'Actors Not Gods': Internet Reacts After Fan Bows Down Before Dhanush At Kara Event
A fan bowed before Dhanush at Kara event; he stopped her politely, and the viral video sparked discussion online over celebrity worship culture.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush recently attended a promotional event for his upcoming film Kara in Coimbatore, where a large number of fans welcomed him. Crowds were seen super excited to meet their favourite actor and gathered from the airport to the venue.
Amid the excitement, a particular incident from the Telugu pre-release event has caught widespread attention. During his interaction with fans, a woman approached the stage and bent down to touch Dhanush's feet. The actor immediately intervened and asked her to stand up, and prevented her from continuing the gesture. He then maintained a composed demeanour and agreed to pose for a photograph with her.
The video of the moment quickly circulated on social media platforms. Several users appreciated the actor's response, while many others used the incident to question the culture of idolising film stars.
One social media user wrote, “Do not worship celebrities, no matter how popular or powerful they are.” Another commented, “Why do people start worshipping actors?” A third comment read, “Why should actors be treated like gods?” A netizen wrote, “Actors Not Gods.”
Apart from the viral moment, the event also featured a nostalgic segment for the actor. Dhanush was presented with a bike number plate linked to his earlier film Polladhavan, which he described as an important milestone in his career.
Speaking to the audience, the actor shared a motivational message, especially for younger fans. Referring to teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, he spoke about the role of belief and determination in achieving success. He also mentioned how he had once visualised winning a National Award before it became a reality.
Kara features Dhanush in a rugged role, portraying a dacoit involved in high-risk robberies carried out in public spaces. The storyline is expected to focus on the consequences of his actions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu in significant roles.
Directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Vels Film International, the project has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 30.