'No Idea In My Writing, It Can Get Crazy': Internet Revisits Geetu Mohandas' Old Video After Toxic Gets Mixed Response
An old Geetu Mohandas interview on her writing process has resurfaced online, with social media users linking her comments to the mixed response to Toxic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash’s recently released film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been facing mixed reactions since its release in theatres on Wednesday. Amid the ongoing discussion around Geetu Mohandas’ directorial, the internet has now dug up an old interview of the director in which she spoke about her unusual writing process and how she approaches Toxic.
Geetu Mohandas had spoken about her filmmaking process in a 2021 interview with a newswire. Her comments have now resurfaced online, with some social media users linking her words to the criticism surrounding Toxic.
Geetu Mohandas On Her Writing Process
In the interview, Geetu openly spoke about how she writes her films. Unlike filmmakers who plan every part of a story before shooting, she said she does not always know where her writing will lead.
“I have no idea in my writing where I’m going. It can get crazy when you have more than one person collaborating with you on a script because they can just throw stones and walk away. My process is quite crazy, erratic, and I arrive at it later. It’s not something I know like, okay, this is the beginning, this is the middle, this is the end. It doesn’t work like that for me,” she said.
Toxic :The Torture .Director's cut 🤣 70mm Imax— Dr.Pika Von Doom-Spidey bnd🕷 (@Shravan_Kusa06) August 27, 2026
She also explained that she and her team often improvise while shooting. Speaking about Toxic, which she described at the time as a “gangster drama with a female gaze”, Geetu said the film was a different experience for her as she was working with a writers’ room.
“All the scripts I’ve written are by myself. It’s the first time for my next film; I have a writer’s room, and I think they’ve given up on me. They hate me. You have to evolve; I get bored otherwise,” she said.
Geetu further revealed that the film could change at different stages of filmmaking. “So, I think I write something, I shoot something else, I edit something else, and then the film is out. Then I’m happy. I never stick to the script,” she added. She also had a warning for producers about her working style, saying, “You’re not gonna get what you’re reading.”
Internet Reacts To Geetu’s Old Statement
The old interview has now gone viral as social media users continue to discuss Toxic. Several users shared Geetu’s comments while reacting to the film’s mixed response.
One X user joked that KVN Productions, which backed the film, should have taken the director’s words as a warning. Another user sarcastically referred to the film as “Toxic: The Torture. Director’s cut. 70mm IMAX.”
Some users felt that Geetu’s comments explained why the film may have received mixed reactions. One user wrote that her creative freedom “comes with its own risks”, while another criticised what they described as a lack of clarity in the film.
However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users defended Geetu and pointed out that directors often make changes while shooting and editing a film. One user said many directors do not fully follow their scripts but still manage to execute their vision. Another argued that what is written on paper does not always appear on screen in exactly the same way.
Alongside Yash, Toxic stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film reportedly earned over Rs 100 crore in India and around Rs 150 crore worldwide on its opening day.