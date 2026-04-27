ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Actors Not Gods': Internet Reacts After Fan Bows Down Before Dhanush At Kara Event

'Actors Not Gods': Internet Reacts After Fan Bows Down Before Dhanush At Kara Event ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush recently attended a promotional event for his upcoming film Kara in Coimbatore, where a large number of fans welcomed him. Crowds were seen super excited to meet their favourite actor and gathered from the airport to the venue. Amid the excitement, a particular incident from the Telugu pre-release event has caught widespread attention. During his interaction with fans, a woman approached the stage and bent down to touch Dhanush's feet. The actor immediately intervened and asked her to stand up, and prevented her from continuing the gesture. He then maintained a composed demeanour and agreed to pose for a photograph with her. The video of the moment quickly circulated on social media platforms. Several users appreciated the actor's response, while many others used the incident to question the culture of idolising film stars.