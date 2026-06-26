ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Akshay Kumar & Suniel Shetty On Bollywood's Crisis, Budgets, Violence In Films, And Welcome To The Jungle

Kumar feels Welcome to the Jungle is more situational. "We are not trying to make people laugh. But yes, comedy is very challenging, it is not an easy thing to do. I have always said that comedy has not got its due in our industry. But I like doing all kinds of roles in all kinds of genres, there is not any particular role that I would like to play."

Adds Shetty, “Besides the script, lines and character, it also depends upon your co-stars for a comedy to work. I have repeatedly said that Akshay sees every scene differently, he has his own style. One or two lines coming from supporting actors can also lift a scene. In Welcome to the Jungle, there is a film in a film, a fake film, the film is fake but the villain is original, so how would a person react when he comes to know that he is put in real pain, rest of the actors in the film are extraordinary so that lifts the film. To write and shoot this film was a very difficult task.”

Talking about creating a new benchmark in comedy, Kumar, who feels comedy is extremely difficult to perform, says, “Well, it all depends upon the script and the lines or dialogues that we get and the character we are playing. Welcome To The Jungle is a continuation of many films but in a jungle, it is very differently placed. But I won’t say it was a difficult character to play; it was an easy-going film."

Beyond comedies, the duo’s dynamic has been tested across multiple genres, most notably as rivals over a love interest. Intense face-off was seen in Dhadkan (2000) where they take on a drastically different dynamic here, with Shetty playing the obsessed, scorned lover and Kumar portraying the devoted, calm husband. Their friction drives the emotional conflict of the film. In Mohra (1994), an action-thriller, where their paths cross under tense circumstances, solidifying their reputation as the ultimate 90s action duo. Also, unlike their chaotic on-screen relationships, the two actors share a rock-solid, real-life friendship spanning over three decades. Shetty has frequently praised Kumar for his energetic and creative approach on the sets.

“Love-hate friction... that is exactly what Welcome to the Jungle is all about,” says Shetty. “Actually, it is about hate-love and not love-hate, we are against each other throughout the film but at the right time we come together and that is the beauty of old-age cinema also. If you see cinema of earlier decades, good has always prevailed over evil. I won’t call them enemies but when two people who never got along throughout and got along towards the end that gives the audience a high,” adds Shetty. “Suniel and I have done many films together. We have given quite a few hits and our koshish is to deliver yet another hit,” says Kumar.

The duo is thrilled about their reunion marking a nostalgic comeback after 17 years, they were last seen in 2009 release De Dana Dan, a comedy directed by Priyadarshan which was a partial adaptation of the Hollywood film Screwed.

When these two stars share the screen, their contrasting energies create the perfect comedic and dramatic balance. The iconic pairing is back with action-adventure Welcome to the Jungle, third instalment in the Welcome comic-caper franchise, which hit screens today. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this grand action-comedy features a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani among others. The film shifts away from traditional slapstick, aiming for a grander cinematic scale with dark, situational humor.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's on-screen pairing is one of Bollywood's most legendary. The dynamic blend of Kumar’s street-smart wit and Shetty's rugged intensity perfectly balances outwitting and bickering. This love-hate friction has given Indian cinema some of its most iconic action-comedies and laugh-out-loud classics such as Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and more in the 1990s and 2000s.

Reflecting on his initial outings, which were mostly action-driven films, Kumar says, "When I entered the industry over 30 years ago at that time I did only action. I was typecast as an action star, then I decided to do different genres, I kept discovering myself. I met so many people along the way with whom I did comedy, romantic roles, social films, so I enjoy all kinds of films and roles."

Since both, Kumar and Shetty are also known for their high-octane stunts with most notable action films together that include Mohra, Sapoot, and Aan: Men at Work among others, one wonders how they view the level of brutality in action in some of the recent blockbusters like Animal and two instalments of Dhurandhar, and Kumar says, “It depends upon film to film, you may be talking about films that need that kind of violence, whereas Welcome doesn’t need that, and I enjoy doing such films, which are not too gory. Up to a certain limit action is fine. Welcome is a clean entertainer… even children can watch it with their parents and grandparents.”

A still from Welcome to the Jungle (Photo: Special arrangement)

For Shetty, it all depends on what a script demands. "If a film is inspired by a true story, it is factual and there are true to life events …well, it all depends upon the subject, certain subjects need action then if you don’t show that kind of brutality with honesty, it doesn’t work with the audience,” says Shetty.

