ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Abhishek Jain On Maaran: 'To Cut 80 Minutes Of Content Felt Like Breaking My Own Heart Into Eighty Pieces'

Writer, director and producer Abhishek Jain is credited with bringing a fresh energy to Gujarati cinema with his 2012 release Kevi Rite Jaish. After assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai on Guzaarish and Yuvvraaj respectively, Abhishek returned to his birthplace Ahmedabad and established CineMan Productions with Mikhil Musale and Anish Shah in 2010. Driven by a desire to revive the film industry in Gujarat, Jain left mainstream cinema to focus on regional filmmaking.

His debut feature film, Kevi Rite Jaish, marked a significant milestone for Gujarati cinema. The film ran in cinemas for 112 days and helped bring renewed attention to the regional industry. His subsequent film, Bey Yaar, went on to become the widest released Gujarati film in 2014 screening in over 14 countries and running for 54 weeks domestically. His production venture Wrong Side Raju (2016) was notable for being the first Gujarati film to collaborate nationally with Phantom Films, then led by Anurag Kashyap. In 2017, Jain's company CineMan received the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati for Wrong Side Raju.

After directing Kevi Rite Jaish, Bey Yaar and the Hindi film Hum Do Hamare Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, Jain returned to the director's chair with Maaran. The social thriller won Best Feature Film in Gujarati at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced last month. The film hit big screens on July 31.

At a time when Gujarati cinema is predominantly driven by lighthearted family dramas and comedies, Jain's Maaran dares to be different. Starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi in the lead, the film explores a darker and more unsettling side of society. Amid the film's theatrical run, Abhishek sat down with us for a conversation about the film's journey, its National Award win and the heartbreaking task of cutting nearly 80 minutes of content to turn a project originally conceived as a web series into a feature film.

Excerpts from the Interview

What impelled you to go against tide and make Maaran?

Abhishek Jain: The subject matter is grave. There are unsettling realities within our society that I feel desperately need cinematic expression. What served as a germ of Maaran's story is an incident I witnessed while travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in 2019: I saw a woman being beaten in public. When I stepped in to intervene, she pleaded with me, "He is my husband, sir, please leave it be." Thousands of women vanish every single day, and the societal gaze that follows them is heartbreaking. What we have shown is not fiction. It is a harsh reality that happens around us every single day, which is why after watching the film, audiences are left in silence, with a heavy heart and a lump in their throat.

Why was it important to bring contemporary social realities to the screen?

Abhishek Jain: Today’s audience has world class cinema and shows at their fingertips. They regularly consume international and South Indian cinema, so they expect local cinema to evolve beyond conventional tropes. Since viewers are already accustomed to complex themes in other languages, it is important for us to tell such stories in our own language too, aligned with the audience's ever-evolving taste.