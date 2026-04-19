ETV Bharat / entertainment

Internet Buzzes After Mahavatar Parshuraam Motion Poster Video: 'Title Announcement Better Than Ramayana Teaser'

The motion poster features intense visuals and a powerful tone, highlighting the theme of righteousness and divine justice. With the line "When Dharma Falls, The Parshu Rise," the video teases a dramatic retelling of Lord Parshurama, the fierce avatar of Vishnu known for battling adharma. The visuals promise a grand animated spectacle, combining mythology with modern storytelling. The makers also hinted at upgraded animation quality, family-friendly action, and a larger cinematic scale compared to the first film.

Hyderabad: Hombale Films has officially announced the second installment in its ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, titled Mahavatar Parshuraam, and the first look has already created strong buzz online. The makers unveiled a striking motion poster and glimpse video, confirming a December 2027 theatrical release. The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, instantly grabbing attention across social media platforms.

As soon as the announcement dropped, fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions. Many users predicted massive box office numbers for the animated epic. One fan wrote, "Minimum 500cr box office loading," reflecting the high expectations after the success of Mahavatar Narsimha. Another social media user celebrated the growth of Indian animation, saying, "In 2025 - Mahavatar Narsimha, In 2027 - Mahavatar Parshuram. Indian animation industry day by day📈📈📈."

Some viewers compared the announcement to other upcoming mythological projects. One comment read, "Title announcement is better than Ramayana teaser," showing the excitement surrounding the reveal. Another fan expressed eagerness for an earlier release, writing, "Please thoda jaldi release ker do 🛐🛐🛐🛐🛐🛐." The reactions clearly indicate that audiences are already invested in the expanding Mahavatar universe.

The upcoming film follows the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, which reportedly grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide on a modest budget. That performance laid the foundation for a planned seven-film animated universe based on the different avatars of Vishnu. With Mahavatar Parshuraam, the makers aim to continue the momentum and release one film every two years.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, who also helmed the previous installment, the film will explore the story of Lord Parshurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu. The narrative is expected to depict his mission to restore balance by confronting corrupt rulers who had strayed from dharma. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production. Music for the project will be composed by Sam CS, adding to the anticipation.