Talking about Bollywood’s recent wave of box office struggles that essentially stems from a major disconnect between escalating movie budgets and changing audience expectations, Kumar says he remembers his association with celebrated filmmaker Yash Chopra, who, the actor says, strongly believed in the mantra – ‘If the budget is hit, the film is hit.' I have done a few films with him and he had a motto that was his mantra..."

A still from Welcome to the Jungle (Photo: Special arrangement)

Kumar says he strongly believes in using resources judicially. "Sometimes a director and writer can make mistakes in writing or directing, but the situation can be saved because of the budget. I have also made films with a proper budget so I make sure my producer doesn’t lose money. Hits and flops do happen,” says Kumar, who is widely known in Bollywood as a "producer's actor" essentially because he is extremely disciplined, wraps up shoots efficiently, and completes projects quickly to save on production costs.

Kumar frequently finishes multiple movies in a single year, often providing a reliable return on investment for his producers. And since Kumar is a producer himself, he has an understanding of the financial stakes of filmmaking. Even during career fluctuations or phases of back-to-back flops, his work ethic and willingness to take pay cuts or wrap films swiftly keeps him in high demand among financiers. "Suniel and I have done many films together. We have given quite a few hits, now the efforts are that this film is also counted as one. Our 98-99 per cent films have worked,” says Kumar.

A still from Welcome to the Jungle (Photo: Special arrangement)

Touching upon this subject, Shetty says it was utmost essential to make entertaining films with makers understanding the movie-making math correctly.

“We all know why a film is being made… Akshay sells, there is certain math involved that people have to understand and because a certain hero works, you can land a film like this. Then when a whole lot of people come together, probably the reach will be even more, that is the beauty of such a film. If I was doing a film maybe it would have been called Jungle the word Welcome wouldn’t have fit into it because of the budget. All the new actors and filmmakers today have to understand that you have to have the right partnership for a film of yours to land properly, when I say land… producer who puts in the money takes some money home as well,” says Shetty.

“Every Friday we are seeing disasters; money is being pumped in to make a film look good but what have you done? You have destroyed the industry… it is not a good period, we need purely entertaining films like this. I am not talking about the success or failure of the film, I am talking about the entertainment factor in our film and that is what we have all tried to make with Welcome to the Jungle,” Shetty adds. “It is very important for actors and producers to be on the same page, it is like a husband-wife relationship so that there is no extra load. I haven’t taken a single penny for this film, I have just been an investor,” adds Kumar.

A still from Welcome to the Jungle (Photo: Special arrangement)

Kumar’s breakthrough in the 1992 action-thriller Khiladi established him as Bollywood's premier action star. Leveraging his martial arts background, he defined the 1990s and 2000s by performing his own stunts and leading the iconic "Khiladi" franchise, which became synonymous with his early superstardom. Following the original success, Kumar headlined a highly successful series of standalone films that cemented his image as the ultimate action player with other Khiladi titles like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, International Khiladi, and Khiladi 420. When asked if he would like to revive that action star image, Kumar says, “I would like to do another Khiladi and the title should be Aakhri Khiladi. I would love to revive that action star image but then somebody will have to invest in that film."

“It is very important to understand where you stand today. If Akshay had not agreed, we wouldn’t have come up with Welcome to the Jungle. If we know what our market value is and how a producer should handle a project then nothing would go wrong and action films will get made, Math is very important. Whether it is Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, Akshay or Ajay (Devgn)… they get involved in films but they take remuneration in the end. If they do a film outside from the very beginning, those films can’t be made. So, these are the actors who get involved in math, and that is how films get released,” says Shetty.

Lastly, one has seen reluctance among younger stars to do multi-starrer films which has been highlighted by many veteran actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt. They have often said that the newer generation of stars consistently refuses to do two-hero films. Despite individually offering scripts to various young actors, directors struggle to get them on board because they are unwilling to share screen space. While many agree that the fear of failure fuels this insecurity, some actors, like Devgn, have firmly criticized stars who reject ensemble films, calling the behaviour a sign of both insecurity and poor performance. Shetty and Dutt have openly discussed this issue, noting that today's stars lack the confidence of past legends who comfortably collaborated. Directors and industry insiders also report instances of insecure actors attempting to cut co-stars' scenes to protect their own screen space.

“It is not about feeling insecure. Everybody has their own mindset. Maybe youngsters feel not doing multi-starrers is right for their career, whereas we feel otherwise. And then, there is no hit formula, it is not that an actor’s solo film would work or only multi-starrers would work,” says Kumar. “But security is in multi-star cast films," insists Shetty. "Look, what has become of solo films these days… uski kya haalat ho gayi hai… A multi-star cast is the only answer to save the industry,” says Shetty.