name stayed with me. It somehow felt right," he said.
In 2021, while still in college, he began experimenting with independent music. He released one track each year, most of them in English.
When Asked Why He Hasn't Delivered Any Malayalam Song Despite Being Malayali
"I've been asked this question countless times - 'You're Malayali, but don't you know Malayalam?' The truth is, I studied in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school where Malayalam wasn't a subject. So my understanding of the language was very limited, which became a hurdle when it came to writing or singing in Malayalam. Still, I constantly sent my tracks to leading labels, hoping that one day, my music would make it to the mainstream."
Was 2024 A Turning Point In Your Life?
"Yes. By 2024, there was a remarkable increase in the number of Malayalam songs being streamed on Spotify. That same year, platforms like YouTube Music and Spotify saw a significant rise in listeners for independent music, even outside India," he said.
"The music streaming industry, once dominated by Bollywood and Hindi tracks, underwent a revolutionary change in 2024. During that period, several major labels, including Sony, expressed interest in collaborating with me. That's when I decided to pause my college education and move to Mumbai."
When Did You Realise That Music Was Your True Calling?
"I was quite young when I first started learning Carnatic music, inspired by my family. My sister was learning Carnatic vocals, and in our household, it was a tradition that if an elder sibling learned something, the younger one should tag along. So, I used to sit quietly in class, sometimes even fall asleep while she learned. When she quit, I did too. That was the foundation of my musical education. Later, I tried learning the tabla, but that didn't last long either. Then I began keyboard lessons, but even that didn't hold my full interest at the time. However, the true turning point in my musical journey came during those keyboard classes."
You Mentioned That The Keyboard Class Changed Everything. What Happened There?
"My keyboard teacher once told me that if I had my own piano, I might start taking music more seriously. A decent home piano costs around Rs 2 lakh. My family had no reason to invest that much money in a hobby I wasn't serious about. But to my surprise, they actually bought me one. To this day, I don't know what made them believe in me," he shared.
"From that moment, as my teacher predicted, life took a different turn. I began practising nine hours a day. I was still small then, and the piano in front of me looked larger than life. Sitting before that instrument filled me with a strange, positive energy that I had never experienced before."
You Describe Yourself As An Independent Musician In The R&B Genre. Why Did You Choose That Style?
"I'm an independent musician working in the Malayalam R&B genre. I was heavily influenced by Malayalam film composers like Deepak Dev, Vidyasagar, and Gopi Sundar. Their songs always carried a subtle R&B flavour. Another big inspiration for me was Suresh Peters. Although he didn't compose many Malayalam films, the ones he did were timeless."
"I grew up listening exclusively to Malayalam songs at home until I was about 17. My family wasn't into English or Western music. When I moved to Mumbai and began going to pubs and parties, the English and Hindi songs sounded completely unfamiliar to me. As my musical journey deepened, I started analysing what made those songs I loved as a child so magical, what elements had drawn me to them. That's when I developed a technical understanding of music and realised how R&B influences had long existed in Malayalam songs."
Kanmashi Is One Of Your Most Popular Tracks. Tell Us About It.
"Among all my songs, Kanmashi was the hardest to write. The first line, 'In this eye, Kanmashi', came to me quite naturally. But the line 'Ella padavum karuthi njan theernnitha manmathan thazhukidan' (Every word I wrote was to be caressed by the god of love) took me a long time to write. That's where I truly faced the challenge of not being fluent in Malayalam."
The Concept Of Kanmashi Revolves Around Sexuality. Why Choose That Theme?
"Yes, Kanmashi is fundamentally about sexuality. It explores themes around sexual expression, topics rarely addressed in independent Malayalam music. Malayalam cinema has touched upon sexuality to some extent, but in the music scene, it's almost untouched territory. I had never come across a song that explored sexuality in depth."
"Even then, I couldn't express everything I wanted to say. Talking about sexuality, especially from the perspective of a man raised in Kerala's social setting, was extremely challenging. It took me nearly a month and a half of reflection before I found the right structure for the song."
"I wrote the lyrics while studying in college in Kollam, often sitting in a small cafe with a Rs 40 coffee as my only companion. The cafe owner knew exactly what I was going through. Some days, I'd write just two lines."
"Though I struggled immensely due to my limited grasp of Malayalam, I managed to write Kanmashi without losing the essence of what I wanted to convey. If I hadn't been able to capture the spirit of the song, I wouldn't have released it at all because lyrics, to me, are the soul of a song."
You Recently Released The Song Paapam. What's The Story Behind It?
"Paapam has an enjoyable rhythm, no doubt. But I wasn't completely satisfied with the lyrics. The song deals with the intimacy between a man and a woman - something I can express only from a male perspective. To accurately convey the depth of that relationship, you need a woman's viewpoint. While I tried my best to approach the lyrics sincerely, I couldn't entirely embody that female perspective."
"For instance, when I wrote 'Ee varikalilen paapamaayi shaapamaayi' (In these lines, as sin and as curse), the words had a deliberately ambiguous meaning - open to many interpretations. However, once singer Shreyasi added Marathi rap verses to the song, it gained much more depth and purpose. That addition gave the track a completeness I was missing. We also paid special attention to the music video, crafting a visual language that told the story from a woman's point of view. With that, Paapam became a complete project."
When You Present Progressive Ideas Through Art, What Is Your Aim?
"My music is not just for a limited audience. Through my songs and their visual narratives, I try to tell meaningful stories. If people from different age groups, whether 18 or 70, can relate to the core idea of a song like Paapam, then that's true success for me."
"Just as society evolves, I, too, want to move forward through my creations. My songs reflect both my personal life and my political beliefs. My works are being discussed and debated - that itself shows that people are noticing. Criticism will come, but that's part of the process. I learn, think, and move ahead."
What's Next?
"I'm currently working on a musical chapter titled Varthamanam in collaboration with Universal Music India. Kanmashi and Paapam are part of this project. The next few songs will be released soon. I'm planning around eight dance-oriented tracks. Paapam, too, is a dance number - though unlike typical dance tracks, which usually focus on lighter themes, Paapam deals with a deeper concept through rhythm and movement. The goal is to use danceable music to express powerful ideas."
About Working In Films
"I've worked on background scores for two or three films, mostly independent projects by friends that were screened at international film festivals. My first was The Great Depression in 2021. Even now, I'm involved in smaller film projects, though I haven't yet had the opportunity to work on mainstream theatrical releases. Hopefully, that day isn't too far away."
