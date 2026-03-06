ETV Bharat / entertainment

Internet Divided After Thalapathy Vijay Arrives With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

Their appearance also stood out because of their coordinated traditional outfits. Vijay wore a silk shirt paired with a traditional silk veshti, giving him a classic and elegant look for the celebration. Trisha chose a beautiful silk saree in a similar shade, which many fans felt complemented Vijay's outfit. Their simple yet stylish appearance drew a lot of attention at the event.

Hyderabad: Popular Tamil actor and politician Vijay recently attended the wedding reception of the son of well-known producer Kalpathi Suresh in Chennai. Actress Trisha Krishnan was also present at the event, and the two arrived together. Videos and pictures from the wedding reception soon began circulating on social media. Many people shared clips showing Vijay and Trisha arriving at the venue and walking towards the stage to greet the newly married couple. The actors were seen smiling, posing for photographs, and presenting flower bouquets to the bride and groom.

As soon as the videos were posted online, fans began discussing the moment across platforms such as Instagram and X. It triggered mixed reactions on social media. Actress Sanam Shetty shared her disappointment in a post, writing, "NO! This is not the way. Grief of the wife cannot be ignored like this! As a long time fan its deeply disappointing to watch at this time!" Her post quickly drew responses from other users online. One social media user replied, "What's wrong here? You won't go for a wedding with your friend?"

Online Debate Grows After Vijay Arrives with Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Reception (Photo: X)

On the contrary, some people were happy to see the two stars together again at a public event. Some fans also said that the pair reminded them of their popular films together and their well-known on-screen chemistry. The two have worked together in several successful Tamil films over the years. Their movies include Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, Leo and The Greatest of All Time. Their pairing has often been appreciated by audiences, and their films together have performed well at the box office. Because of this long professional association, fans were excited to see the two actors sharing a friendly moment at the wedding celebration.

For the unversed, Vjay has been in the news recently due to reports about his personal life. It has been reported in the media that his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce in a family court in Chennai. According to media reports, the couple has been living separately for some time. However, neither Vijay nor his family has publicly spoken in detail about the matter.

