ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Idea In My Writing, It Can Get Crazy': Internet Revisits Geetu Mohandas' Old Video After Toxic Gets Mixed Response

Hyderabad: Yash’s recently released film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been facing mixed reactions since its release in theatres on Wednesday. Amid the ongoing discussion around Geetu Mohandas’ directorial, the internet has now dug up an old interview of the director in which she spoke about her unusual writing process and how she approaches Toxic.

Geetu Mohandas had spoken about her filmmaking process in a 2021 interview with a newswire. Her comments have now resurfaced online, with some social media users linking her words to the criticism surrounding Toxic.

Geetu Mohandas On Her Writing Process

In the interview, Geetu openly spoke about how she writes her films. Unlike filmmakers who plan every part of a story before shooting, she said she does not always know where her writing will lead.

“I have no idea in my writing where I’m going. It can get crazy when you have more than one person collaborating with you on a script because they can just throw stones and walk away. My process is quite crazy, erratic, and I arrive at it later. It’s not something I know like, okay, this is the beginning, this is the middle, this is the end. It doesn’t work like that for me,” she said.

She also explained that she and her team often improvise while shooting. Speaking about Toxic, which she described at the time as a “gangster drama with a female gaze”, Geetu said the film was a different experience for her as she was working with a writers’ room.