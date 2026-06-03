INTERVIEW | Actor Rahul Raj Singh Reveals Why Talent Alone Is Not Enough To Succeed In Mumbai
Actor Rahul Raj Singh reflects on his journey from Jamshedpur to Mumbai, discussing struggles, nepotism, television success, and valuable lessons for aspiring artists.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Ranchi: Actor Rahul Raj Singh, who hails from Jharkhand and has built a career across television, films, and music, is once again in his home state. During a recent visit to Ranchi, the actor spoke candidly about his journey from Jamshedpur to Mumbai, the struggles he faced as an outsider, and the reality of nepotism in the entertainment industry to ETV Bharat.
Known for his work in television and reality shows, Rahul shared how his dream of becoming an actor began in a small town and eventually led him to the country's entertainment capital.
A Small-Town Boy with Big Dreams
Born in Jamshedpur, Rahul completed his early education at St. Mary's School in Bistupur before his family shifted to Ranchi. Later, he moved to Kolkata, where his father hoped he would study medicine and become a doctor.
However, Rahul always felt drawn towards the creative arts. Acting, modelling, and performing fascinated him more than academics. While he respected his family's wishes, he knew his true passion lay elsewhere. Looking back, Rahul says the road ahead was uncertain, but he was determined to follow his dreams.
The Kolkata Break That Changed Everything
Rahul credits Kolkata for giving him his first major opportunity. During a photoshoot for renowned fashion designer Sharvari Datta, he was chosen to portray Rabindranath Tagore. The campaign gained significant attention across the city, with posters and hoardings displayed in prominent locations. For the first time, Rahul experienced public recognition.
Soon after, he participated in and won the title of "Super Model of Kolkata." The victory proved to be a turning point in his life. It gave him confidence, visibility, and access to opportunities in the modelling world. Around this time, Rahul found himself balancing two very different paths - medicine and modelling. Eventually, his father recognised his talent and encouraged him to pursue his passion professionally.
The Mumbai Struggle Begins
Armed with ambition and confidence, Rahul moved to Mumbai. But the city presented a new set of challenges. According to him, success in Mumbai requires more than talent and hard work. Opportunities, networking, and industry connections often play a major role in determining who gets noticed. He believes that artists from small towns frequently face stereotypes and are not always taken seriously. Many struggle to get meaningful opportunities that can help them move forward in their careers. Despite the challenges, Rahul decided to stay focused and continue working towards his goals.
From Bollywood Debut to Television Success
Rahul's Bollywood journey began with Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, directed by Manoj Agarwal. Although the film did not achieve the success he had hoped for, he refused to be discouraged. Instead, he shifted his attention to television, where he found greater opportunities.
His role in Sony TV's Amber Dhara earned him recognition among viewers. However, it was his lead role in the devotional series Mata Ki Chowki that transformed him into a household name. He further strengthened his television career with his performance in the mythological show Ganesh Leela on Sahara One. Over the years, Rahul has appeared in more than 1,000 television episodes, becoming a familiar face for audiences across the country.
Speaking Frankly About Nepotism
One of the most candid moments of the conversation came when Rahul discussed nepotism in Bollywood. He acknowledged that nepotism continues to be a reality in the industry. According to him, influential production houses and established film families still hold considerable power. For actors without industry backgrounds, creating a space for themselves can be extremely difficult. Rahul believes that talent remains important, but luck and timing often play an equally significant role.
He revealed that there was a period when he seriously considered leaving Mumbai altogether. At one point, he had been signed for three films by a major production house and had even received an advance payment. However, the projects eventually slipped away. The setback left him questioning his future in the city. He even thought about returning to Kolkata and starting over. Yet, instead of giving up, he chose to keep working.
Advice for Aspiring Artists
Rahul has a clear message for young people from Jharkhand and other small towns who dream of entering the entertainment industry. He advises aspiring actors not to arrive in Mumbai with dreams alone. Training, preparation, and discipline are equally important. According to him, aspiring artists should participate in theatre, attend auditions regularly, improve their language skills, work on dialogue delivery, and develop their overall personality before making the move. He believes that preparation significantly improves an artist's chances of succeeding in a highly competitive industry.
New Projects on the Horizon
Rahul is currently working on a music album featuring compositions by singer and music composer Ankit Tiwari. He also has several music videos and entertainment projects in development. While he hinted at discussions with major production houses for upcoming film projects, he chose not to reveal specific details.