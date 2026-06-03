ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Actor Rahul Raj Singh Reveals Why Talent Alone Is Not Enough To Succeed In Mumbai

Ranchi: Actor Rahul Raj Singh, who hails from Jharkhand and has built a career across television, films, and music, is once again in his home state. During a recent visit to Ranchi, the actor spoke candidly about his journey from Jamshedpur to Mumbai, the struggles he faced as an outsider, and the reality of nepotism in the entertainment industry to ETV Bharat.

Known for his work in television and reality shows, Rahul shared how his dream of becoming an actor began in a small town and eventually led him to the country's entertainment capital.

A Small-Town Boy with Big Dreams

Born in Jamshedpur, Rahul completed his early education at St. Mary's School in Bistupur before his family shifted to Ranchi. Later, he moved to Kolkata, where his father hoped he would study medicine and become a doctor.

Actor Rahul Raj Singh (Photo: ETV Bharat)

However, Rahul always felt drawn towards the creative arts. Acting, modelling, and performing fascinated him more than academics. While he respected his family's wishes, he knew his true passion lay elsewhere. Looking back, Rahul says the road ahead was uncertain, but he was determined to follow his dreams.

The Kolkata Break That Changed Everything

Rahul credits Kolkata for giving him his first major opportunity. During a photoshoot for renowned fashion designer Sharvari Datta, he was chosen to portray Rabindranath Tagore. The campaign gained significant attention across the city, with posters and hoardings displayed in prominent locations. For the first time, Rahul experienced public recognition.

Soon after, he participated in and won the title of "Super Model of Kolkata." The victory proved to be a turning point in his life. It gave him confidence, visibility, and access to opportunities in the modelling world. Around this time, Rahul found himself balancing two very different paths - medicine and modelling. Eventually, his father recognised his talent and encouraged him to pursue his passion professionally.