INTERVIEW | 'Lyrics Are The Soul Of A Song': Aksomaniac Discusses His Creative Process And The Story Behind His Tracks

Thiruvananthapuram-born Aron Kollassani Selestin, popularly known by his stage name Aksomaniac, is making a niche for himself in India's independent music industry. With songs like Kanmashi and Paapam, Aron has already secured a special place for himself among music fans. Now settled in Mumbai, the young musician, while speaking to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, talks about his life as a musician and the background of his creative journey.

Who Is Aksomaniac? The Story Behind The Name

Prior to venturing into music, Aron was trying to come up with a distinctive username for his Instagram account. That's how Aksomaniac came to be - through a mixture of the first three letters of his own name, part of his mother's name, and the term 'maniac'. Even as music became his life, the name stayed with him. "It started as a fun online identity. But when music became my life, the name stayed with me. It somehow felt right," he said.

In 2021, while still in college, he began experimenting with independent music. He released one track each year, most of them in English.

When Asked Why He Hasn't Delivered Any Malayalam Song Despite Being Malayali

"I've been asked this question countless times - 'You're Malayali, but don't you know Malayalam?' The truth is, I studied in a Kendriya Vidyalaya school where Malayalam wasn't a subject. So my understanding of the language was very limited, which became a hurdle when it came to writing or singing in Malayalam. Still, I constantly sent my tracks to leading labels, hoping that one day, my music would make it to the mainstream."

Was 2024 A Turning Point In Your Life?

"Yes. By 2024, there was a remarkable increase in the number of Malayalam songs being streamed on Spotify. That same year, platforms like YouTube Music and Spotify saw a significant rise in listeners for independent music, even outside India," he said.

"The music streaming industry, once dominated by Bollywood and Hindi tracks, underwent a revolutionary change in 2024. During that period, several major labels, including Sony, expressed interest in collaborating with me. That's when I decided to pause my college education and move to Mumbai."

When Did You Realise That Music Was Your True Calling?

"I was quite young when I first started learning Carnatic music, inspired by my family. My sister was learning Carnatic vocals, and in our household, it was a tradition that if an elder sibling learned something, the younger one should tag along. So, I used to sit quietly in class, sometimes even fall asleep while she learned. When she quit, I did too. That was the foundation of my musical education. Later, I tried learning the tabla, but that didn't last long either. Then I began keyboard lessons, but even that didn't hold my full interest at the time. However, the true turning point in my musical journey came during those keyboard classes."

You Mentioned That The Keyboard Class Changed Everything. What Happened There?

"My keyboard teacher once told me that if I had my own piano, I might start taking music more seriously. A decent home piano costs around Rs 2 lakh. My family had no reason to invest that much money in a hobby I wasn't serious about. But to my surprise, they actually bought me one. To this day, I don't know what made them believe in me," he shared.

"From that moment, as my teacher predicted, life took a different turn. I began practising nine hours a day. I was still small then, and the piano in front of me looked larger than life. Sitting before that instrument filled me with a strange, positive energy that I had never experienced before."

You Describe Yourself As An Independent Musician In The R&B Genre. Why Did You Choose That Style?