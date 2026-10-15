ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Aanand L Rai Reveals Why Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli Is More Than Comedy: 'Larger Thought Behind It'

Mumbai: Filmmaker and producer Aanand L Rai, known for films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, is gearing up for his next project, Nayyi Navelli. The upcoming Hindi comedy horror film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role and is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the film marks his directorial debut in Bollywood.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Nayyi Navelli brings together talent from different parts of the Indian film industry.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Aanand L Rai opened up about the film's concept, his approach to writing strong female characters, and the need to break regional barriers in Indian cinema. He also spoke about his love for authentic regional food and why sharing a meal is his way of connecting with people.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview.

ETV Bharat: You are from North India, but you frequently travel to the South and collaborate with artists such as Dhanush and R Madhavan. What draws you to South India?

Aanand L Rai: To be honest, and please don't tell anyone, I don't go there for them. I go for the idlis and dosas! (Laughs) I genuinely love South Indian food. People might think there is another reason behind my collaborations with AR Rahman sir, but that isn't the case.

On a serious note, it has always bothered me that we divide our film industry into North Indian cinema, South Indian cinema, Bollywood and Tollywood. We are all Indians. We have actors, directors and technicians working across the country, but we are part of the same film industry. Our emotions are similar, and many of our cultural values are shared. So, why shouldn't we come together to make films?

Filmmaker and producer Aanand L Rai with frequent collaborator Dhanush (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The stories that come from the South often take you into completely different worlds. That is one of the things I find exciting about working with people from different regions. The same thing happened with Nayyi Navelli. When Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma were working on the screenplay, we realised that having Balaji Mohan on board was crucial. We needed a director who could understand the nuances of the story and bring them alive on screen. We believed he was the right person for the job.

We should not impose limitations on ourselves. Whether we work with an artist from Kashmir or someone from South India, what is the problem? This is my country, and I have the freedom to travel anywhere within it and work with people from different backgrounds.

ETV Bharat: Your films often feature strong female characters. What inspires you to create women who leave a lasting impression on audiences?

Aanand L Rai: Speaking on behalf of both Himanshu and myself, I would say that we have encountered many strong women in our own lives. My mother, my wife, Himanshu's mother and the other women around us have supported us, given us the strength to stand tall and offered us different perspectives on life. Their personalities and experiences have influenced our work. We have seen their strength, understood their struggles and learnt from the way they approach life. These experiences naturally find their way into our stories.

While working on Nayyi Navelli, I told Yami Gautam, "You are such an excellent student and such a formidable fighter that one feels inspired to learn so much from you." For us, these characters are not simply products of our imagination. We draw inspiration from the women we know, their temperaments and the challenges they face. We are fortunate to have such strong women in our lives, and we are deeply grateful to them.