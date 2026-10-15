INTERVIEW | Aanand L Rai Reveals Why Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli Is More Than Comedy: 'Larger Thought Behind It'
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai discusses Nayyi Navelli, strong female characters, regional collaboration and storytelling in an exclusive interview with Keertikumar Kadam, ETV Bharat correspondent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Mumbai: Filmmaker and producer Aanand L Rai, known for films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, is gearing up for his next project, Nayyi Navelli. The upcoming Hindi comedy horror film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role and is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the film marks his directorial debut in Bollywood.
Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Nayyi Navelli brings together talent from different parts of the Indian film industry.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Aanand L Rai opened up about the film's concept, his approach to writing strong female characters, and the need to break regional barriers in Indian cinema. He also spoke about his love for authentic regional food and why sharing a meal is his way of connecting with people.
Here are the edited excerpts from the interview.
ETV Bharat: You are from North India, but you frequently travel to the South and collaborate with artists such as Dhanush and R Madhavan. What draws you to South India?
Aanand L Rai: To be honest, and please don't tell anyone, I don't go there for them. I go for the idlis and dosas! (Laughs) I genuinely love South Indian food. People might think there is another reason behind my collaborations with AR Rahman sir, but that isn't the case.
On a serious note, it has always bothered me that we divide our film industry into North Indian cinema, South Indian cinema, Bollywood and Tollywood. We are all Indians. We have actors, directors and technicians working across the country, but we are part of the same film industry. Our emotions are similar, and many of our cultural values are shared. So, why shouldn't we come together to make films?
The stories that come from the South often take you into completely different worlds. That is one of the things I find exciting about working with people from different regions. The same thing happened with Nayyi Navelli. When Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma were working on the screenplay, we realised that having Balaji Mohan on board was crucial. We needed a director who could understand the nuances of the story and bring them alive on screen. We believed he was the right person for the job.
We should not impose limitations on ourselves. Whether we work with an artist from Kashmir or someone from South India, what is the problem? This is my country, and I have the freedom to travel anywhere within it and work with people from different backgrounds.
ETV Bharat: Your films often feature strong female characters. What inspires you to create women who leave a lasting impression on audiences?
Aanand L Rai: Speaking on behalf of both Himanshu and myself, I would say that we have encountered many strong women in our own lives. My mother, my wife, Himanshu's mother and the other women around us have supported us, given us the strength to stand tall and offered us different perspectives on life. Their personalities and experiences have influenced our work. We have seen their strength, understood their struggles and learnt from the way they approach life. These experiences naturally find their way into our stories.
While working on Nayyi Navelli, I told Yami Gautam, "You are such an excellent student and such a formidable fighter that one feels inspired to learn so much from you." For us, these characters are not simply products of our imagination. We draw inspiration from the women we know, their temperaments and the challenges they face. We are fortunate to have such strong women in our lives, and we are deeply grateful to them.
ETV Bharat: Women who express themselves freely or challenge patriarchal thinking are sometimes labelled 'dayan' or witches. Does Nayyi Navelli explore this social perception?
Aanand L Rai: When we read something or watch a story on screen, we often focus on its superficial meaning. But beneath that lies the writer's intention, which can be much deeper and more meaningful. I have worked extensively with Himanshu, and we place great value on our writers and their ideas. The writers we collaborate with do not use humour merely to make people laugh or attract an audience. There is usually a larger thought behind their comedy, which gives it a certain depth.
That is why the word 'dayan' is not used in Nayyi Navelli simply as a word. There is more to it than what might be apparent at first. Once audiences watch the film, they will understand the meaning behind several elements of the story. Even though it is a comedy film, we want it to offer something meaningful. Entertainment is important, but a story can also leave audiences thinking about the ideas it presents. That is what makes the writing interesting to us.
ETV Bharat: You are known for introducing people to local delicacies and authentic regional food. Is feeding people your way of expressing love, or does it have a deeper personal connection?
Aanand L Rai: I have always believed that food brings people together in a beautiful way. I love feeding people, and whenever I get the opportunity, I introduce them to authentic dishes and the unique flavours of the places I visit. There is something special about local food cultures. Every region has its own traditions, flavours and ways of preparing food. I believe people should experience these dishes in their most authentic form.
I also enjoy sharing experiences that have stayed with me over the years. The places I have visited, the food I have tasted and the memories I have made continue to live in my mind. When I take someone to a place known for its food or introduce them to a special dish, I feel I am sharing a part of my own journey with them.
And no, it certainly isn't a form of bribery! (Laughs) When I host a meal for people, I don't expect anything in return. I do it simply because it makes me happy. There is immense satisfaction in feeding someone wholeheartedly, introducing them to a new flavour and seeing the happiness on their face. I want people to experience not just the dish but also the culture, traditions and emotions associated with it.
ETV Bharat: You put a lot of thought into your films, from the stories and performances to the cultural details. As Nayyi Navelli approaches its release, what do you hope audiences take away from it?
Aanand L Rai: (Laughs) What matters most is that the film connects with viewers. Ultimately, it is the audience that decides a film's fate at the box office. We can only hope that people appreciate the story, the performances and the entertainment we have put together. We have done our best, and now we hope audiences enjoy what we have created.
About Aanand L Rai
Known for exploring complicated relationships and human emotions through films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai has built a distinct identity through his storytelling. His production credits also include Newton, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba and Raksha Bandhan. With Nayyi Navelli, the filmmaker is exploring a comedy horror narrative while continuing his association with stories that combine entertainment with deeper social and emotional themes.